Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

Sexygirl24, cutepie365, toughguy64, these look familiar right? These online handles perfectly describe my adolescence. I’m pretty sure one of those was mine almost exactly. I don’t think my mother would have appreciated that at 14. Now, when I was a kid, we weren’t choosing online names for video games. It was ICQ and MSN Messenger that first became popular on the internet with my friends. We had zero guidance regarding online safety. That’s not a knock at our parents, they just hadn’t dealt with anything like this before. Boy did that backfire for a lot of us. And now here we sit, trying to make sure our kids don’t make the mistakes we made.