ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Softbound Journals and Notebooks for Drawing, Writing, and More

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWwa6_0Pi35wIA00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

Journals are more than a place to keep random musings. They can be keepers of memories, conversations with oneself, and snippets of inspiration. In other words, these are highly personal objects. The best softcover journals are built to last and are suitable for both jotting notes and sketching ideas. While they can be less sturdy than their hardcover companions, they tend to be more lightweight and are easy to slip it into a small space. When choosing your book, it’s important to think about the binding quality, durability, weight of paper, and compatibility with your medium, in addition to general factors like size and appearance. Below, find the right softbound journal for your inspired visions.

ARTnews RECOMMENDS
Rhodia Top Stapled Blank Notepad
If you know your notebooks, you know that legacy brand Rhodia’s notebooks have a cult following—and for good reason. They are bound with high-quality, smooth European paper that is ideal for taking fountain pen ink. We ’ ve long been fans of the hardcover Rhodia Webnotebooks, but the company offers a plenty of other options, including this notepad, which is filled with the same French-milled, ivory-colored paper as the Webnotebook. The luxurious 90gsm sheets are perforated for easy removal, the scored cover is easy to fold back, and the rigid back cover offers solid support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YERcS_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Rhodia “R” Premium Stapled Notepad, 8 1/4 x 6 inches $9.36

WE ALSO LIKE
Field Notes Dot Graph Notebook
If you tend to take your sketches and scale them up to sizable final artworks, consider getting a notebook with a dotted grid. These can help you figure out composition and sizing before you execute your masterpiece. Field Notes’ notebooks are slim options, with just 48 pages each, and perfectly sized to slip into your pocket at 3.5 by 5.5 inches. These 70-pound (105 gsm) sheets are super smooth and can tolerate wet media with minimal warping, ghosting, and bleed-through. The covers are flexible yet durable and feature a sophisticated design. Bound with a saddle stitch and staples, this sketchbook lays flat so you can maintain a firm grip on pages maintaining a firm grip on pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRUTR_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Field Notes Dot Graph Notebook $14.95

ARTIST’S CHOICE
Stillman & Birn Zeta Series Premium Sketchbook
If you need a sketchbook that provides extra heavyweight paper, look no further than this beautiful option, which is designed for mixed media. The 180-pound (270 gsm) paper is surface and internally sized to maintain well-balanced and even absorption while allowing the brilliance of pigments to shine. Whether you use inks, pastels, or watercolors (with wet-in-wet techniques!), you can be sure that this archival product will resist pilling, tearing, or buckling. Available in six sizes, each holding 26 sheets, this is truly a sketchbook that feels luxurious to engage with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5JEa_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Stillman & Birn Zeta Series Premium Sketchbook $20.32

ALSO CONSIDER
Moleskine Classic Notebook
Moleskine’s notebooks always make our lists for their design as well as the variety of options in terms of size, color, and paper style. Yes, they are expensive, but using them is such a pleasure. The Italian brand protects its notebooks in a buttery-soft faux-leather cover with a subtle pebbled finish that is luxurious to the touch; inside, the ivory pages are super smooth and crisp. At just 47 pounds (70 gsm), these sheets are the lightest on our list and can really be used with dry media only; you’ll notice bleeding with inks. We do appreciate how slim and tightly bound they are, and we love the additional features like a ribbon bookmark, inner pockets, and an elastic band to keep pages together when not in use. Choose from notebooks with plain, ruled, gridded, or dotted pages and shades from earth brown to hydrangea blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8Zqw_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Moleskine Classic Notebook $19.49

ANOTHER GREAT OPTION
Muji Recycled Paper Bind Plain Pocket Notebook
Popular with architects, artists, and designers and another ARTnews favorite , Muji’s super-affordable blank notebook is bound with high-quality recycled paper and even comes with a bookmark. Especially friendly to drawing and writing in pen, it comes in two sizes: 5.8 x 4.1 inches (with either 50 or 144 sheets) and 7.7 x 5.4 inches.  Made in Japan.

Buy:
Muji Recycled Paper Bind Plain Pocket Notebook

$2.90

Buy it

Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in hundreds of art and craft supply categories. Our offerings are based on intensive research, interviews with artists and craftspeople, and the accumulated experience of the site’s editors and writers. We provide trustworthy and helpful advice about materials to artists ranging from beginner to professional.

1. Moleskine Classic Notebook

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

Highly regarded for its stripped-down yet elegant look, Moleskine is our top pick for not only aesthetics but also functionality and variety of notebook options. The Italian brand protects its notebooks in a buttery-soft faux leather that is luxurious to the touch, and the ivory pages—although not bleed-proof—are supersmooth. Each is slim and tightly bound and features a ribbon bookmark, inner pockets, and an elastic band to keep pages together when not in use. No matter how you want to use your journal, Moleskine has you covered, offering notebooks with plain, ruled, gridded, or dotted pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPKkA_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Moleskine Classic Notebook

2. Beechmore Books Ruled Softcover Notebook

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a timeless and sophisticated notebook that will last a long time. Bound in high-quality faux leather, it features crisp lined paper of substantial weight—thick enough to take ink from a fountain pen without bleeding. Compared with Moleskine’s lined notebooks, the lines are slightly wider and darker, which some people might prefer. Beechmore Books’ journal is available in seven tony colors, from Dartmouth green to chestnut brown, and it comes with a ribbon bookmark and a sturdy binding that is built to withstand bending and loss of pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36O7Np_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Beechmore Books Ruled Softcover Notebook

3. The Unlabel Dot Grid Notebook

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for an option that can help you mark or track your musings, a paginated journal might be a smart choice. This one features smooth pages with dotted grids, and the page number on the outer bottom corner of each sheet is small and subtle. The dots allow you to write in a straight line while offering you flexibility to draw charts, make lists, and much more. Unless you’re using a very inky marker, the pages are thick enough to generally prevent bleeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOvnt_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: The Unlabel Dot Grid Notebook

4. Twone Travel Journal Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

There is a greener alternative to soft book covers made of leather or faux leather: kraft paper, which still presents a minimal and fashionable aesthetic. This set of six journals from Twone features covers made of 50 percent postconsumer recycled paper that are much easier to customize than leather while effectively protecting your work. The journals are tightly stitched, but you can still open them completely flat, and the pages are thick enough to use with a fountain pen without bleed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmLiK_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Twone Travel Journal Set

5. Minimalism Art Soft Cover Notebook

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a great option for those seeking pages with well-defined grids. The squares are not too big but not too small, and their borders are opaque rather than translucent. The sheets are also nice and thick—you can fill them in with inky pens, markers, and even paint, and minimal bleed will occur. The faux leather covers are soft but not too bendy, and they give the journal a professional look. The one thing this option is missing is an inner pocket, although it is finished with a ribbon bookmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmKWO_0Pi35wIA00

Buy: Minimalism Art Soft Cover Notebook More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Markers for Graphic Designers Are Ideal for High-Quality Sketches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. While many graphic designers work largely on computers these days, markers remain a must-have tool in the profession. Ideal for sketching ideas and working through challenges, markers are easy to use and are remarkably capable. Armed with the right set, you can achieve incredible detail and depth. Also, they’re easy to slip into a pocket or bag and whip out to capture those spontaneous ideas. Whether you’re looking for your first set or...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

How I Made This: Jubilee’s Pixel Art

Click here to read the full article. Forget the low-res Mario of the 16-bit era, or the first renderings of Pokémon from the early chapters of that 25-year-old franchise. Today, pixel art (dotto kei in Japanese), the staple of indie video games, has gone far beyond gaming. Thanks to Tumblr and its more successful cousins, Instagram and Twitter, pixel art is a fully legitimate genre for digital artists. One such pixel enthusiast is Pacific Northwest-based artist Jubilee, who goes professionally by her first name only. Though she’s best known for her serene landscapes, their clouds reflecting magical sunsets and moonlight, I...
VISUAL ART
WDTN

Best bullet journal

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bullet journals are a fun and exciting way to keep track of everything in your life. If you’re someone that journals often, there’s no doubt that you’ve bullet journaled, even if you weren’t aware of it. Bullet journals are a catch-all journal and are as versatile as you want them to be.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Art Auction#Journals#Softbound Journal#Rhodia Top#European#French
ARTnews

The U.K. Has Blocked a $13 M. Cézanne Painting from Leaving the Country

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. government has temporarily barred the export of a 19th-century painting by Paul Cézanne that had been on long-term loan to the Courtauld Gallery in London since 1980. That landscape painting, titled Ferme Normande, Été (Hattenville), 1882, is worth an estimated £10 million ($13 million). The painting is one of the more valuable works of art to be designated with an export deferral in the U.K. in the last year. The government policy gives public institutions in the U.K. time to raise funds to acquire the work. One of them must secure funding...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Shopping
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed 65 Giant Stone Jars In India

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have identified 65 large sandstone jars believed to be used for ritual burials across four sites in Assam, India, according to a new study published in the Journal of Asian Archaeology last week. They have yet to identify who made the vessels. The research project—a joint effort between Australian National University (ANU), North-Eastern Hill University and Gauhati University, the latter two in India—started as a routine survey to explore three known sites. It wasn’t until the team worked with local communities to extend their survey to include a 300-square-kilometer area among dense forests...
SCIENCE
KXAN

Best pink bed sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pink bed sheets are a bright, fun way of adding a little personality to your bedroom. There are several shades to choose from and various materials that affect the looks just as much as the feel of the sheets. Sheet sets don’t include everything — you’ll still need to decide on a comforter or duvet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Portable Umbrellas for Plein Air Drawing and Painting

Click here to read the full article. Plein air painters know that the sun is both friend and foe. While it can bathe a landscape in beautiful light, it can also beat down on you hard, making your artmaking less and less enjoyable. To protect yourself from harmful UV rays and stay a little cooler on a hot day, bring a portable umbrella with you. A good one can reduce glare on your canvas or paper and even protect you from sudden gusts of wind. Below, we profile five of the best shade umbrellas that are convenient to carry around...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Baltimore Museum of Art Names Jessica Bell Brown Head Of Contemporary Art

Click here to read the full article. The Baltimore Museum of Art announced Thursday that it had promoted art historian Jessica Bell Brown to curator and the new head of its contemporary art department.  Brown had previously served as an associate curator of contemporary art since joining the institution in 2019. In her new role, Brown will now oversee two associate curators, two curatorial assistants, and a curatorial fellow, as well as manage the museum’s growing collection of contemporary art and continue to organize exhibitions. “Since joining the BMA, Jessica has positioned artists’ voices at the core of her curatorial work, creating...
BALTIMORE, MD
ARTnews

Avoid Dull Drawing with the Best Handheld Pencil Sharpeners

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. As age-old art accessories go, pencil sharpeners are a must, whether you’re a writer, draftsperson, or colored pencil aficionado. Sure, you can use a knife to create that perfect point, but why not just stick that dull writing implement in a snugly housed blade that will do the same—with much less effort and less risk of slicing yourself? Motorized options provide speed and ease, but a manual sharpener gives you far more control...
JEAN MICHEL BASQUIAT
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

UNESCO Details Cultural Devastation in Ukraine, Julie Mehretu Plans Cleveland Mural, and More: Morning Links for April 4, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ART PATRON AND COLLECTOR NANCY LANE, the Studio Museum in Harlem‘s longest-serving trustee, died last week at the age of 88, the New York Times reports. Lane, Sam Roberts writes, “was one of the rare Black women in the 1970s to rise in the corporate ranks,” working at the National Urban League, Chase Manhattan, and Johnson & Johnson , where she was the first woman to become vice president of human resources, in 1976. She joined the Studio Museum’s board in 1973, after being a volunteer, and remained on it until her death. Explaining how...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Christie’s Will Sell Two Swiss Dealers’ Vaunted Collection of Postwar Masterpieces

Click here to read the full article. After revealing plans last month to sell Thomas and Doris Ammann’s prized Andy Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe for a potentially record-breaking $200 million, Christie’s said on Wednesday that it would sell the late dealers’ remaining collection of nearly 100 works this May. Thomas and Doris Ammann, who died in 1993 and 2021, respectively, founded the famed Swiss gallery Thomas Ammann Fine Art in 1977. Thomas Ammann Fine Art was known for introducing American artists active in the postwar era to European collectors. Many of those artists, including Warhol, were already famous in the...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

ARTnews

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy