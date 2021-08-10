Cancel
Best LED light bulb 2021

By Christine Persaud, Olivia Lipski
Cover picture for the articleMany of the best LED light bulbs are also some of the best smart light bulbs available today. If, however, you're not necessarily looking for smart lighting then simply switching to LED bulbs comes with plenty of its own advantages. LED bulbs are more energy-efficient, last longer, and can save you money in the long run over incandescent equivalents. When it comes to choosing an LED light bulb, you can't find a more reputable brand than GE. The GE Relax High Definition LED Light Bulb is an excellent option thanks to its soft white glow, a color temperature that makes it ideal for any main room in the home, but there are other alternatives worth considering as well.

