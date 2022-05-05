ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Whirlwind Romance: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

A love story for the history books. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were engaged and married after less than a year of dating — but their flame has never fizzled out.

The pair tied the knot in December 2010, two months after making their red carpet debut at an event hosted by LACMA in Los Angeles. Looking back on his whirlwind romance with the Spanish starlet, Hemsworth admitted that getting married quickly "just felt right."

“There was no great plan to any of it, to be honest,” the Home and Away actor told Good Morning Britain in 2016. "We were on holiday and we said, 'Why don't we get married too?' ... There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it."

The Hollywood heartthrob and the Fast Five actress kept their family growing even further, welcoming daughter India in May 2012 and twin boys, Tristan and Sasha , in March 2014. Years after becoming a family of five, Pataky admitted that she was ready to take on the motherhood journey as soon as she met Hemsworth.

"When I met Chris, he was just starting out," she told the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine in November 2018. "I had started young and I had worked a lot. I was happy to take a break and just be a mum. ... We met in a great place for both of us. I was totally confident within myself."

Despite his burgeoning stardom, the Avengers star felt like there was something missing in his life. In June 2019, he announced that he would be taking a break from acting to spend more time with his wife and kids.

"I just want to be at home now with my kids," he told the Daily Telegraph at the time. "They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before."

Scroll down to relive Hemsworth and Pataky's whirlwind romance!

