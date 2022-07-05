13 best beach toys for making a splash this summer, from beach balls to underwater cameras

The beach may be one of nature’s best playgrounds, but if days spent on the sand are on the agenda, it pays to pack plenty of clobber to keep the kids entertained.

Of course, it depends on who you’re planning on entertaining. Toddlers and pre-schoolers, for example, will inevitably need more consideration than older children who are happy running , swimming and burning off excess energy.

Either way, purely relying on a bucket and spade to keep their attention for the entire day may not be the best port of call. So, we have taken it upon ourselves to find a mixture of the best toys, games and beach accessories to keep them busy up until the tide comes in.

While we have found some of the classic paraphernalia you’d associate with the seaside – think beach balls, kites and, yes, a bucket and spade set – we’ve also found some brands making waves in other areas. From educational toys to open their mind, to weather and waterproof play mats and dolls, there really is something for everyone.

Personally, we loved the group games as, in our mind, the beach is a great place to make some of life’s best memories, so any game that encouraged a little bit of family interaction – with a bit of friendly competition thrown in for good measure – was a huge hit with us.

Read more:

Basically, we’ve tested toys galore and all to find the best in terms of entertainment, cost, child-friendly design and that were able to travel from car to sandy shores.

How we tested

Our four-year-old, six-year-old and 12-year-old helpers were more than happy to head to the beach and try out a variety of beach toys. We looked for toys that would engage a variety of ages and particularly those that got us burning off some energy.

We considered cost and durability as we wanted toys to last beyond a solo trip to the coast. Fun is the order of the day, so we wanted toys that encouraged happiness and laughter. Also high on the agenda was portability, so handy storage bags and handles gained extra points, and games or toys that can be used at home too got a big thumbs up. These are the ones that really made a splash...

The best beach toys for 2022 are:

Best overall – Quut triplet beach set: £25, Kidly.co.uk

– Quut triplet beach set: £25, Kidly.co.uk Best for day-long beach stays – Sandever BTR 160 beach tennis racket set and net: £39.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Sandever BTR 160 beach tennis racket set and net: £39.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best card game – Zatu Games dobble beach: £10.29, Board-game.co.uk

– Zatu Games dobble beach: £10.29, Board-game.co.uk Best for portability – Waboba backnine, Normadic disc golf: £17.35, Amazon.co.uk

– Waboba backnine, Normadic disc golf: £17.35, Amazon.co.uk Best for durability – Liewood Dante beach set: £37.66, Liewood.com

– Liewood Dante beach set: £37.66, Liewood.com Best for windy beach days – Vilac diamond kite: £10, Kidly.co.uk

– Vilac diamond kite: £10, Kidly.co.uk Best for simple design – Hape monster digger truck: £9, Yesbebe.co.uk

– Hape monster digger truck: £9, Yesbebe.co.uk Best for role play – Cry Babies fun n sun Ella: £18.75, Argos.co.uk

– Cry Babies fun n sun Ella: £18.75, Argos.co.uk Best for outdoor learning – Learning Resources geosafari jr. underwater explorer boat and magnifier: £17, Learningresources.co.uk

– Learning Resources geosafari jr. underwater explorer boat and magnifier: £17, Learningresources.co.uk Best wooden toy – Bigjigs Toys woodland animal skittles: £30.99, Scandiborn.co.uk

– Bigjigs Toys woodland animal skittles: £30.99, Scandiborn.co.uk Best throwing game – Spin Master aerobie sonic fin outdoor football, blue: £18, Next.co.uk

– Spin Master aerobie sonic fin outdoor football, blue: £18, Next.co.uk Best for babies – Mamatoyz kasabam play mat set: £41.60, Mamasandpapas.com

– Mamatoyz kasabam play mat set: £41.60, Mamasandpapas.com Best for STEM learning – Brainstorm Toys 50cm mega inflatable globe: £11.13, Amazon.co.uk

Quut triplet beach set

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

Belgian brand Quut really has reinvented beach toys, and the result is pretty impressive. The Quut triplet beach set is a day-at-the-beach in a bag, keeping our four, six and 12-year-old testers well occupied on the sand. Inside the handy fast-drying netted beach bag you’ll find a triplet, ringo and a sand shaper. The triplet, which is an unusual shape is part shovel, part rake, part sand sifter, and when combined with ringo you have your own throwing game of quoits.

Quut’s products are so at home in kids’ hands and we found it really opened up all of our testers’ imaginations. Made using durable, recyclable plastic, which is BPA, latex and phthalate free, this set will be your beach buddy for years to come.

Buy now £25.00, Kidly.co.uk

Sandever BTR 160 beach tennis racket set and net

Best: For day-long beach stays

Rating: 9/10

If you’re setting up camp for a lengthy session on the sand, take your beach games status to the next level with this beach tennis set. In the bag you’ll find two rackets and a ball, alongside all the components to make a net. With fears of children getting tangled in the net and poles going in upside down, we needn’t have worried, as this was incredibly easy to set up – with instructions and little diagrams on the bag itself, genius.

The set is wonderfully portable, coming in its own carry bag so it can be taken on weekends away, or holidays on sand or land. The rackets have a comfy grip, while the ball is specifically designed for the beach and travels quite slowly for those learning the ropes, which was great for our 12-year-old tester. You’re sure to be the envy of fellow beach dwellers, and it’s a great activity for kids drying off from a dip in the sea.

Buy now £39.99, Decathlon.co.uk

Zatu Games dobble beach

Best: Card game

Rating: 9/10

If you’re not familiar with the observation game dobble, then as our 12-year-old tester attests “it’s addictive”. And we were delighted to learn that there’s a beach version which not only comes in a handy travel bag (instead of a bulkier tin), but also boasts waterproof cards – making them perfect for family holidays.

Inside the bag there are 55 round cards with 50 symbols, and every card will have one matching symbol. In this edition all the symbols are beach related. Up to eight people can enjoy this game of speed and observation, while it’s recommended for ages six years plus we’d suggest players should be a little older as they’ll need a sharp eye and quick reflexes to win .

Buy now £10.29, Board-game.co.uk

Waboba backnine, Normadic disc golf

Best: For portability

Rating: 9/10

What do you get when you combine golf, boules and some frisbee throwing? Answer, backnine from Swedish brand Waboba (who invented the original "ball that bounces on water").

Recommended for players aged eight plus – although the whole flock had a go with this – the game is started by throwing the target ring to set the course challenge. There are four “Wingman” discs to be thrown and the first player to land on or inside the ring wins. Sounds simple? While the concept may be, it’s actually rather challenging. Our competitive 12-year-old tester was committed to the cause and was the first to complete the mission.

Backnine is a great beach challenge for the family, and it’s super portable coming in its own carry bag. On a windy day, it could be extra tricky so we’d suggest playing on a calm day.

Buy now £17.35, Amazon.co.uk

Liewood Dante beach set

Best: For durability

Rating: 8/10

You’ll be the envy of the beach neighbours with this modern set from Nordic brand Liewood. This squishy silicone set includes a durable bucket, mini spade and four fun beach moulds, which our young testers found wonderfully tactile. Thanks to the silicone composition you can say goodbye to cracked plastic buckets, plus, as all items are malleable they’re easy to squeeze into your beach bag. There’s a selection of colours and patterns to choose from, we opted for the “dino mix” and our testers loved making the shapes in the sand (almost as much as they enjoyed stamping on them afterwards).

Buy now £37.66, Liewood.com

Vilac diamond kite

Best: For windy beach days

Rating: 8/10

Unlike many of our suggestions, a beach activity that does require a bit of wind is the classic kite. A nostalgia-inducing pursuit, when the conditions are right, flying a kite with kids is one of life’s simple pleasures. This 60cm x 60cm beauty diamond-shaped kite, with its fun fluttering tail, provided plenty of entertainment for all of our testers (and the adults too!). For the best experience, you’ll want to use at quiet beach times, particularly as our energetic testers loved running with it. Obviously lightweight, it comes in its own handy carry case with handle.

Buy now £10.00, Kidly.co.uk

Hape monster digger truck

Best: For simple design

Rating: 8/10

All kids seem to have a fascination with diggers and sand, and what we love about this example is that there’s a useful hand integrated into the design for easy carrying. While there’s no “button” to release the bucket, that didn’t seem to phase our mini testers who loved pushing, scooping and dumping sand with this digger truck from Hape. It’s simple in design but incredibly sturdy making it a great beach buddy.

Buy now £9.00, Yesbebe.co.uk

Cry Babies fun n sun Ella

Best: For role play

Rating: 8/10

Has your child ever taken her favourite dolly to the beach only to be full of regret when it comes back full of salty water and sandy hair? Here’s an answer… the fun n sun Ella doll. One of the latest additions to the hugely popular Cry Babies range, she was born to be at the beach. While it wasn’t an easy feat getting our two “mummies” to share, they were fascinated to see the two extra strawberries appear on her swimsuit when wet, and the freckles appear on her nose when in the sunlight.

She comes with six themed accessories; a swimsuit, sun hat, sunglasses, swimming float, flip flops and a dummy – it’s worth bagging all the bits together to avoid lost property! Like all the dolls in the Cry Babies collection there’s a function for real tears by pressing her head, but we did find it took a bit of adult brute force. And a word of advice to the parents – you’ll want to give her a rinse under the tap or a post-beach bath once Ella has been in the sea to get her back to looking her best.

Buy now £18.75, Argos.co.uk

Learning Resources geosafari jr. underwater explorer boat and magnifier

Best: For outdoor learning

Rating: 8/10

The beach is the ultimate outdoors classroom, and this geosafari jr. underwater explorer boat and magnifier encourages kids to learn more about what lies below the water’s surface. All three of our testers loved looking through the glass bottom of the boat in the rock pools and shallow water. The floor is magnified three times, so our budding marine team could get a better look at what’s beneath. It’s also equipped with a handy floating mini life preserver wrist strap to keep it from floating away. And once the science lesson is over your kids have fun floating toy boat to play with – there’s even a moving steering wheel and propellers too.

Buy now £17.00, Learningresources.co.uk

Bigjigs Toys woodland animal skittles

Best: Wooden toy

Rating: 8/10

Bigjigs has been crafting beautiful wooden toys since 1985. And this set of six skittles – owl, badger, deer, cat, bear, and rabbit – have been lovingly made from FSC-certified wood and designed with sweet illustrations and ear detailing. The set is definitely high quality and weighty enough to handle a bit of coastal breeze.

All of our testers enjoyed knocking these over with the wooden ball – a simple yet captivating game for all ages – and our younger testers continued to use their imaginations playing with the animals’ characters after. While the set isn’t heavy, it would be great if it came with its own handy bag as we sourced our own to avoid loss. After use, simply dust off the sand and you’ve got yourself a lovely skittle set for the home too!

Buy now £30.99, Scandiborn.co.uk

Spin Master aerobie sonic fin outdoor football, blue

Best: Throwing game

Rating: 7/10

Learn to throw like a pro with Spin Master’s sonic fin. You’ll want plenty of space when playing this at the beach, so it’s worth finding a quiet patch. One for the adults and older kids, it took a while to get to grips with throwing the sonic fin, but once we got the hang of it, it became quite the competition – particularly for our competitive 12-year-old.

When thrown correctly, listen out for the whistle and watch it fly, and you can adjust the fins to increase the spin rate for extra speed and distance. Because of the hollow middle – or technical term gyroscopic core – the extra air means this travels further and higher.

Buy now £18.00, Next.co.uk

Mamatoyz kasabam play mat set

Best: For babies

Rating: 7/10

This play mat from Mamtoyz has been designed with travel in mind. It cleverly doubles up as a bag and though it may not have been made specifcally for the beach, we found it to be quite at home on the sand – though you’ll want to make sure you place it down on dry sand as the play mat isn’t waterproof.

Once unzipped, the playmat stretches out to just over 70cm wide – making it a great play station for babies who are sitting unaided and just want a spot to shuffle around on. It comes with a selection of wooden toys, including two cars, two people and building blocks which can be moved around the illustrated city with roads and various buildings. We love that you can simply zip the toys away when beach time is over, and this will certainly get plenty of use at home or in the garden too.

Buy now £41.60, Mamasandpapas.com

Brainstorm Toys 50cm mega inflatable globe

Best: For STEM learning

Rating: 7/10

Inflatables are a must for a day shoreside, but this isn’t your typical blow-up beach ball. Created by Brainstorm Toys, the brand is known for its range of fun, educational and interactive STEM toys, and this 50cm mega inflatable globe is a prime example.

Throw the globe and scratch up on your geography at the same time with this high-quality political globe. Designed with longitude and latitude lines, we tested our 12-year-old reviewer to identify continents, countries, capitals and oceans plus there are some game ideas included on a sheet of paper if you need some inspiration. Of course, once the lesson is over, it’s a great size to throw around.

Buy now £11.13, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Beach toys

We’re big fans of Belgian brand Quut and its triplet beach set is perfect for younger beach dwellers offering multipurpose activities. For older kids, we highly recommend the Sandever beach tennis set which takes a little while to set up, but is a great activity to play on the sand.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kids’ toys, clothing and other essentials , try the links below:

Keep your little ones safe during playtime in the sun with the best sunscreens for kids