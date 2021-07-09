Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The best back to school sales 2021: deals on laptops, iPads, headphones and more

By Mackenzie Frazier
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

August is just around the corner, which means back to school sales are in full swing with fantastic deals on everything from laptops, iPads, and headphones to clothing, backpacks, appliances, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we're rounding up the best back to school sales that are happening right now.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Laptop#Airpods#Lenovo#Nike#Target#Amazon Save#Hp Save#Intel Optane#The Ipad Air#Dell Save#Macbooks#Chromebooks Dell Dell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Education
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Adidas
News Break
iPad
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Last chance: Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still $29 at Amazon

So many new readers flocked to BGR Deals during Prime Day, likely stumbling upon our content in search of the deepest Amazon discounts they could find. Needless to say, we helped them find killer deals on all sorts of popular best-sellers as well as some lesser-known gadgets that our longtime readers have been huge fans of. One such product is a little secret that our audience has loved for as long as we can remember. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while...
InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is slashing 40% off EVERY refurbished laptop

Whether you’re fond of renewed electronics or not, sometimes it’s hard to deny them outright when there are so many amazing refurbished laptop deals. You can always get a better deal, and pay much less, on a refurbished system rather than buying brand new, and a lot of times there’s little to no difference. Factory recertified systems look, function, and perform like new. They come in different grades and conditions, as well, so you can always find something you’re comfortable with.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
ElectronicsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Samsung drops prices on Galaxy phones, tablets, TVs and smart watches

Samsung just wrapped up its “Discover Samsung” sales event to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day, but now the company has launched another. The tech giant is in the midst of a “Galaxy Week” sale on most products included in the Samsung Galaxy product line, including its phones, tablets and smart watches. Although not a part of the Galaxy collection, Samsung has also massively discounted its latest Neo QLED Smart TVs.
ComputersPosted by
Daily Mirror

8 best refurbished laptop deals for 2021 for those on a budget

Good laptops don't come cheap, but if you're on a tight budget, then one way to bag a decent one for an affordable price is by purchasing a factory refurbished model. Retailers like Amazon and eBay offer a great choice of refurbished laptops that appear and perform like new, but will set you back hundreds less than a brand new computer. Refurbished laptops often come with all the accessories that you'd get when you purchase a brand new unit - one of the biggest differences is that they might arrive in generic packaging.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Target Back to School Deals

If you’re looking for back to school deals, Target has some great sales this week. Target has some great Back to School deals this week:. BIC #2 Xtra Precision Mechanical Pencils, 0.5mm, 8ct or Xtra Sparkle, 8 ct – $1.59. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Kosher...
ElectronicsCNET

Best headphones for 2021

When we rate headphones, it's tricky to narrow things down to the best of the best, since there's an endless array of great options out there. Plus, it's impossible to review every single model on the planet. But I'll try anyway. We tend to focus on wireless headphones, and true wireless in particular -- yes, Apple's AirPods have been insanely popular over the past several years. But this list of best headphones also includes on-ear models, over-ear headphones and even some inexpensive headphones as "budget" standouts for those who don't want to drop a ton of cash to get optimal comfort and great sound.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: 25% Off Apple AirPods Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Apple Back To School Sale, New Logitech Webcam, and More

Today there's another chance to score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for a great price. However, if you're a student and you're in the market for an iPad or MacBook, there might be an even better deal for you. The Apple Back to School Sale is offering a free pair of AirPods when you buy an eligible Apple iPad or computer. Upgrade to the AirPods Pro for $90 more. These deals and more below.
ComputersCNET

Best laptop deals: Save $150 on an M1 MacBook, $699 on an HP Pavilion and more

Whether you're in search of a user-friendly laptop for back-to-school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air is at its lowest price yet on Amazon, and Newegg has slashed the price of a loaded HP Pavilion model by an eye-opening $699. And that's just to name two deals happening right now.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Samsung’s new foldable phones, smart watches, and headphones revealed in massive leak ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones - Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 - and its latest smartwatch which were set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event appear to have all been leaked.Evan Blass, who has revealed numerous devices before they have been announced, tweeted a thread that included the new phones, a Galaxy FE device, two Galaxy Watches, and a new set of Galaxy Buds. Mr Blass claims that Samsung’s official event to announce the gadgets will take place on 11 August.pic.twitter.com/8A4jTffvFJ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021Mr Blass shared the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white,...
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

These Are the 8 Best Kids’ Laptops for 2021: HP, Microsoft, Google & More

After a year of remote learning, it’s a pretty unavoidable fact that your kids may need a laptop now. However, it might be easier between actual class or even homework assignments (or at least provide greater peace of mind) to have your kiddo equipped with their own laptop so they don’t have to interrupt your work. Just a few years ago, buying a laptop for your kids may have seemed excessive, but today it’s a no-brainer for many parents. We’ve previously covered the best tablets for kids, and now we want to help parents choose the best laptops for kids, too.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Oregonian

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Early access, best deals on home, fashion, beauty and more

Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is July 28-Aug. 8, but the retail store has a surprise for its most loyal customers. Nordstrom credit cardholders gain early access to the jaw-dropping discounts on Nordstrom’s website as early as July 12, depending on cardholder status. From clothing for all seasons to household essentials, there are plenty savings to take advantage of and we found 20 of the best from the Early Access sale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy