Pint for a Pint Blood Drive at Central California Blood Center
Give a pint and get a pint! The annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive kicks off Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31st. Join ABC30 as we Take Action Together and donate blood! According to Central California Blood Center, 1 in 7 people entering the hospital will require blood. One pint of blood can save three lives! Donate a pint of blood and get a free pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream. You will cool off from the summer heat while helping the community. Central California Blood Center needs to collect 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community. This year's kick-off includes four different locations where you can stop by and donate. No appointments are needed to donate during the kick-off. You can also donate the entire month of August and receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream. Central California Blood Center Locations:
Comments / 0