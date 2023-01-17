ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Better Indoors

By Danielle Directo-Meston, Sage Anderson and Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWeOy_0Pemq8Er00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Breathing in fresh, clean air has never been more vital for our health than now. Air purifiers offer the best way to cut down on coughing, irritated eyes, sneezing, headaches, and other symptoms caused by the tiny pollutants floating through your indoor space — and the next generation of machines allow you to take control of your air quality to a whole new level.

The best smart air purifiers today boast intelligent features like voice assistant compatibility, apps that allow you to monitor particle levels, and the ability to schedule cleanings days in advance, to name just a few high-tech upgrades.

How Do Smart Air Purifiers Work?

Before we tackle what “smart” really means in the world of air cleaning devices, it’s worth understanding the features and benefits of standard air purifiers. These appliances use filters to remove airborne toxins from the air, specifically those that are known to cause health issues. They take in air, filter out the harmful contaminants, and pump out the clean, particle-free air.

Air purifiers use two different systems: either a continuous air filtering system that doesn’t detect or monitor air quality, or a more efficient automated filtering method that uses sensors to detect particles and adjust its operation accordingly.

Smart air purifiers, on the other hand, give you the power of data to keep track of and control your space’s air quality. They’re typically WiFi-enabled (sometimes marketed as Bluetooth-enabled) and come with a smartphone app that can help you monitor real-time and historic trends (such as when your air quality is best or worst), detect the types of toxins, and send you alerts on when it’s time to change your filter or when the air quality levels dip below the safety threshold. Some also have to option create a timed schedule for energy efficiently.

What Are the Best Smart Air Purifiers?

You’ll want to consider several factors before you buy an air purifier:

Room size: Not all air purifiers are one-size-fits-all. Make sure you measure the square footage of your home or office space before buying an air purifier. Small rooms are usually around 300 square feet and under, medium rooms are between 300 to 700 square feet, and large spaces are typically up to 1,900 square feet. If you’re looking to clean the air of a room larger than that, consider a whole-house air purifier.

Contaminant removal: Below are some of the substances that smart air purifiers are designed to remove:

  • Allergens: Pollen, dust, mites, and other pollutants that are harmful to those with asthma or allergies
  • Pet hair: Animal hair, fur, and dander
  • Smoke: Fumes such as cigarette smoke, fireplace soot, and other contaminants
  • Odors: Scents from smoke, pets, cooking, and more
  • Volatile organic compounds (VOCs): Gases and chemicals emitted from paints, varnishes, disinfectants, degreasers, adhesives, air fresheners, cosmetics, and other household products and aerosol sprays. Some of these pollutants may cause issues including headaches, allergies, nausea, dizziness, eye irritation, fatigue, and other health effects.

Filters: These are the most common types of filters used in smart air purifiers:

  • HEPA filters: Usually made of materials such as cotton, fiberglass, or foam, HEPA filters can trap particles as tiny as 0.3 microns or smaller
  • Carbon filters: Typically used alongside other filters and are effective at removing odors, VOCs, and gasses
  • Pre-filters: Used in tandem with other filters, pre-filters can catch larger particles and make your air filter run more efficiently

Noise level: If you’re easily bothered by background noise, you’ll want to take note of the air filter’s decibel level on its lowest fan setting.

Portability: Some air purifiers have caster wheels or handles for portability. These features come in handy if you plan on moving your air purifier between rooms.

Maintenance: Just like a central air system, air purifiers need regular maintenance. You’ll want to consider the necessary cost of replacing filters over the lifetime of the air purifier.

We’ve rounded up some of the best smart purifiers for keeping your air clean and to monitor air quality — check out our favorites below.

1. LEVOIT Smart WiFi Air Purifier

BEST OVERALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYw4l_0Pemq8Er00

If your voice assistant is an integral part of your daily routine, then Levoit’s Alexa- and Google Home-compatible air purifier will blend seamlessly into your high-tech lifestyle. We consider this one of the best smart air purifiers for pet lovers, allergy sufferers, or anyone else who’s sensitive to odors and dirt particles and who wants the flexibility of controlling their air purifier with their smartphone.

This WiFi air purifier uses a three-in-one-filtration system (activated carbon filter, H13 true HEPA filter, and a pre-filter) to remove up to 99.97 percent of particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. The unit can clean 900 square feet in an hour, 500 square feet in 33 minutes, or a 360-square-foot room within 24 minutes when set to the highest fan speed.

Besides the clean air, what we really love about this appliance is its smart features. You can use the app (which connects to the purifier via WiFi) to schedule air cleanings, check the air quality and filter life, and select different cleaning modes. The purifier’s smart sensor automatically adjusts to one of the three fan settings depending on real-time air readings.

For light sleepers who plan to use this in the bedroom, the air purifier has a pretty quiet noise level of 27 decibels and the LED screen can be turned off, so rest assured you won’t be bothered by its light or sound.

Buy: Levoit Smart WiFi Air Purifier $189.99

2. Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier

BEST FOR LARGE SPACES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPRIA_0Pemq8Er00

Designed to clean the air of rooms up to 1,560 square feet, Coway’s app-enabled version of its Airmega 400S air purifier is a great option for lofts or open office spaces. (There’s also the 300 version, which is suited for up to 1,256 square feet). At 14.8 inches wide and long and 22.8 inches tall, it’s quite compact for its capabilities and has a sleek and stylish design to boot.

This Energy Star-certified smart air purifier uses two Max2 filters, which are combined activated carbon and true HEPA filters that remove 99.97 percent of 0.3-micron particulates and 99 percent of VOCs, and lower the number of harmful fumes. It also comes with a washable pre-filter that helps extend the appliance’s life.

We love that it has several handy “smart” features, including a colorful LED pollution sensor that relays your indoor air quality in real-time, and an automatic fan setting that adapts to the air quality and lighting conditions. It can be scheduled to run for one, two, four, or eight hours, and the fan speed can be set to low, medium, or high settings with a maximum of 43.2 decibels. What’s also great is that it has a sleep setting that runs at a much quieter 22 decibels.

All of these options can be set manually or via the Coway IoCare mobile app, and the air purifier is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Dash Replenishment service so you can automatically reorder filters when they need replacing.

Buy Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier $649

3. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier

BEST SMART FEATURES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvsv9_0Pemq8Er00

Known for its super-quiet vacuums and hair care tools, Dyson is also beloved in the air purifier category. The latest Pure Hot+ Cool HP04 air purifier is just as powerful and efficient as previous models, and it now works with Siri as well as Amazon Alexa.

This lightweight, space-saving air purifier stands at 30 inches tall and weighs just over three pounds — easily movable. Its two-layer vacuum-sealed glass true HEPA and activated charcoal filter works to eliminate odors and VOCs. All of that means it removes 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

It’s got also got a bevy of intelligent features. In addition to showing live air quality reports via an LCD screen, the device also oscillates up to 350 degrees so that the clean air — 77 gallons of it per second — is distributed throughout the room. There are also three different sensors that detect when to adjust settings, 10 fan speeds, a night time mode that keeps the purifier quiet and dim when you’re sleeping, and an auto shut-off setting in case the device is knocked down.

The unit can automatically adjust settings based on air quality, while the Dyson Link app allows you to see air quality reports, control and monitor the purifier remotely, and schedule cleaning up for seven days. It also comes with a standalone remote control for those who prefer not to use the smartphone app.

And if style is something you’re into, you can’t go wrong with this sleek-looking machine.

Buy: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier $749.75

4. Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

BEST FOR ODOR CONTROL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LCnz_0Pemq8Er00

If you live in a space with pets or other sources of pollutants and odors, you can’t go wrong with Hathaspace’s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier 2.0. It has a five-in-one air purification system that not only eliminates 99.97 of 0.3-micron-sized particles, but it also has an odor-neutralizing ionizer that can be controlled separately.

The filter system is comprised of a nano-cold catalyst filter (which catches larger particulates like pet dander and dust and toxic chemicals); a cellular activated carbon filter for absorbing smoke, VOCs, and gasses; an anti-bacterial filter; an H13 true HEPA filter; and an ozone-safe ionizer that makes pollutants easier for the machine to trap.

As far as smart features, this air filter is equipped with an air quality sensor and touch screen that displays real-time indoor air quality data, plus an automatic mode that adjusts the fan speed based on your environment’s stats. Though it doesn’t include a smartphone app, the remote control does an equally fine job of allowing you to control the air purifier without getting up. This smart air purifier also has a sleep setting that runs on just 20 decibels to ensure you still get quality shut-eye.

Buy: Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier 2.0 $329.99

5. Govee Air Purifier

Most Portable

This new air purifier weighs just three pounds and can be controlled through an easy-to-use app that includes settings for fan speeds, a sleep mode, and RGB lighting so you can customize your new air purifier as you wish.

The Govee air purifier also works with your dedicated smart assistant, so you can ask Google or Alexa to start it up. Plus, the brand says it offers quiet operation, meaning you can even use it after dark.

It’s got a HEPA filter, which is similar to other competitors on this list, allowing your device to purify your space from dust, germs and even pollen. This particular air purifier does best work for smaller spaces, like a bedroom or office, but since it’s portable, you’ll be able to place it in any room necessary.

If you’re looking for a portable smart air purifier, it doesn’t get better than this one from Govee.

Buy: Govee Air Purifier $59.99

1. LEVOIT Smart WiFi Air Purifier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If your voice assistant is an integral part of your daily routine, then Levoit’s Alexa- and Google Home -compatible air purifier will blend seamlessly into your high-tech lifestyle. We consider this one of the best smart air purifiers for pet lovers, allergy sufferers, or anyone else who’s sensitive to odors and dirt particles and who wants the flexibility of controlling their air purifier with their smartphone.

This WiFi air purifier uses a three-in-one-filtration system (activated carbon filter, H13 true HEPA filter, and a pre-filter) to remove up to 99.97 percent of particles as tiny as 0.3 microns. The unit can clean 900 square feet in an hour, 500 square feet in 33 minutes, or a 360-square-foot room within 24 minutes when set to the highest fan speed.

Besides the clean air, what we really love about this appliance is its smart features. You can use the app (which connects to the purifier via WiFi) to schedule air cleanings, check the air quality and filter life, and select different cleaning modes. The purifier’s smart sensor automatically adjusts to one of the three fan settings depending on real-time air readings.

For light sleepers who plan to use this in the bedroom, the air purifier has a pretty quiet noise level of 27 decibels and the LED screen can be turned off, so rest assured you won’t be bothered by its light or sound.

Buy: LEVOIT Smart WiFi Air Purifier

2. Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Designed to clean the air of rooms up to 1,560 square feet, Coway’s app-enabled version of its Airmega 400S air purifier is a great option for lofts or open office spaces. (There’s also the 300 version, which is suited for up to 1,256 square feet). At 14.8 inches wide and long and 22.8 inches tall, it’s quite compact for its capabilities and has a sleek and stylish design to boot.

This Energy Star-certified smart air purifier uses two Max2 filters, which are combined activated carbon and true HEPA filters that remove 99.97 percent of 0.3-micron particulates and 99 percent of VOCs, and lower the number of harmful fumes. It also comes with a washable pre-filter that helps extend the appliance’s life.

We love that it has several handy “smart” features, including a colorful LED pollution sensor that relays your indoor air quality in real-time, and an automatic fan setting that adapts to the air quality and lighting conditions. It can be scheduled to run for one, two, four, or eight hours, and the fan speed can be set to low, medium, or high settings with a maximum of 43.2 decibels. What’s also great is that it has a sleep setting that runs at a much quieter 22 decibels.

All of these options can be set manually or via the Coway IoCare mobile app, and the air purifier is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Dash Replenishment service so you can automatically reorder filters when they need replacing.

Buy: Coway Airmega 400S Smart Air Purifier

3. Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Known for its super-quiet vacuums and hair care tools, Dyson is also beloved in the air purifier category. The latest Pure Hot+ Cool HP04 air purifier is just as powerful and efficient as previous models, and it now works with Siri as well as Amazon Alexa.

This lightweight, space-saving air purifier stands at 30 inches tall and weighs just over three pounds — easily movable. Its two-layer vacuum-sealed glass true HEPA and activated charcoal filter works to eliminate odors and VOCs. All of that means it removes 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

It’s got also got a bevy of intelligent features. In addition to showing live air quality reports via an LCD screen, the device also oscillates up to 350 degrees so that the clean air — 77 gallons of it per second — is distributed throughout the room. There are also three different sensors that detect when to adjust settings, 10 fan speeds, a night time mode that keeps the purifier quiet and dim when you’re sleeping, and an auto shut-off setting in case the device is knocked down.

The unit can automatically adjust settings based on air quality, while the Dyson Link app allows you to see air quality reports, control and monitor the purifier remotely, and schedule cleaning up for seven days. It also comes with a standalone remote control for those who prefer not to use the smartphone app.

And if style is something you’re into, you can’t go wrong with this sleek-looking machine.

Buy: Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier

4. Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you live in a small space with pets or other sources of pollutants and odors, you can’t go wrong with Hathaspace’s Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. It has a five-in-one air purification system that not only eliminates 99.97 of 0.3-micron-sized particles, but it also has an odor-neutralizing ionizer that can be controlled separately.

The filter system is comprised of a nano-cold catalyst filter (which catches larger particulates like pet dander and dust and toxic chemicals); a cellular activated carbon filter for absorbing smoke, VOCs, and gasses; an anti-bacterial filter; a true HEPA filter; and an ozone-safe ionizer that makes pollutants easier for the machine to trap.

As far as smart features, this air filter is equipped with an air quality sensor and LED screen that displays real-time indoor air quality data, plus an automatic mode that adjusts the fan speed based on your environment’s stats. Though it doesn’t include a smartphone app, the remote control does an equally fine job of allowing you to control the air purifier without getting up.

This smart air purifier also has a sleep setting that runs on just 20 decibels to ensure you still get quality shut-eye. It’s also light and compact at just 12 pounds and 13.5 inches wide by seven inches deep by 19.5 inches tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eghNE_0Pemq8Er00

Buy: Hathaspace Smart True HEPA Air Purifier More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Small Space Heaters to Warm Up Your Home Office and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re living or working in a space that’s uncomfortably cold most of the time, the simplest answer, short of moving, is a small space heater. These little home appliances can fit on a desk surface to keep fingers warm while typing or can be tucked underneath to heat up your toes. In fact, you can bring them pretty much anywhere you need a little personal heating source, whether it’s by the couch, in a cold bedroom, at...
Rolling Stone

What to Know About the Gas Stove Ban (and the Best Electric Range Replacements to Use Instead)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Reports of a so-called “gas stove ban” has millions of Americans rethinking their cooking situation, as a government agency seeks to crack down on the risk of hazardous gases being released into your home. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set off a firestorm of controversy earlier this month, after agency commissioner Richard Trumka told Bloomberg that the CPSC has been considering action on gas stoves, due to harmful air pollutants that can be emitted from the appliance. According to...
Rolling Stone

Flo Rida Wins $82.6 Million Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius

Flo Rida has emerged victorious in his $82.6 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against the energy drink company Celsius. A jury in Broward County, Florida sided with the rapper — real name Tramar Lacel Dillard — who accused Celsius of not paying him the stock options and bonuses he was allegedly owed if the company hit certain sales markers. Specifically, Dillard was after the 1 percent ownership stake in the company that he said he was promised as part of the deal.  In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, Dillard celebrated the victory, saying, “From the start, I only wanted what I worked for,...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

Rapper T.I. and Tiny Trial: Claim Toymaker Made ‘Millions of Dollars’ From OMG Girlz

Atlanta rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris want “economic justice” after a major toy company made “millions of dollars” off a line of dolls allegedly inspired by the all-girl group OMG Girlz that the couple launched in 2009. The musical group was also featured on T.I. and Tiny’s reality TV show, their lawyer told jurors in a California courtroom Wednesday. The opposing lawyer representing the toymaker used her opening statement to allege T.I. and Tiny have no legitimate claim to any profits from MGA Entertainment’s line of “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G” dolls and are attempting to extort the company...
Rolling Stone

David Crosby’s Final Live Performance Was a Blistering ‘Ohio’ With Jason Isbell

David Crosby, who died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. “What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Rolling Stone

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner Pending ‘More Investigation’

The Los Angeles County Coroner has asked for more time to determine Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death following the first autopsy. In a statement shared with CNN, a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office said, “Presley was examined on Jan. 14, and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined, and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.” Presley died last Thursday, Jan. 12,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust last year. Following a lengthy investigation, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced charges stemming from the Oct. 2021 shooting on Thursday. In addition to Baldwin, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face involuntary manslaughter charges, while first assistant director David Halls was hit with a negligent use of a deadly weapon charge; Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to that count. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Rolling Stone

BTS‘ Jin Shares New Photo in Military Uniform as He Completes Basic Training: ‘I’m Having Fun’

BTS member Jin, the first in the group to enlist for mandatory military service following their hiatus, has already been in basic training for five weeks, but ARMY is still on his mind. In a WeVerse post, the singer shared new images of himself in uniform to update their fervent fanbase on how it’s all going. “I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” Jin wrote in the post, according to a translation from CNN. “Army, always be happy and stay well.” Jimin and J-Hope hopped into Jin’s WeVerse comments to support their bandmate, writing “Thank...
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying at Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial: Source

