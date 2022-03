There are myriad Duggars in the limelight and while we often hear about Duggar patriarch Jim Bob, his wife Michelle and their 19 kids, spouses and grandchildren, there are some extended Duggar family members who occasionally pop into the limelight. This includes Cousin Amy Duggar King and her mother Deanna, the sister of Jim Bob Duggar. Recently, the TV personality’s sibling opened up about the “completely” different story she was told in regards to the family, then deleted the post.

