newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

vpr.org
 now

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.

www.vpr.org
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confusion#Anxiety#Adolescence#Pandemic#Stressful#Teenagers#Important Things#Portuguese#Support Kids#Parents#Physical Exercise#Behaviors#Normal Circumstances#Emotional Bonding#Teens#Bed#Day To Day Functioning#Friendships#Hope#Chill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mental Healthalternativemedicine.com

Does Feeling Younger Reduce Stress?

People who are feeling younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological Association suggests one potential reason for the link between subjective age and health: Feeling younger could help buffer middle-aged and older adults against the damaging effects of stress.
Kidscgmagonline.com

Online Handles and How to Help Our Kids Choose Them

Sexygirl24, cutepie365, toughguy64, these look familiar right? These online handles perfectly describe my adolescence. I’m pretty sure one of those was mine almost exactly. I don’t think my mother would have appreciated that at 14. Now, when I was a kid, we weren’t choosing online names for video games. It was ICQ and MSN Messenger that first became popular on the internet with my friends. We had zero guidance regarding online safety. That’s not a knock at our parents, they just hadn’t dealt with anything like this before. Boy did that backfire for a lot of us. And now here we sit, trying to make sure our kids don’t make the mistakes we made.
Relationshipsthekatynews.com

Here Are Some Tips On How To Handle The Stress

You already know how difficult divorces can be if you have been through one or are currently going through one. Divorces can trigger several emotions that leave you overwhelmed, lost, confused, angry, and stressed. So how do you manage these emotions and restore some feeling of normalcy in your life? To help with these, we have compiled some important tips to help you cope and alleviate stress through and after a divorce. Seek Support It […]
KidsPosted by
Verywell Mind

Ask a Therapist: How Can I Help My Kids Recover From the Pandemic?

In the “Ask a Therapist” series, I’ll be answering your questions about all things mental health and psychology. Whether you are struggling with a mental health condition, coping with anxiety about a life situation, or simply looking for a therapist's insight, submit a question. Look out for my answers to your questions every Friday in the Healthy Mind newsletter.
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

Is Your Child a Bully? Here's How to Help

Knowing what to do when your child is the bully might seem confusing and overwhelming and The Doctors welcome a mom who shares how she and her family dealt with being told their child was bullying other kids at school. Mom Crystal Paine was shocked when she was told by...
KidsNECN

Pandemic Stress Weighing Heavily on Kids: ‘Complete Hopelessness'

There is a growing mental health crisis across the country, and, according to the numbers, it’s hitting children the hardest. Hospitals in New Hampshire are now inundated with adolescent psychiatric patients waiting for an in-patient bed to open up in the Granite State. Inside the Wentworth Douglass Emergency Department, there...
Kidsarcamax.com

How schools can help kids heal after the pandemic's uncertainty

Kai Humphrey, 9, has been learning from home for more than a year. He badly misses his Washington, D.C., elementary school, along with his friends and the bustle of the classroom. “I will be the first person ever to have every single person in the world as my friend,” he...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

7 Sleeping Problems Couples Are Facing, and How to Solve Them

Sleeping with other people has many benefits. Not only does it give us a feeling of security and security, bonding, closeness, even from a health point of view can lower cortisol levels or reduce inflammation. Even so, some people seem uncomfortable sleeping with other people. This usually relates to sleep...
KidsMinneapolis Star Tribune

To protect kids, unmask them, too

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control made waves when it announced last week that vaccinated people can doff their masks. But one group of people has no hope of doing so: kids, for whom vaccines are still largely not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Only the Pfizer shot is authorized for kids as young as 12.
Personal FinancePosted by
KTAR News

Here are 4 ways to help you stop stressing over money

Do you have a hard time falling asleep? Or do you bolt awake at 2 a.m. every morning with a racing heart?. According to a recent survey from our research team at Ramsey Solutions, you’re probably worried about money. In the first quarter of 2021, Americans listed “personal finances” as their top stressor. In fact, one in three of us loses sleep over it.
Mental HealthThrive Global

5 tips on how to Unwind when feeling stressed

We are living in a tough world where everyone wants to achieve and be the next big thing. Others are going bankrupt and finding it really hard to cope when things start going awry. People are suffering from mental diseases as they try to find a balance in their lives. Social media is giving people undue pressure as they try to live their lives like their peers.
KidsPosted by
Reason.com

The Pandemic Will Make Kids or Break Them

The COVID-19 era has worked as a stress test for parents and kids alike, breaking some while bringing out reserves of strength and resilience in others. But it's not the disease itself that's done so much damage; it's the isolation, fear, and stressed adults that have driven many kids during the last year to anxiety, obsessive behavior, and even suicide.
HealthThrive Global

I’m a Pediatrician and Mama Mindset Expert. Here’s How I Coach Professional Women to Avoid Burnout (in a Pandemic and Beyond)

Burnout, overwhelm, and stress—three words that filled my newsfeed for the last 14 months, and that filled my pediatrics clinic daily as the coronavirus pandemic persisted and persisted. Parents—and especially working moms—warily heaved their bags onto my office exam table, slumping next to their children, their eyes almost hollow. As the year dragged on, they recounted their stories of failed small businesses, racial equality struggles, and behavioral problems with their own children over and over again. It was like watching a parade of bone-tired soldiers, ready to collapse but keenly aware that the battle wasn’t over—and that they had absolutely no control over what was coming at them next.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Help A Stressed Coworker

Detecting subtle signs from a stressed coworker is the first step in intervention. Checking your own stress can help you implement seven strategies that can help coworkers. COVID-19 has turned up the volume of stress people are experiencing at work. At the bare minimum, those who go into work have to consciously keep new safety measures in mind, while those at home face isolation. Never mind those juggling dependent care, unsafe customers, and other household responsibilities.
Mental HealthThrive Global

20 ways to care for your mental health to lead a happy life

How we behave, feel and act and present ourselves in society depends on our mental health, which also affects our performance in anything we do. Our mental health or the state of mind is the sum of our psychological, emotional, and social well-being. The way we manage stress, relate to others, and make choices is the outcome of our mental health. Mental health problems can occur from too much stress that we are unable to handle. It can have so much deep impact on our lives that it can even change the entire course of our lives.
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

How to Help Your Kid’s Anxiety as They Head Back to School

People have done a great job of keeping their families safe, but The Doctors wonder -- have we created a generation of germaphobes? Parenting expert Donna Tetreault weighs in on how the pandemic has affected our kids and how to treat them with empathy. Plus, she shares some great tips on how you can help them comfortably transition back to being out in the world.