Patent reveals how iPhone may get a huge makeover
Right now, it feels like a dam is breaking. For too long, every smartphone has looked and functioned pretty much the same, whether it's produced by Apple or an Android-based rival. Recently, though, that's started to change, with the release of the Nothing Phone, with its five new features that should scare Apple. Innovators are now daring to start to reimagine the smartphone... and according to a recent patent submission, it seems that Apple is not that far behind.
Adobe student discount: save over 60% on Photoshop, Premiere Pro and more
Get access to the Creative Cloud suite for less than half the usual price with an Adobe student discount. An Adobe student discount could offer you a very welcome saving if you're setting out to study in a creative discipline. Whether you're studying graphic design, photography or video editing, if it involves creative skills of any kind, you're probably going to need at least one if not more of Adobe's industry-standard software programs.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
The new Google Play logo is more different than you might realise
When it comes to graphic design, there can be few bigger or more important jobs than redesigning one of Google's ubiquitous logos. Sure, maybe the Coke signature, McDonald's arches or Apple's Apple, but then they're unlikely to change any time soon. With over 2.8 billion Android users in the world right now, the redesign of the logo for its app store Google Play is a pretty big deal by anyone's standards.
The best iPad Pro 11 prices in July 2022
Check Price (opens in new tab) We're all about finding the lowest iPad Pro 11 prices out there, because we rate Apple's latest, smaller iPad Pro, and so to do digital creatives out there. There are of course two iPad Pros that came out in 2021 – the larger 12.9-inch Pro, and this 11-inch model, and we love them both. In fact, if you want to know just how much we love them, check out our iPad Pro 11-inch (M1, 2021) review.
The best UI prototyping tools in 2022
Creative Bloq's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. The best UI prototyping tools are an essential part of any UI designers' toolkit. A picture might be worth a thousand words, but a good prototype is worth a thousand meetings. Being able to share clear prototypes that all stakeholders can follow and understand is key to achieving smooth and efficient development and handoff. Successful UI prototyping helps keep designers and clients on the same page, giving clients a clear window into what is being created and the chance to respond with feedback.
Amazon Prime Video has got rid of its ugly interface
Amazon has finally given its over-cluttered and, frankly, ugly streaming platform a much-needed makeover – and it's one we've all been waiting for. After 18 months in the making, the revamped Prime Video UI is being launched and features cleaner carousels, a delectable new colour palette and a simplified navigation system (thank goodness).
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
We're not expecting a share of Apple's MacBook butterfly keyboard payout
The saga of Apple's terrible butterfly keyboards has taken what will be an exciting turn for some with the news that the tech giant has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit. Cupertino's finest will pay out $50 million to customers afflicted by its eccentric keyboard technology. But don't get your hopes up for a payout just yet.
The Apple Watch 'Bro' could be real
The next Apple Watch has been causing a stir for a long while now with all kinds of rumours about its design, price and features like the thermal tracking circulating. But one leaker thinks he knows a little bit more about the Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro is...
The best Logitech MX Master 2s prices in July 2022
Make a killing on the lowest MX Master 2s prices with all the best deals on the ergonomic mouse. Check Price (opens in new tab) We have recently been seeing plenty low MX Master 2s prices thanks to the more recent 3 and brand new 3s releases. But with two new iterations to choose from, is the Logitech MX Master 2s still a good option? Absolutely!
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in August
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
DaVinci Resolve 18 adds mega-useful collaborative tools
Blackmagic's Resolve 18 is now out of beta, and the latest version of the pro-standard video-editing software offers a host of new and updated features. What are we so excited about? Well, there's new support for cloud-based working and some major AI-powered features including updates to its colour tools. Blackmagic’s...
Why we're loving the new Orion logo
It's the age-old logo design dilemma. You've spend decades building up brand equity in a well-known and much-loved wordmark. But it's starting to feel dated. Do you go for occasional small tweaks that most people won't notice, but which will subtly bring your design up-to-date, as Aston Martin has done recently? Or do you go for broke, and head off in a radical direction?
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hits lowest-ever price
If you're wanting a tablet with the power of a laptop then look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro range. We've spotted this fantastic US deal, which sees the Surface Pro 7 discounted down from $1,199 to just $697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, which comes with a 12.3" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB memory (note: Amazon has great prices across the range, scroll down for more).
Video editing for beginners: the ultimate guide
Starting out in video editing can feel overwhelming, but our ultimate guide to video editing for beginners is here to help. Whether you're considering a career in the field or simply want to edit your own videos for social media or personal use, the pointers below will fill you in on what you need to know about software, hardware and common terminology before you get down to editing itself.
How to use DALL·E 2 to create jaw-dropping AI art
Wondering how to use DALL·E 2? The AI art generator has been making waves online since it was announced in April, and it looks like it might be the most advanced tool of its kind to date. And while some are concerned about whether AI could replace human creativity, some artists and designers have been learning how to make the new tool work for them.
10 tips for better mobile UX design
Mobile UX design poses its own challenges for UX designers. Layouts, menus, forms, web fonts and gestures are all things you need to consider when designing a website. But all of these elements raise particular considerations when it comes to mobile UX design. With mobile now estimated to account for...
Find free vector art online: the 19 best sites
It's now possible to get some fantastic free vector art online for many uses, including for branding, web and even app development. To help you navigate the increasing number of websites and studios that offer free vector art libraries, we've compiled this list. You should find everything you could need below.
The latest terrifying AI art generator is here
AI art generators have exploded in the last couple of years. Known for their uncanny, and sometimes terrifying results, they're increasingly drawing the attention of artists and non-artists alike for inspiration and to create explorative work. Now the team behind one such platform – Artbreeder – has a new experiment: Artbreeder-Collages. And while the results are often bizarre, it's totally addictive.
