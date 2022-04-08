ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Live Stream 2022: How to Watch Baseball Online

By Tim Chan and Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After the longest lockout in MLB history, this year’s baseball season is finally underway.

The Atlanta Braves enter the season as reigning champions — plus they’ve swapped Freeman for ​​Matt Olson — but teams like the Blue Jays, Rays, and Dodgers (who acquired Freeman) are looking very strong.

Figuring out how you’ll watch baseball this year? Read on. We’ve rounded up a few ways to stream the MBL online, plus a few options to watch baseball games for free.

How to Buy MLB Tickets Online

With so many games in a season, getting to a baseball game in person is easier (and cheaper) than many professional sports . If you’re looking to buy tickets to MLB games online in 2022, we suggest checking VividSeats.com . The website has legit tickets (and resale tickets) at good prices for just about every major ballpark.


Buy:
MLB Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

How to Watch the MLB on TV

To watch MLB games on live TV, you’ll need access to Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN, and MLB Network, as these networks split coverage of the MLB season games.

Baseball games on Fox, however, can be accessed with a digital antenna . The best digital antennas, such as this one from Amazon , cost around $30 and get you HD live baseball games without cable.

Buy: U MUST HAVE Digital TV Antenna $29.90

​​How to Stream MLB Games Free Online Without Cable

Because MLB coverage is spread across multiple networks, it can be tricky to watch baseball without a cable subscription. Luckily, there are a few ways to stream MLB games online, as well as a few free trials that let you watch baseball online for free.

1. Stream MLB on DirecTV Stream

One of our favorite places to watch MLB online without cable is DirecTV Stream . It’s essentially a regular DirecTV cable package turned into a streaming service, meaning you can easily access over 140 live TV channels from smart devices. DirecTV Stream offers more regional sports networks than any other live TV streaming service, making it the best way to watch MLB online.

DirecTV Stream normally costs $69.99 per month , but they’re running a limited-time offer of $10 off your first three months . Better still, DirecTV Stream currently has a five-day free trial , which is great if you want to watch a few MLB games online for free.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
DirecTV Stream

2. Stream MLB on Sling

Sling , one of the cheapest live TV streaming services, is another great way to watch baseball online in 2022. The service offers three subscription tiers — Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue — with different live channels in each package. Orange gets you ESPN, ESPN2, and TBS, Blue gets you TBS, Fox, and FS1, and Orange + Blue gets you all the above. Pricing starts at $35 a month for Orange or Blue subscriptions, and jumps to $50 per month for Orange + Blue.


Buy:
Sling
at
$35+

3. Stream MLB on FuboTV

Want to stream MLB live on Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2? Check out FuboTV . The live TV streamer offers plenty of baseball coverage, plus dozens of other popular live channels. It starts at $69.99 per month , but comes with a seven-day free trial that lets you stream baseball free for a week.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
fuboTV

4. Stream MLB on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV may cost $69.99 a month , but it’s actually one of the best streaming deals out there. You’ll be able to watch live baseball games online through Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2, plus membership includes free access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s on-demand library.


Buy:
Hulu + Live TV
at
$69.99+

How to Stream Out-of-Market MLB Games

With regional restrictions on MLB broadcasts, it can be hard to watch your baseball team online while traveling or living away from home. The best way to watch MLB while traveling is with a VPN (a virtual private network), which essentially tricks your device into thinking it’s in another region. This will let you choose a location, and enjoy local broadcasts from that area.


Buy:
ExpressVPN
at
$8.32+

We think the best VPN for baseball games is ExpressVPN . It’s easy to use, safe, and very fast, letting you quickly switch locations to catch your home team’s games. It costs as little as $8.32 per month and works in other countries too.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooter Suspect Mistakenly Released From Jail Due To ‘Clerical Error’

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter in the attempted murder of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was released from jail Wednesday due to a “clerical error,” and authorities have asked for the public’s help finding him again. James Howard Jackson, 19, was sprung from custody at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website states, with the reason for the release listed as his case being “dismissed.” “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of defendant James Howard Jackson,” the department said in a statement. “Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Says He Wanted to March to Capitol on Jan. 6, Blames Everyone But Himself for Carnage

