The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV

Samsung is one of the biggest names in television manufacturing because they consistently produce quality, dependable models that can fit almost any budget. Their mid-range models offer all of the streaming capabilities and connectivity you’ve come to expect from smart TVs , while their premium options are packed to the gills with fancy features like 8K resolution, object tracking sound, ambient lighting and sound sensors. If you’re working with a smaller budget, you can still get a great TV from Samsung if you’re willing to go with a smaller screen or forego flashier features.

Samsung is also on the cutting edge of next-generation display technology, and they often tease new designs at major tech events like CES . (Seriously, we’re still geeking out over the new Samsung Freestyle Laser Projector .) Simply put, if you’re searching for the best TVs in the world , you have to keep an eye on the latest releases from Samsung. The best Samsung TVs include options for every possible price point, and we’ve gathered our favorites below.

Keep reading to find our review of the best Samsung TVs for sale in 2022. From budget models to truly premium 8k TVs, Samsung’s 2022 lineup includes something for every type of home theater. So which is the best Samsung TV? Keep scrolling for in-depth review, but here are the best Samsung TV models at a glance. Unless otherwise noted, we’ve listed the current price for the 65-inch model.

1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B ($1,699.99 at Samsung)

2. Runner Up: Samsung S95B OLED TV ($2,197.99 at Amazon)

3. Contender: Samsung QN85B ($1,499.99 at Samsung)

4. Best 55-Inch: Samsung Q60B ($799.99 at Samsung)

5. Best Budget Samsung TV: Samsung AU8000 43-Inch ($347.99 at Amazon)

6. Best Outdoor TV: Samsung The Terrace – Partial Sun ($3,497.99 at Amazon)

7. Best 8K TV: Samsung QN900B 8K TV ($4,999.99 at Samsung)

8. Best Design: Samsung The Frame 55-Inch ($1,497.99 at Amazon)

9. Best 65-Inch: Samsung Q80B ($1,497.99 at Amazon)

10. Best 75-Inch: Samsung Q70A ($1,599.99 at Samsung)

Why Buy Samsung TVs?

Samsung TVs have a reputation for quality and longevity. You can drop $1,000 (or $8,000 if you want a truly elite model) with the confidence that you’re getting a quality product that will last for 5-10 years. In addition, Samsung TVs have something for every possible user, from gamers to interior designers looking for the latest in digital art frames . Samsung also makes some of the thinnest TVs in the world at the moment.

Console gamers will love the game enhancer modes and GameView modes found in mid-range and premium models; these automatically adjust refresh rates and framerates and allow you to monitor things like response times in real-time to make adjustments on-the-fly. Many Samsung TVs also offer MultiView and Tap View features, which allow you to watch several video sources at once and instantly share media from your smartphone or tablet by touching it to your TV. Finally, virtually all new Samsung TVs are also smart TVs, which means you can easily access streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix and HBO Max without buying a Roku or Fire TV streaming device.

The biggest drawback to Samsung TVs? The lack of OLED models. Samsung only released its first OLED TV in May 2022, and while it’s an impressive option, it’s not especially affordable. Even so, it’s exciting to see that the best OLED TVs now include an option from Samsung in addition to brands like LG and Sony. That being said, Samsung’s QLED technology is still mighty impressive, and on balance, Samsung is our editors’ favorite TV brand in 2022.

Samsung has tons of great models to choose from, and we want you to be able to find the one that’s best for your budget as well as your space. So we’ve rounded up 12 of the best options for Samsung TVs for sale in 2022.

1. Samsung QN90B

BEST OVERALL

The QN90B from Samsung may have a higher price tag, but if you’re willing to dig deep, you’ll get a whole host of awesome features. This TV uses built-in sensors to monitor your living room or home theater’s ambient noise and automatically adjust sound settings and boost dialogue so you never miss a single line. The screen panel is made with Samsung’s all-new Neo QLED tech to produce over 1billion colors and some of the most stunning detailing and 4K resolution that rivals what you find in OLED models. You can connect all of your devices via Bluetooth, USB, or HDMI inputs for an ultra-clean wireless theater or more traditional setup if you prefer hardwired connections. You’ll also get free live TV with SamsungTV+, and with Samsung Health you can get access to thousands of workouts from home.



2. Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

RUNNER UP

That’s right — Samsung has finally released an OLED TV. Even though Samsung is new to the OLED game, this TV actually offers some improvements over the LG OLED evo panel. Unlike LG, this TV doesn’t struggle with image retention problems, a major drawback with some LG TVs. Technically, the S95B is a QD-OLED TV (the QD standing for Quantum Dot, of course). Samsung uses its quantum dot lighting on top of 8.3 million individually controllable pixels, bringing seriously impressive color clarity, saturation and brightness. It’s all powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound.

So far, the first Samsung OLED TV is only available in 55 and 65-inches. The S95B comes with four HDMI 2.1 inputs and Samsung’s Tizen smart OS. We recently included the brand new S95B in our guide to the best TVs of 2022 , and if Samsung can patch some software bugs, it may just be the top TV release of 2022 (the TV’s filmmaker mode has some brightness issues, which shouldn’t stop you from buying this gorgeous TV).



3. Samsung QN85B

CONTENDER

The QN85B isn’t necessarily a step down from its cousin, but it is a slightly more affordable option for a premium TV from Samsung. You’ll get excellent 4K resolution, adaptive sound and voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung’s Bixby. The 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology, makes motion blur a thing of the past so you can see every detail of your favorite action movies and games or sports broadcasts. Object tracking sound technology also provides room-filling, virtual surround sound by matching the audio to what’s on your screen for a more immersive, cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

If you want to save some money on your Samsung TV purchase, then right now you can find some great savings on the 55-inch models of the QN85B TVs. At both Samsung and Amazon, the 55-inch models are almost $500 cheaper than the 65-inch models. No matter the size you choose, this is an excellent QLED smart TV for the money.



4. Samsung Q60B

BEST 55-INCH

Looking for the best 55-inch Samsung TVs? For our money, you won’t be able to beat the picture quality, sound and smart features of the Q60B series. A 55-inch screen hits that sweet spot that makes your living room or home theater feel immersive without overwhelming your space, and the Q60B from Samsung takes it even further by giving you all of the features you’ve come to expect from a smart TV.

It has a preloaded suite of streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu so you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. You’ll also get voice controls with Alexa and Samsung’s Bixby built-in, but you can connect it to your Google smart devices as well. The dual-LED panels create cool and warm colors simultaneously for richer colors and better contrast to enhance the native 4K resolution. And if you want a stylish-looking TV, the updated, sleek design of this model adds a touch of modern sophistication with its ultra-slim build that’s sure to complement almost any decor.



5. Samsung AU8000 43-Inch

BEST BUDGET TV

Shopping for a TV from a big brand like Samsung doesn’t mean you have to empty your wallet. The 43-inch AU8000 is the perfect, budget-friendly choice if you don’t mind having a smaller screen. Its price point sits comfortably under $500, but you won’t have to worry about skimping out on cool features. Like other TVs in Samsung’s lineup, you’ll get preloaded apps for instant streaming, voice controls, great 4K resolution, and tons of connectivity options. You can also use this TV as a remote access monitor for your PC so you can play Steam games on your couch or work in your living room when you need a change of pace, but don’t want to lug your work to a coffee shop.

When it comes to the budget category, you’ll usually need to sacrifice either picture quality or screen size, but the AU8000 series is easily one of the best Samsung TVs under $500.



6. Samsung The Terrace

BEST OUTDOOR TV

The best outdoor TVs can cost a pretty penny, but they’re worth it to take your outdoor entertaining spaces to the next level. The Terrace from Samsung comes with either a partial or full-sun rating, letting you choose a model that best suits your space whether you have an uncovered deck or 3-season room. It also features built-in sensors to monitor ambient light and automatically adjust picture brightness so night or day, you’ll be able to actually see the screen.

The screen itself is treated with an anti-reflection and anti-glare coating, giving you extra-wide viewing angles no matter where you sit. The TV and remote are also specially treated to resist water, dust, and insects so you can enjoy your outdoor spaces year-round. With MultiView, you can watch several video sources at once, making it perfect for keeping up with scores on football Sundays. You can also instantly share your smartphone or tablet screen with Tap View so you can show your friends your fantasy football ranking or those TikToks you won’t stop quoting.



7. Samsung QN900B 8K TV

BEST 8K TV

There aren’t too many true 8K TVs for sale yet, but Samsung has decided to take the next steps in home entertainment by releasing a few 8K-capable TVs. The QN900B is pricey, but also still one of the more affordable 8K options on the market. And while native 8K content is still a few years away, the redesigned processor effortlessly upscales HD and 4K media to ultra-detailed 8K so you can future-proof your home theater while still enjoying your favorite shows and movies. It also features a swanky, elegantly modern design that will elevate your living room or home theater from merely cool to stunning.



8. Samsung QN800B 8K TV

RUNNER UP 8K TV

The QN800B is an even more affordable 8K model from Samsung that is packed full of many of the same features as its big brother. The redesigned processor can quickly and effortlessly upscale content for stunning details and clarity, and the Neo QLED panel produces billions of colors for some of the most true-to-life images you can get outside of a commercial movie theater. You’ll also get object tracking sound technology, heavy-duty Quantum HDR 64x, a nearly bezel-free screen, and all of the streaming capabilities you’ve come to expect for home entertainment.



9. Samsung The Frame TV

BEST DESIGN

The Frame TV from Samsung is designed specifically for anyone who wants their home theater or living room to double as a place to show off art. The build of this TV is inspired by gallery-style frames, hence the name, and allows for super-flush wall mounting so it will blend in with paintings, prints, and other fine art you may have. And with the ambient mode, you can upload your own images to turn your TV into a slideshow of your favorite art. You can purchase images of famous paintings via the Art Store, and even choose custom frame colors and bezels to match your current decor. You can choose between 5 matting options in 16 different colors to make your TV look like a professionally mounted print as it cycles through images.

Finally, when you want to actually use your TV as it was intended, you’ll get access to thousands of streaming apps like Spotify and Disney+, voice controls, and screen mirroring so you can share images, music, and video from your mobile devices. The best Samsung TVs include some truly innovative technology, and The Frame is one of our favorite TVs of the moment for its ability to enhance your home decor even when not in use.

10. Samsung Q80B

BEST 65-INCH SAMSUNG TV

Here at SPY.com, we’re always looking for the best 65-inch TVs , from flagship OLED TVs from Sony and LG to budget options from Vizio or TCL. In Samsung’s 2022 product line, one 65-inch TV in particular is at the top of our list — the Q80B Series.

The screen uses direct-lit LED panels for enhanced contrast and detail, and it comes from the factory calibrated for 100 percent DCI-P3 color accuracy. The updated processor uses AI for better upscaling of 1080p content into 4K for smoother motion and better detailing. It features 4 HDMI inputs for connecting all of your playback devices and game consoles; one input doubles as an HDMI ARC port for connecting soundbars, and another is HDMI 2.1 compatible for variable refresh rate matching to enhance your gaming experience.



11. Samsung A70A 75-Inch TV

BEST 75-INCH TV

The Q70A is one of the best options of Samsung’s mid-range models, and one of the best 75-inch TVs available. It sports a somewhat more affordable price point compared to its cousins in the Neo QLED line as well as competitors from LG and Sony. You’ll get incredible 4K resolution, adaptive picture and sound capabilities, tons of streaming options, and plenty of ways to connect your devices so you can take full advantage of your new TV. The 75-inch screen features an ultra-narrow bezel for a better edge-to-edge picture, and the dual-LED panels produce over 1billion colors for more true-to-life images.



12. Samsung TU-8300 Curved TV (2020 Model)

BEST CURVED TV

There aren’t many curved TVs left on the market in 2022, but you can still find a few Samsung curved TVs, which can be good options for gamers. In fact, Samsung is the only manufacturer that still produces curved TVs. And while the concept didn’t catch on like executives had hoped, it still has its champions who will love the TU-8300. The curved design of the screen helps to eliminate glare from ambient and overhead lighting without detracting from viewing angles; you’ll also get better color volume at extreme angles compared to most affordable flat-screen TVs . It comes in both 55 and 65-inch options, making it perfect for mid-size and larger living rooms. Along with standard streaming capabilities, you can use this TV as a remote access monitor for your PC to give you a way to play your computer games on your couch or be more comfortable while working from home.



13. Samsung TU9010 86-Inch

BEST AFFORDABLE LARGE-SCREEN

Modern big-screen TVs can have shockingly high prices, but the TU9010 has one of the best size-to-cost ratios. The 86-inch model retails for around $1,800, and while that’s still steep for some shoppers, it’s a steal compared to the premium Samsung options and TVs from brands like LG and Sony. For the money, this is easily one of the best Samsung TVs of 2022.

The TV uses a streamlined processor for enhanced 4K resolution and upscaling of 1080p or 720p content as well as to give you plenty of power to run all of your favorite streaming apps. You can also take advantage of the game enhancer mode which reduced input lag and works with your console’s refresh rate to prevent screen tearing and stuttering that can ruin online matches or critical action scenes. The Tizen operating system gives you access to a sleek hub menu to keep your most-used apps in one place, and with the SamsungTV+ app, you’ll get free, live TV any time.



Why Trust SPY.com When Buying Samsung TVs?

SPY.com product reviewers and e-commerce journalists have reviewed more TVs than we can count. All year long we’re looking for the best of the best in the TV market, from the best 65-inch TVs under $500 to the truly elite OLED TVs . We’ve produced shopping guides for every TV category there is: thinnest TVs, budget TVs, smart TVs, 4K and 8K TVs, and curved TVs. In addition, we keep a close eye on emerging TV and display technology. We recently covered the announcement of Amazon’s first Fire TV (coming soon), and our tech editors have explored cutting-edge tech like Micro LED displays . So when you’re looking for the best Samsung TVs, you can trust us to help you make the right decision.

This shopping guide was produced by Taylor Clemons, who has written TV reviews and shopping guides for a variety of publications. As new products are released, SPY.com editors will regularly update this guide with new options.

This article was last updated on Monday, May 16, 2022.