ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What happens when someone steals your identity?

By Christian Cawley
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Understanding how identity theft works is the first step towards preventing it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TduLY_0PhojxcX00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Sapann Design)

Identity theft is a sordid matter at the best of times. After all, we're talking about someone taking your place. It might be merely done as a gesture, committing ID fraud online without even making a note of your name (other than to cross it off a list). Or it could be someone turning up at a bank claiming to be you.

But how do these people get their hands on your identity? And what happens next?

How is your identity stolen?

Your identity is typically stolen in one of three ways.

The first way is when your credit card is cloned or copied by an unscrupulous waiter, waitress, street vendor, or similar. More often than not, this happens abroad or in a big city. It's less common when you're at home at places you visit regularly.

Second, identity theft can occur if your details are part of a massive data breach. Consider the Experian data breach in 2015, for example.

The third method of identity theft comes thanks to email, SMS messaging, and any other medium where phishing is prevalent. A technique used to fool you into entering your username, password, and personal information into a fake webpage, phishing relies on a semblance of recognition to trap you. So, the message might appear as a password reset mail or perhaps tell you your account has been restricted. You click the link, log in, provide the information they ask for… and your electronic identity is stolen.

How does the identity travel?

Stolen identities are often for sale, almost always added to vast databases for criminals to access and use. In the case of credit cards, these are typically tested to see if they work - a small purchase might be made. Or the purchase might be larger, sent to a nondescript address on an industrial estate, and then sold on. This is money laundering.

So, it's almost like virtual travel: you stay at home, and your digital identity gets sent around the internet until a buyer is found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWWhA_0PhojxcX00
(Image credit: TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay)

You're for sale on the Dark Web

Primarily, accounts with money attached are the most desirable. So, bank and credit card accounts, mortgages, online payments like PayPal, hire purchase deals, smartphone contracts - anything that requires a big chunk of personal data for approval.

The more complete the data, the more likely it is to sell.

Most people think of the internet and the web as the same thing. In truth, the internet is merely the infrastructure of routers, data hubs, DNS servers, and cabling. The web, like email, FTP, and the torrent network, sits on the internet.

So too, does the Dark Web, a hidden portion of the online world accessed via the Tor browser. Think of this as a "wild west" internet that is difficult to police. Standard web search tools cannot crawl these sites so you won't find any results about them on Google.

Like the back alleyway of the internet, the Dark Web is perfect for selling stolen data, weapons, drugs, and other dodgy deals. Remember, identity thieves, are criminals with all illegal operations in progress.

How much is your ID worth?

The Dark Web provides a marketplace for buying and selling your identity.

Each record for sale on the Dark Web makes a profit for whoever stole them. The more comprehensive the data and the balance in the account, the higher the price. A study by Trend Micro found that bank logins alone are $200 to $500 per account.

Single credit cards are usually sold for under $100, with many under $10. This price is reflected in the amount of unused credit available on the cards.

Meanwhile, accounts with mobile phone operators are available for a maximum of $14. That's small fry compared to the $300 price tag slapped onto your well-used eBay and PayPal accounts.

Remember when you applied for credit and provided a scan or photocopy of your passport? Perhaps your wedding certificate? Those sell for up to $40 - after all, owning someone's passport details is an instant new identity.

It's disconcerting to learn how your digital identity is traded. So, here's a final sobering price: medical data is worth around $1000 per record. Let's hope your healthcare provider employs secure procedures to protect your data.

Where does your stolen identity go?

Criminals worldwide have access to databases of stolen credit card details, and entire identities—the more complete data collection is, the better. People with incredible wealth are more desirable to thieves, but the super-rich are rarely found here. Instead, they're usually targeted in a more specific manner.

Thanks to the internet, your stolen identity could end up anywhere worldwide. Financially speaking, you could simultaneously be in London buying trousers and having breakfast in Rio. However, this sort of activity typically results in credit card companies noting something wrong.

As such, your stolen identity probably doesn't travel far beyond your usual movement pattern. This way, identity criminals can enjoy the longest possible use of your ID. A week would be a long time, but more than enough time to ramp up huge debts in your name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YbT0_0PhojxcX00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Zeeker2526)

Keep hold of your identity

The risk is simple: someone who has the critical elements of your identity can claim to be you. ID fraud can be committed with that information and some basic research into your likely wealth.

Data breaches are impossible to prevent. So, the answer is to protect yourself. While your data languish on a database, ready to be used for automated phishing emails or more specific targeting, you can use security tools and credit monitoring services to reduce your exposure.

Cybercriminals don't like hard work. It takes time, and it isn't profitable. So instead, they aim for low-hanging fruit, easy wins. Don't be an easy win - make identity theft difficult, and the criminals will move on to the next victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7UZf_0PhojxcX00

Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Are you at risk of ID theft? Here are 5 tell-tale behaviors

Prevent identity theft from happening to you by changing these behaviours now. Since the world wide web explosion in the mid-1990s, the risks of identity theft and fraud have increased considerably. While fears were voiced as online payment systems became more prominent, online stores appeared, and the internet grew in importance within the fabric of life and society; if anything, the risk has increased.
AMAZON
TechRadar

5 top tips for avoiding identity theft

Chaos and disorder caused by coronavirus has created the perfect climate for cybercrime. While all types of fraud pose serious challenges, identity fraud is one of the most potent and one that consumers need to take extra care to detect and avoid. People need to educate themselves on protecting their personal information, but many might feel like they don’t know where to begin. Five main steps can be taken to guard against identity fraud and stop fraudsters and scammers from obtaining personal information or accessing accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Data Theft#Personal Data#Identity Thieves#Experian
TechRadar

How to check if your ID has already been stolen

Identity fraud is a considerable risk that we live with daily. Unfortunately, like death and taxes, it is inevitable, and while you can take every step to protect your data at home, your bank is always possible to get hacked. So, what happens if your ID has been stolen? How...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Did someone break into your Facebook account? Check for this red flag

You know by now that details like your Social Security number and banking login are extremely valuable to hackers and scammers. But longtime Komando.com readers also know that your social media information trumps all others. Cracking your bank account can only net hackers the amount you have available, but your...
INTERNET
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy