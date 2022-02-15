ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Couple! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have a Crazy Combined Net Worth

Power couple status! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood — and their respective net worths prove it. Sophie is worth an estimated $8 million, while Joe is worth an estimated $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, totaling a combined net worth of $48 million. To learn more about how the married pair makes their money, keep reading!

Sophie Turner is an actress:

Sophie is best known for her former role as Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones. The U.K. starlet was on the fantasy series from 2011 to 2019 and was featured in a whopping 59 out of 60 episodes.

Additionally, in 2016, Sophie landed the role of Jean Gray in X-Men: Apocalypse. She returned to the role, this time as Jean Gray and Phoenix, for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019.

Joe Jonas is in the Jonas Brothers:

Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005. Since then, they are one of the most recognized musical groups in the world. As of 2020, they have five studio albums, three live albums, one compilation album and 27 singles, among other incredible accolades.

Joe Jonas is a member of DNCE:

Outside of the Jonas Brothers, the New Jersey native pursued his own musical career with the group DNCE. In addition to Joe, DNCE members include drummer Jack Lawless, bassist and keyboardist Cole Whittle and guitarist JinJoo Lee. In September 2015, their biggest hit single, “Cake by the Ocean,” reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s hot 100.

Joe Jonas is an actor:

In 2008, Joe played Shane Grey in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock alongside his brothers and Demi Lovato. In 2010, he returned to the role once more in Camp Rock: The Final Jam. Moreover, from 2009 to 2010, the “Sucker” artist played Joe Lucas on Jonas.

Now that Joe and Sophie are the proud parents of a baby girl named Willa, we suspect they’ll be focusing all of their time and attention on family life. Thankfully, they won’t have to worry about finances!

DesignerzCentral

Kris Jenner Refuses To Marry Corey Gamble To Protect Her $140 Million Net Worth

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on the red carpet | Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR. According to a new report, Kris Jenner has no plans to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in order to protect her impressive net worth of $140 million. The Central Recorder says that a source recently claimed the momager has little faith in a marriage between......
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
