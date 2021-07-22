Cancel
Fresno, CA

Pint for a Pint Blood Drive at Central California Blood Center

ABC30 Central Valley
Give a pint and get a pint!

The annual Pint for a Pint Blood Drive kicks off Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31st. Join ABC30 as we Take Action Together and donate blood!

According to Central California Blood Center, 1 in 7 people entering the hospital will require blood. One pint of blood can save three lives!

Donate a pint of blood and get a free pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream. You will cool off from the summer heat while helping the community. Central California Blood Center needs to collect 5,000 pints of blood a month to meet the needs of our community.

This year's kick-off includes four different locations where you can stop by and donate. No appointments are needed to donate during the kick-off.

You can also donate the entire month of August and receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream.

Central California Blood Center Locations:
  • Jenny Eller Donor Center - 4343 West Herndon Ave, Fresno
  • North Fresno Donor Center - 1010 East Perrin Ave, Fresno
  • Fresno Donor Center - 1196 East Shaw Ave #102, Fresno
  • Visalia Donor Center - 2245 West Caldwell Ave, Visalia

    • On Friday, all Fresno locations will be open from 9 am until 6 pm, while the Visalia location will be open from 7 am until 4 pm.

    On Saturday, the Visalia location and the Jenny Eller Donor Center in Northwest Fresno will be open from 7 am until 4 pm, while the other Fresno locations will be open from 8 am until 5 pm.

    Find more information at DonateBlood.org or by calling (559) 389-LIFE.

    ABC30 Central Valley

    ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

