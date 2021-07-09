Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Scott Disick Luxurious California Home Proves He’s Earned the Title of ‘Lord’: Photos

By Melissa Copelton
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gHpk_0PfPdqEx00
Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

Livin’ large! Scott Disick’s home in Hidden Hills California, in Los Angeles County, is what real estate dreams are made of. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lives in a nearly $6 million house, according to multiple outlets.

You’d think with a pad like that, Scott would never want to leave, but as it happens, the Talentless founder has put his house on the market twice since purchasing it in January 2016. Scott last listed his mansion in 2019 for $13 million.

However, as of 2021, it looks like the Flip It Like Disick producer is still residing there with his three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, who also live part-time with their mom, Kourtney Kardashian.

In September 2019, Scott did an interview with Architectural Digest in which he expressed his love for home decor and interior design. The New York native revealed he began reading design magazines as a teenager.

“But then, for a pretty long time, I stopped caring because I didn’t really have any place to [express] it,” Scott said. “Once I was doing my own house, it came back to me and I started remembering all the magazines I used to read, the furniture brands and different eras.”

In his youth, Scott was drawn to Italian mid-century design. Eventually, he gravitated toward a French mid-century aesthetic. “Things change over the years, but I’ve always loved furniture,” he explained.

Because Scott grew up in Eastport, Long Island, he wanted his house in California to remind him of his roots. “I was looking for something that felt very East Coast,” he recalled. “I always pictured myself in a kind of Hamptons-feeling house but updated.”

Clearly, Scott found his dream home. Perhaps the most amazing feature of his mansion is the perfectly manicured, sprawling backyard complete with a pool and stunning views. The Lord and his kiddos spend a lot of time back there, and it’s not hard to see why!

To see photos of Scott Disick’s house, scroll through the gallery below.

Comments / 12

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Hidden Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Long Island#Interior Design#Hamptons#Architectural Digest#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul. Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Scott Disick Claps Back at Criticism His Girlfriends Are Too Young

Watch: Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14) During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!, Scott Disick clapped back at the claims that he only dates "much younger" women. As the Flip It Like Disick star told reunion host Andy Cohen, this is a misconception about him.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out: Watch!

Stepdad material? Travis Barker gave girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, the sweetest birthday shout-out on Thursday, July 8. “Happy Birthday, Penelope!!!” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, captioned a video via Instagram Stories of the newly minted 9-year-old playing drums with Kourtney, 42, looking on adoringly. Since Travis and the Keeping...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Lisa Rinna Called Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick a "WTF Moment"

Watch: Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!. For Lisa Rinna, it's clear she was left stunned by her daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick due to the couples' 18-year age difference. On tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on June 30, Lisa confessed to her co-stars that she at first couldn't believe Scott and Amelia's relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, shares feelings on daughter dating Scott Disick

Harry Hamlin just revealed how he really feels about his daughter dating a man who's 18 years older than she is. The actor, who's married to reality star Lisa Rinna, opened up about 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin's relationship with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick, 38, on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." And it seems like the 69-year-old isn't exactly thrilled about the love match.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Is Far From ‘Talentless’! Find Out How He Makes His Millions

If you’re a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you already know Scott Disick is more than just a reality TV star. The father of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian is a businessman — and his staggering net worth proves it! Scott is worth an estimated $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how he makes his money, keep reading.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Are Scott Disick and Maluma feuding for real?

Two people we never expected to be feuding are Scott Disick and Colombian singer Maluma . The two men are making headlines this week with their ongoing Twitter feud. Disick and Maluma have hung out several times in the past but now something is causing a rift between them.         ...

Comments / 12

Community Policy