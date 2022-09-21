ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Chicago Stars Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now?

By Erin Crabtree
 3 days ago
Revolving door! The One Chicago franchise is known for its frequent exits at this point, but Sophia Bush , Monica Raymund , Colin Donnell and more stars have not slowed down since walking away from Chicago P.D. , Chicago Fire and Chicago Med .

The One Tree Hill alum, for one, spoke out about her departure from Chicago P.D. after season 4. “I realized that as I was thinking I was being the tough guy, doing the thing, showing up to work, I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable,” Bush said during a December 2018 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

She continued: “I quit because what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health. … My body was, like, falling apart because I was really, really unhappy.”

The actress characterized her experience on the set as “a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior,” adding: “You start to lose your way when someone assaults you in a room full of people and everyone literally looks away, looks at the floor, looks at the ceiling, and you’re the one woman in the room and every man who’s twice your size doesn’t do something.”

Raymund, on the other hand, remains entangled in the One Chicago world , despite leaving after season 6 of Chicago Fire . “I don’t know what it is, but the Wolf Pack and I, we are intertwined for the rest of my life,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “The producers over at Wolf [Entertainment] are the ones who have given me the opportunity to direct and I mean, I have to give props to that because there couldn’t be anything more feminist than giving me the opportunity to stretch as a female director. I have a lot of respect for the producers — who are mostly men over there — believing and creating space for more parity.”

Scroll down to find out what One Chicago stars who left the series have been doing since their characters said goodbye:

