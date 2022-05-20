ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu's Latest Promo Gets You Three Months of Streaming for Just $3

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
If you want an easy way to catch up on the latest TV shows, documentaries and movies, you’ll want to take advantage of Hulu ’s National Streaming Day deal, which gets you three months of Hulu for just $3 total .

Regularly $6.99/ month, the sale discounts the price of a Hulu subscription by a whopping 85% and is the best deal Hulu has offered all year. Launched in conjunction with National Streaming Day (May 20), this Hulu promo is only available until 11:59pm PST on May 27. The good news: while most Hulu offers are only available to new subscribers, the site says the $3 deal also extends to lapsed subscribers (anyone who hasn’t had an active Hulu account in over one month).


Buy:
Three-Month Hulu Subscription
at
$3

Use the Hulu deal to catch up on Hulu Originals like The Kardashians , season 2 of Only Murders in The Building , the final season of This Is Us , and buzzy new series like Candy .

Music fans will also want to take advantage of the new Hulu offer to catch exclusive livestreams of Lollapalooza, Bonaroo, and Austin City Limits this summer.

Best Hulu Deals, Promo Code, Offers

Hulu’s May 2022 offer gets you three months of streaming for just $3 (basically $1/month). This is a limited-time offer that expires on May 27 so you’ll want to take advantage of the new Hulu sale before it ends. Simply head to Hulu.com to sign up for the offer — no promo code needed.


Buy:
Three-Month Hulu Subscription
at
$3

Hulu’s other great deal is the Disney+ Bundle , which gets you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month . That’s access to all three streamer services for less than $14 total. Hulu’s ad-supported streaming is the subscription that’s included here. You can upgrade to the Disney+ Bundle with ad-free streaming for $18.99 total .

The Disney+ and Hulu Bundle is an ongoing offer, though terms and pricing could change at anytime. Get the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle deal here .


Buy:
Disney+ Hulu Bundle Deal
at
$13.99

