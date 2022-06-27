Secret Exes, Contestant Meltdowns and More — See the Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals Over the Years

The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals will make your jaw drop. From Jed Wyatt ’s girlfriend bombshell on Bachelorette Hannah Brown ’s season to Matt James ' contestant Rachael Kirkconnell 's social media controversy during season 25, the dating franchise has gotten messy.

One huge scandal involved the season 15 Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, using the N-word while singing the words to “Rockstar” by Da Baby during an Instagram Live in May 2020. Hannah released a written apology the following day but took to Instagram Live nearly two weeks later for an extended apology .

The former Miss Alabama acknowledged her written statement, which received criticism after some fans thought it wasn’t sincere enough , was “never supposed to be the end of the conversation, just the beginning.” She added that she “hired an ‘educator’ to help her learn” and she had been “journaling,” “praying,” and “educating” herself in the weeks following the incident.

Hannah apologized again for her behavior and said she was intoxicated at the time she made the video.

“I’ve been reading a lot and what I’ve realized the most impactful thing I can do is talk to people like me and to not be complicit with the problem but take accountability for the times where I have been, and I’m not gonna do that anymore,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. “The first thing that I have to do is take accountability of my actions and my words and the last time I was on here. I’m really nervous because this means a lot to me, and I’ve just been waiting and waiting, and I was actually just on a run and I just can’t stay silent anymore.”

Bachelor Nation scandals don’t always happen offscreen — some unfold right before viewers’ eyes. Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. both changed their minds after proposing to their final contestants and ended up living happily ever after with their runner-ups.

The reality dating franchise has seen it all: secret girlfriends, contestant meltdowns and full-on legal investigations. Keep scrolling to see the biggest scandals in Bachelor history.