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump says he regrets not marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and once again tried to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for the violence, according to a new interview with The Washington Post. “Secret Service said I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute,” Trump claimed in the interview, adding that he isn’t getting the credit he deserves for the amount of supporters of his who showed up. “The crowd was far bigger than I even thought. I believe it was the largest...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello Faces Her Anxiety, Finds Closure With Fifth Harmony on ‘Psycho Freak’

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and faces the scar tissue of her past on “Psycho Freak.” The Familia track, which features haunting vocals from Willow, paints a picture of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s anxiety as she shares her truth in a vulnerable way. She dropped the song on Thursday at midnight, with the video premiere set for Friday morning. “Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel/On my Instagram talkin’ bout ‘I’m healed’/Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal/Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill,” she sings in the first verse. On...
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to hilarious blooper

The 2022 MLB season is barely underway, but Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jo Adell already has the season’s worst throw — and it will be hard to top. Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up with two outs and Michael Brantley on second base. Bregman lined a single to left field. While a hard hit ball gave Adell a chance to throw Brantley out, Brantley runs well and had a two-out jump. So, throwing him out was going to take a near-perfect throw.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Baseball Games#Tv Online#Tv Streaming#Mlb Live Stream 2022#Watch Baseball#The Atlanta Braves#The Blue Jays#Rays#Dodgers#Mbl#Mlb Tickets#Tbs#Espn#Mlb Network#Digital Tv
NBC Sports

MLB expert predictions: Can Giants make World Series run?

The 2022 MLB season is underway, which means it's time for another round of season predictions. The Atlanta Braves are the reigning World Series champs, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are the consensus World Series favorites. Meanwhile, the Giants lost Buster Posey and Kris Bryant, but revamped the rotation to...
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day scores: Live updates from Dodgers-Rockies, Phillies-A's, more; Yankees win on walk-off

Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day is here... again. After 14 teams played their openers on Thursday, the league's other 16 teams are all in action Friday to begin their 2022 seasons. The Yankees got their 2022 off on the right foot on the field (after not coming to an extension agreement with Aaron Judge), beating the Red Sox in 11 innings with Josh Donaldson hitting a walk-off single. The Phillies, Dodgers, Rays and Giants are among the other teams in action in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, Friday baseball game times with Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, more in action

Major League Baseball made its return Thursday, as 14 of the league's 30 teams played their Opening Day games. The Cubs, Royals, Cardinals, Reds, Mets, Astros and D-Backs got off to winning ways to start the season, and you can find takeaways from Thursday's action here. MLB's other 16 teams are set to get started on Friday, with Yankees-Red Sox, Phillies-A's, Rockies-Dodgers and Blue Jays-Rangers among the matchups on Friday's Opening Day schedule.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Magic Johnson Slams HBO’s ‘Winning Time’: ‘You Can’t Do a Story About the Lakers Without the Lakers’

Click here to read the full article. “You can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers,” Magic Johnson says. “The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys.” In a new interview for this week’s cover story of Variety, the NBA legend shared his unfiltered thoughts about “Winning Time,” HBO’s scripted drama about the Showtime era of the Lakers, which has just been renewed for its second season. Johnson said he refuses to watch the series, and he’s baffled that neither HBO nor the creative executives — which include executive producer Adam McKay — sought participation from him or his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

New York A.G. Asks Court to Hold Donald Trump in Contempt: ‘The Judge’s Order Was Crystal Clear’

Click here to read the full article. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed a motion to hold ex-president Donald Trump in contempt of court, claiming he has not handed over documents as part of her office’s investigation into his company’s financial practices. Until he does so, James requested, he should be fined $10,000 daily. A state judge on March 3 ordered Trump to comply with the attorney general’s demand for documents and information by the end of the month. Both parties agreed to this March 31 deadline, according to a court document, CBS News reports. But Trump has apparently...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

How Facebook Tried to Ratfuck TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Media coverage of TikTok often centers on parents being absolutely scared shitless of what their kids are doing on the app — from the Devious Licks trend, in which parents were warned that their children were destroying school property en masse, to National Shoot Up Your School Day, a baseless hoax that postulated TikTokers were telling children to avoid school on a certain day due to a prospective mass shooting event. Most of the time, there’s little evidence to support there’s any truth behind these “trends,” yet news outlets breathlessly report on them....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single ‘I Burned LA Down’

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus is ready for a new chapter in her career. After several EPs and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021,  she’s announced that her debut album, The Hardest Part, is coming on July 15, and she’s introducing the LP with one of her most emotionally charged songs yet. The track, “I Burned LA Down,” is a crushing break-up ballad inspired by the end of a relationship and the lurking anxiety of California wildfires. “Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season,” Cyrus said in a statement....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd’s First New Recording in Nearly 30 Years Was Inspired by a Lone Ukrainian Musician

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have reunited for a one-off charity single to raise money for Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion. “Hey, Hey, Rise Up” features vocals by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band, Boombox, who recorded himself in full military gear singing the folk song, “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow,” to the empty streets in Kyiv’s Sofiyskaya Square. David Gilmour was so moved by the performance that he called Nick Mason, bassist Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney and organized a recording session last Wednesday that featured video of Khlyvnyuk projected on the wall. The...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

After a 2021 edition that felt like the freshest in years, the 2022 Grammys returned Music’s Biggest Night to its standard script: a steady stream of dad-joke groaners from host Trevor Noah, a wild mish-mash of performances that delivered either sensory overload or maudlin tear-jerking, a few charmingly bonkers speeches, and a safe Album of the Year choice that seemed to completely ignore what music fans actually listened to during the past year. Here’s our rundown of the best, worst, and weirdest of the night.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jack White’s ‘Fear of the Dawn’ is a Bizarre, Euphoric Experiment

Click here to read the full article. “When you cut into the present, the future leaks out,” declares a craggy voiced sample of late Beat novelist William S. Burroughs near the middle of Jack White’s avant-rock tune “Into the Twilight.” In the Fifties, the Naked Lunch author popularized an radical style of writing he dubbed “the cut-up technique,” which involved typing out his thoughts, vivisecting the sheet of paper, and then rearranging the composition into something new, hoping the words made new sense in a new order. That spirit seems to be what modern-art enthusiast Jack White (remember De Stijl?)...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Texas Woman Charged With Murder for ‘Self-Induced Abortion’

Click here to read the full article. A 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after allegedly performing a “self-induced abortion.” Lizelle Herrera remained in custody with a bond set at $500,000 after “intentionally and knowingly cause[d] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.  Herrera’s arrest comes seven months after Texas’ SB8 (or the “Heartbeat Act”) went into effect, a law that bans abortions after six weeks, or before when many women would realize they’re pregnant. SB8 — the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the U.S. and the...
TEXAS STATE
Cleveland.com

FanDuel MLB promo code: $1,000 risk-free bet on any baseball game

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Baseball season is back and prospective bettors will not need to enter a FanDuel MLB promo code when you click ---> here. New...
GAMBLING
Rolling Stone

BTS Set for String of Shows in Vegas: Here’s Where to Find BTS Tickets Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. BTS are bringing their “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” tour to Las Vegas this April but if you want to find tickets online, you’ll have to do a little digging. The global superstars perform at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, and unsurprisingly, tickets quickly sold out even before they want on sale to the general public. Tickets were snapped up even before the general on-sale began,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

2022 MLB season simulation: How Red Sox fare in grueling AL East race

The Boston Red Sox begin their 2022 MLB season Friday afternoon against the archrival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Expectations are pretty high for the Red Sox after they got within two victories of reaching the World Series last season. What can we expect from the Sox this year?
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

Natasha Lyonne Is a ‘Time Prisoner’ as She Travels Across Eras in ‘Russian Doll’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The trailer for Russian Doll Season 2 introduces audiences to a new character: a time-traveling train. On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for the show’s return — after three years — on April 20. And Natasha Lyonne’s character Nadia is facing her wildest ride yet. “The universe finally found something worse than death. I broke time,” Nadia says in one clip. (This time, she isn’t just going back to the day she died, she’s traveling across eras.) Nadia is also reunited with her love interest from the last season, Alan (Charlie Barnett). “Maybe we’re supposed...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy