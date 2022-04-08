MLB Live Stream 2022: How to Watch Baseball Online

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After the longest lockout in MLB history, this year’s baseball season is finally underway.

The Atlanta Braves enter the season as reigning champions — plus they’ve swapped Freeman for ​​Matt Olson — but teams like the Blue Jays, Rays, and Dodgers (who acquired Freeman) are looking very strong.

Figuring out how you’ll watch baseball this year? Read on. We’ve rounded up a few ways to stream the MBL online, plus a few options to watch baseball games for free.

How to Buy MLB Tickets Online

With so many games in a season, getting to a baseball game in person is easier (and cheaper) than many professional sports . If you’re looking to buy tickets to MLB games online in 2022, we suggest checking VividSeats.com . The website has legit tickets (and resale tickets) at good prices for just about every major ballpark.



Buy:

MLB Tickets

at

Vivid Seats



How to Watch the MLB on TV

To watch MLB games on live TV, you’ll need access to Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network, as these networks split coverage of the MLB season games.

Baseball games on Fox, however, can be accessed with a digital antenna . The best digital antennas, such as this one from Amazon , cost around $30 and get you HD live baseball games without cable.

Buy: U MUST HAVE Digital TV Antenna $29.90

​​How to Stream MLB Games Free Online Without Cable

Because MLB coverage is spread across multiple networks, it can be tricky to watch baseball without a cable subscription. Luckily, there are a few ways to stream MLB games online, as well as a few free trials that let you watch baseball online for free.

1. Stream MLB on DirecTV Stream

One of our favorite places to watch MLB online without cable is DirecTV Stream . It’s essentially a regular DirecTV cable package turned into a streaming service, meaning you can easily access over 140 live TV channels from smart devices. DirecTV Stream offers more regional sports networks than any other live TV streaming service, making it the best way to watch MLB online.

DirecTV Stream normally costs $69.99 per month , but they’re running a limited-time offer of $10 off your first three months . Better still, DirecTV Stream currently has a five-day free trial , which is great if you want to watch a few MLB games online for free.



Buy:

Free Trial

at

DirecTV Stream



2. Stream MLB on Sling

Sling , one of the cheapest live TV streaming services, is another great way to watch baseball online in 2022. The service offers three subscription tiers — Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue — with different live channels in each package. Orange gets you ESPN, ESPN2, and TBS, Blue gets you TBS, Fox, and FS1, and Orange + Blue gets you all the above. Pricing starts at $35 a month for Orange or Blue subscriptions, and jumps to $50 per month for Orange + Blue.



Buy:

Sling

at

$35+



3. Stream MLB on FuboTV

Want to stream MLB live on Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2? Check out FuboTV . The live TV streamer offers plenty of baseball coverage, plus dozens of other popular live channels. It starts at $69.99 per month , but comes with a seven-day free trial that lets you stream baseball free for a week.



Buy:

Free Trial

at

fuboTV



4. Stream MLB on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV may cost $69.99 a month , but it’s actually one of the best streaming deals out there. You’ll be able to watch live baseball games online through Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2, plus membership includes free access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s on-demand library.



Buy:

Hulu + Live TV

at

$69.99+



How to Stream Out-of-Market MLB Games

With regional restrictions on MLB broadcasts, it can be hard to watch your baseball team online while traveling or living away from home. The best way to watch MLB while traveling is with a VPN (a virtual private network), which essentially tricks your device into thinking it’s in another region. This will let you choose a location, and enjoy local broadcasts from that area.



Buy:

ExpressVPN

at

$8.32+



We think the best VPN for baseball games is ExpressVPN . It’s easy to use, safe, and very fast, letting you quickly switch locations to catch your home team’s games. It costs as little as $8.32 per month and works in other countries too.