As Tory Lanez awaits sentencing for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion with a semiautomatic firearm, a source tells Rolling Stone the “Luv” singer feels he was misled by his trial lawyer into not testifying in his own defense. The well-placed source says Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, wanted to take the witness stand to plead his case directly to jurors but was dissuaded by lawyer George Mgdesyan in a decision Peterson now considers misguided. Peterson, 30, was convicted of all three charges in his case on Dec. 23 and is facing up to 22 years in prison at his sentencing...
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
Rolling Stone

Trump Now Claiming He Only Kept Classified Folders as ‘Cool Keepsakes’

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that federal investigators planted documents in empty classification folders he just so happened to be hoarding at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that he legally retained and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is attempting to recast the controversy in the wake of the recovery of a significantly smaller cache of documents from the home and office of President Joe Biden.  Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.” “Perhaps the Gestapo took...
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry Release New Song ‘Gonna Be You’

As promised, Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry have released their all-star collaboration “Gonna Be You,” from the film 80 for Brady. The Diane Warren-penned track manages to pack all five powerhouse vocalists into a three-minute uptempo singalong. The song features in the new film starring four similarly all-star actresses (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) as Tom Brady superfans who venture to see the quarterback play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. The video for the track features the singers involved (sans Harry) delivering their verses while wearing bedazzled Brady jerseys: Parton, who starred...
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet By Co-Defendant in Court

Young Thug allegedly received a Percocet pill from one of the co-defendants in his RICO case during a “hand-to-hand drug transaction” in open court, but his lawyer says the Grammy-winning rap star had no idea what was happening and has been “cleared” of any wrongdoing. In a motion filed Thursday, Fulton County prosecutors allege Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s 13 co-defendants at his gang conspiracy trial now underway with jury selection in Atlanta, walked up to the musician during a Wednesday hearing and passed off the pill in a brazen handoff caught by a courtroom surveillance camera. Young Thug, whose...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

The Courts Screwed Gunna, Now He’s Being Shunned by His Peers

The arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL associates in last May’s RICO (short for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) indictment elicited a unified response from within the rap world. Fans and other musicians resoundingly proclaimed “Free Gunna.” But after his release in December, following an Alford plea deal that gave him time served and a five-year suspended sentence, few people in the rap world celebrated. Since footage of the Georgia plea hearing leaked, and the world saw him affirm Fulton County prosecutors’ assertion that YSL is a gang and “YSL must end,” he’s been demeaned as...
Rolling Stone

Here’s What You Need To Know About the YSL Trial

The most notable instance to date of “rap on trial” is about to get underway in Atlanta. Jury selection in the YSL RICO trial started on Jan. 4, and that phase is expected to last into February as prosecutors and defense attorneys vet more than 600 people to determine the best set of jurors for the high-profile case. Multi-platinum rapper Young Thug, a.k.a. Jeffery Williams, is the most well-known defendant standing trial. He’s facing eight counts in the 65-count indictment, with prosecutors alleging that he’s the leader of a subset of the Bloods called Young Slime Life that they...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’

Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.” Young and Crosby met in early 1966 when Buffalo Springfield opened for the Byrds at club dates all across Los Angeles. Three years later, Neil Young joined Crosby, Stills, and Nash for their...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Remaking Your Old Songs Used to Be Considered Lazy, Shady, and So Uncool. What Changed?

As U2 announced last week, they’ll be back in March with a brand new album that, really, is anything but. Songs of Surrender, playing off Bono’s recent memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, finds the band remaking 40 songs from its back catalog — “a musical reimagining resulting in a completely new recording of each track, to include the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics.” Not surprisingly, when it comes to a band that can still be polarizing after four decades, reactions rattled and hummed. On Rolling Stone’s social media feeds alone, the responses ranged from gleeful (“awesome!” or “they never cease...
Rolling Stone

Amanda Bynes Plots First Public Appearance Since End of Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes will make her first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship, reuniting with some of her former All That costars at an upcoming fan convention. The reunion will be part of ‘90s Con, taking place March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Along with Bynes, the All That reunion will feature Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli. All four will take part in an All That panel, while they’ll also be available for autographs and photographs. “I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s...
HARTFORD, CT
Rolling Stone

Stephen Stills: David Crosby‘s ’Harmonic Sensibilities Were Nothing Short of Genius’

David Crosby’s impact as both a solo artist and member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash helped shape the sound of Sixties rock and beyond. Following his death at the age of 81, the singer, songwriter and guitarist was remembered by Stephen Stills of their supergroup trio. Stills paid tribute to his fellow musicians in a moving message sent to Rolling Stone. “I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment:  ‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.’ I shoulda known something was up.  David and I butted heads a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy