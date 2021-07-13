Cancel
Energy Industry

Block the Sun and Lower Your Energy Costs With Window Coverings

By Mary Farrell
Consumer Reports.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir conditioning feels blissful during the height of the summer, but running it nonstop will have you boiling when you get your utility bills. The clever use of blinds, curtains, and other window treatments can help keep your house cool and your bills in check. The Department of Energy says the smart management of window coverings can reduce heat gain by up to 77 percent. (And, as a bonus, these same practices can reduce heat loss in the winter.) Here are some energy-saving suggestions from the DOE that will pay off immediately.

