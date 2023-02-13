Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple

While discussing the breakup , the California native addressed Fox’s friendship with Kelly, saying that the two were “friends.” Green explained that he had been separated from the actress since the end of 2019 and he didn’t “want people to think that her or he are villains, or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t.”
Despite Green’s explanation of the situation, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on May 19, 2020, that the costars had begun “ spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together.”
The insider added: “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”
“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious,” the source told Us exclusively. “[They’re] referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection .”
