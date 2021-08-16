Cancel
Celebrities

Barbra Streisand Is a Lover of Fine Art! Tour the Star's Malibu Property With Husband James Brolin

By Joyann Jeffrey
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmV81_0PhASac500

Thanks to her legendary Hollywood career, Barbra Streisand has more than enough money to pay the bills for her multimillion-dollar mansion in Malibu. The Funny Girl star and her husband, James Brolin, live in a fabulous home on the California coast, and they’ve decorated it with a ton of beautiful art pieces.

Barbra doesn’t go overboard when it comes to sprucing up her longtime residence, which the couple have owned since the 1990s, per Heavy. In order to keep the property — which features a main house, a barn, a mill house and another building they refer to as “Grandma’s” home — organized, Barbra doesn’t keep things she doesn’t truly need.

“If you’re not going to use something, you have to let it pass on, go on its way and live a life with somebody who will appreciate it,” she told Architectural Digest in 1993. Sitting inside Barbra’s abode are eight Grammys, two Oscars, eight Golden Globes and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Although her house is filled with prestigious accolades and expensive decor, the “Woman in Love” singer said her taste was much different when she was younger.

“I had no money to buy art, so I would buy old picture frames and put them on white walls, just framing space, which I thought was beautiful,” the Brooklyn native explained. Barbra’s love for fine art grew more over the years, and once she had enough money to purchase a place of her own, the “Love” singer designed it exactly the way she wanted to.

Inside Barbra and James’ Malibu mansion, they have a fireplace with beautiful stainless steel panels sitting right on the mantel. Their bedroom, on the other hand, is a copy of a “1930s Bigelow original” that Barbra saw in a San Francisco hotel room. The A Star Is Born alum said she also drives her inspiration from architects like Frank Lloyd Wright, who liked to design matching dresses for his furniture pieces.

“If you were an architect,” the entertainer said, “wouldn’t you want to design the bronze handles? Wouldn’t you want to design the floors? Wouldn’t you want to design the furniture that goes into the house you built? That’s the way I see things — as a complete vision.” Thanks to that vision, Barbra has made her house the home of her dreams.

Scroll below to see photos of the pair’s gorgeous California pad!

