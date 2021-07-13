Cancel
These Stylish Paper-Bag Pants Can Turn Your Basic Tank Into a Chic Outfit

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 12 days ago
GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you have a particularly chic pair of pants or a beautiful skirt, all you need is a basic tank to create a memorable fashion moment. We love pieces like these, since styling them is so incredibly easy! Think about it: When you’re wearing a standout bottom, picking out a top is a no-brainer.

If you own a pair of paper-bag waist pants or are familiar with the trend, then you’re likely already aware of how stylish they are. That’s why we’re obsessing over this affordable pair from GRACE KARIN, which Amazon shoppers love just as much as we do!

GRACE KARIN Women’s Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets (Army Green) Amazon

Get the GRACE KARIN Women’s Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants are as classy as it gets. They are high-waisted, and the top hem has a ruched effect that creates its namesake style. The waist also has an elastic band built-in and comes with a matching fabric belt that you can tie into a bow for added impact. If you want to swap out the belt that comes with these pants, you can simply thread whatever you prefer through the included loops to make the look your own.

The design of these pants is ideal, because the ruching around the waist can conceal the tummy area and create a super flattering shape. These pants may have a looser or tighter fit depending on the size that you buy. We suggest checking out the size chart to help guide you to the pants that are perfect for you!

GRACE KARIN Women’s Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets (Navy Blue) Amazon

Best of all, there are tons of colors to choose from! These pants come in every shade you could ever want, and there are also two striped options as well. Amazon shoppers say that they get “so many compliments” every time they wear these pants, and feel endlessly sophisticated the second they slip them on. Casual style is our favorite kind, which is why we’re already crushing on these bottoms!

See it: Get the GRACE KARIN Women’s Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from GRACE KARIN and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

