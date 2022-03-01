ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here’s What Happened to Jim Nabors Before and After Playing Gomer Pyle on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

By Ed Gross
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 6 days ago

From today’s point of view, it’s probably difficult for most people to recognize just how big a celebrity Jim Nabors was back in the 1960s and 1970s. He first caught the television audience’s attention as mechanic Gomer Pyle in the third season of The Andy Griffith Show, where he introduced into the popular vernacular phrases like “Gol-ly!” and “Shazam!” He appeared on that show a total of 23 times before being spun-off into his own highly successful series, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., which saw the character joining the United States Marines. This in turn led to his own variety show and success as a recording artist. But so much of it all comes back to Gomer, which was just fine with the late actor/singer.

“I really love Gomer,” Jim proclaimed to Allan Newsome during an interview for his Two Chairs, No Waiting Andy Griffith Show podcast. “I had the good fortune, if you’re gonna play a character, to play as nice a guy as he was. People always ask me if I would like to be identified differently and I tell them, ‘Absolutely not!’ I really enjoyed it and still do. I haven’t necessarily made my career totally on Gomer, because I’ve used so much music in my career, but I’ve been very blessed in that I’ve had a diverse career. I had a situation comedy, a concert career and a variety show. It’s all been really wonderful, because in show business you’re always kind of looking for your next job. It’s a very insecure business. Fortunately, I was never without a job in 40 years.”

His one regret, he told the New York Daily News, was that early on “I didn’t have more experience. Still, when your opportunity comes along, you don’t ask. You keep your fingers crossed and try your best.”

It all began for James Thurston Nabors on June 12, 1930, in Sylacauga, Alabama, when he entered the world and was greeted by police officer father Fred Nabors, mother Mavis Pearl and older sisters Freddie and Annie Ruth. Singing first became a part of his life in high school and at church. This expanded to acting when he attended the University of Alabama and began performing in skits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mA0dW_0Pj1aXZE00
CBS Television Distribution

“I grew up singing, but never as a soloist,” he told Allan. “I sang in church choirs, I sang in the ‘glee club’ in high school and things like that. But I never sang a solo. When I went away to college to the University of Alabama, I used to sing around the fraternity house just for fun, as guys do.”

Upon graduation, he moved to New York City, where he worked as a typist for the United Nations. “They paid me $55 a week,” he related to the Press and Sun-Bulletin of Binghamton, New York, in 1963. “It wasn’t much salary, but the work was interesting.”

Jim’s journey continues, just scroll down.

Comments / 46

sand dee
2020-07-29

my daughter's grandmother went to school with him... he liked picking on people that were challenged.. she wailed him with her purse for it once..

Reply(8)
17
Scott Chapman
5d ago

I never liked him. I always thought there was something strange with him. Now I know why. He was a Peter Puffer.

Reply(3)
15
Kenny Hillis
2020-07-31

He got his own show and after that he retired and lived out the rest of his life with his husband

Reply(5)
13
Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Is Elinor Donahue’s Net Worth?

Elinor Donahue is most known for her roles as Betty Anderson on Father Knows Best and Ellie Walker on The Andy Griffith Show. With iconic TV show credits like that, she must be worth a pretty penny. Those are some of her most-known roles, but she’s done a lot of acting. She’s amassed over 100 acting credits during her career. She’s managed to rack up a net worth of $3 million.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Mayberry’s Barber Could Have Been Based on Don Knotts’ Uncle

Did a haircutting uncle of Don Knotts find his way onto “The Andy Griffith Show” back during the second season?. Longtime actor Howard McNear played Floyd Lawson in the show. The barber had his shop and starred in 80 episodes. However, his first appearance was in the first season, starting with the “Mayberry Goes Hollywood” 13th episode. He also went by the name Floyd Colby then.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith’s Best Movie Performances From Over the Years

Everyone focuses on the TV work of Andy Griffith’s career, but he really did some solid work on the big screen. What is it about his movies?. Sure, Andy Griffith always will be Sheriff Andy Taylor on his TV show. Yet movies helped bring out different parts of his acting talents. We get some help looking at the actor’s movie career thanks to MeTV.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Had a Final Request for Ann-Margret: What It Was

Elvis Presley’s death was sudden and tragic. The iconic King of Rock and Roll passed away from a heart attack inside his infamous Graceland mansion. This means that there were certainly no opportunities for goodbyes with the people he loved the most. His current lover at the time of his death, Ginger Alden, was the one that had to discover his dead body.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Jim Nabors
Outsider.com

Celebrate ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Amanda Blake on Her Birthday

The late red-headed actress, Amanda Blake, lived a colorful life. From acting to supporting animals, to even surviving cancer, she made a name for herself in Hollywood. These days, she’s remembered as saloon business owner, Miss Kitty Russell on “Gunsmoke.” But today, we celebrate what would’ve been her 93rd birthday!
CANCER
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Dick York Left ‘Bewitched’

The great Dick York was best known and well-loved for his long-suffering mortal role of Darrin Stephens on the long-running magical sitcom, Bewitched. This high-strung normal fella was living with a witch —unaware of the chaos he was in for. And somehow, in this fantastical world, Dick York gave us an everyman. A gangly guy who loved his wife as much as he hated intimate moments with his mother-in-law. Ya know, a basic Saturday. And many people think the magic left the show, along with Dick York, in season 6 and beyond… losing his sharp comic timing, and chemistry with Elizabeth Montgomery. So why did Dick York depart an extremely successful sitcom, and how much pain was the actor suffering through while hitting his mark?
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#The New York Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy