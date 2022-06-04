The 10 Best Reusable Water Bottles of 2022

Reusable water bottles have become something of a fashion statement. But there are plenty of other reasons to carry one with you daily.

Apart from helping reduce waste that ends up in landfills and oceans — which is reason enough to buy right now — having a go-to bottle can also help you save money, stay hydrated and feel your best.

To help you find that perfect sidekick, we talked to dietitians and fit pros to find the easiest-to-use, most stylish and best-insulated water bottles.

How We Chose

We spoke to a fitness expert and dietitian about which reusable water bottles they love and what features to look for in the best bottles. Along with our own testing, we made these picks based on criteria including:

Size

Material

Lid type

Insulation

Look

The Best Reusable Water Bottles to Buy

1. Klean Kanteen Insulated Bottle With Twist Cap

This 16-ounce bottle is insulated to keep your beverages cold for up to 46 hours. It comes with a built-in steel straw (which is why it's not recommended for hot drinks) and its twist-off cap is leak-proof.

The BPA-free material won't retain or impart flavors, so feel free to use this bottle for water, protein shakes, smoothies and whatever else.

2. Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

If you're into flavored water, this bottle has you covered.

"Sometimes, I don't love the taste of plain water and I struggle to drink enough," says California-based certified yoga instructor and health coach Kells McPhillips. "This one allows me to infuse flavors in it without adding sweeteners."

Fill the full-length infuser with mandarin slices, lemon or limes wedges, mint leaves or anything else to add a splash of taste to your H2O. This bottle is BPA-free, leak-proof and durable, with anti-slip grips. You'll get a cleaning brush with it, but you can also put this bottle in the dishwasher.

3. Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle

This stainless steel bottle has a wide mouth and is double-walled and vacuum-insulated with a thin layer of copper, keeping your water cold for hours. It comes with a leak-proof straw lid.

"These are my favorite types of water bottles," McPhillips says. "They're big so you don't have to constantly refill them, they're great at keeping liquids cold and they're easy to clean, unlike bottles with a thinner neck."

4. Yomious Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle

This 20-ounce glass water bottle has a bamboo lid and sleek, silicone sleeve. The glass and silicone are dishwasher safe (wash the bamboo lid by hand), and the bottle as a whole is durable and won't crack from extreme hot or cold temperatures.

Amazon reviewers are quick to sing the praises of this bottle's wide mouth — perfect for drinking and rinsing — and the leak-proof nature of the bamboo lid. Personally, McPhillips loves this bottle for its chic look, easy-to-clean silicone cover and hand loop.

5. Tronco Glass Tumbler

Sometimes, drinking water out of a straw is just easier, which is why McPhillips likes this bottle. It's built with a reusable straw that, like the rest of the container, is dishwasher safe. Plus, its colorful sleeve helps keep it from sweating in warm weather.

Amazon reviewers rave about the eye-pleasing design and say it's the ideal size for taking in the car or keeping on your desk.

6. Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

This iron, insulated water bottle comes in a range of sizes from 14 to 64 ounces and keeps water cold for up to 24 hours.

It comes with three different lids: a carabiner straw lid with two straws, a flip lid and a stainless steel lid. McPhillips loves how the lids let her easily go from work to workouts.

It's BPA-free and comes in a variety of solid and ombre shades. Amazon reviewers say that it's less expensive than other high-quality metal bottles.

7. Giotto Time Marker Bottle

This BPA-free water bottle is designed to show you how much you drink with helpful time markers and inspirational reminders for your daily hydration goals. Think: "Keep chugging." The mouth is wide enough to easily fit ice cubes, and the flip-top lid has a secure lock that makes it dust- and leak-proof.

"This bottle is whimsical and helps you celebrate each glass because sometimes it can be hard to drink enough water," McPhillips says.

You need to wash this bottle by hand, but Amazon reviewers say that it's easy to clean with a small brush.

8. Premium Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This metal bottle with a BPA-free lid is totally sweat-proof, which means you'll be able to grip it easily while hiking, biking, traveling or simply carrying it around the house.

"I hate the feeling of grabbing a water bottle while my hands are sweaty," McPhillips says. "It's a spill waiting to happen."

You can easily pop small ice cubes and chopped fruit into its 1¼-inch diameter mouth, and it fits in standard cup holders. This set of two 17-ounce water bottles is great if you're looking for a slightly smaller bottle or want to give one to a family member or friend.

We love the sleek minimalist look above, but the bottle's available in a few colors and designs.

9. S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This BPA-free, triple-layered vacuum insulated bottle can keep your drinks hot or cold for 36 hours, so it's no shock S'well bottles are often considered the best water bottle brand.

"I like that this bottle has a double-wall vacuum insulation," McPhillips says. "I can put something cold or hot in it. I can take coffee or water with me."

Available in a variety of colors, you can buy this bottle in 17-ounce or 25-ounce sizes. But because these aren't usually dishwasher safe, you might want to consider investing in a bottle brush .

10. LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

Don't love the taste of tap water? A filtered water bottle may be the best pick for you.

According to LifeStraw , its filtered bottle protects against 99.9 percent of bacteria (like E. coli and Salmonella), parasites and micro-plastics. Considering the activated carbon filter lasts for about 26 gallons of use, you'll want to buy a fresh filter every 3 months.

5 Things to Look for in a Reusable Water Bottle

1. Material

Reusable water bottles are available in glass, plastic and metal (like stainless steel or aluminum). Which one works for you depends on your lifestyle.

"Drinking out of metal bottles may cause a metallic taste for people on certain medications or getting certain treatments like chemotherapy," says Natalie Allen, RD , a Missouri-based registered dietitian

But a metal or plastic bottle may be more realistic than a glass bottle if you have young children or are prone to drop stuff. If you prefer glass bottles but want a durable option, look for borosilicate glass, which is non-toxic and less fragile than other types of glass.

2. Lid Type

Choose a lid that will make it as easy as possible to drink. "Think about if you need something that has a screw-on lid or if you want to use a reusable straw or spout," Allen says.

If you take your water bottle with you to the gym or on runs, you may want a lid you don't need to unscrew each time.

3. Size

You want a water bottle that encourages you to drink more water, but if it's ​ too ​ large and clunky, you're less likely to carry it with you. For instance, if it's going with you in the car or on a treadmill, make sure it can easily fit into cup holders.

"I would recommend either a 24-ounce or 32-ounce bottle because that's about three to four cups — a reasonable amount to drink at a meal or another period of time," Allen says. "You can better track how much you're drinking when you use the same container for drinking at meals as you do during the day."

4. Insulation

If you spend a lot of time outdoors or love drinking ice-cold water , make sure your water bottle is well-insulated.

"For many people, temperature drives how much [they] drink," Allen says. "Another thing to think about is if the lid is wide enough for you to easily add ice."

5. Look

There are some water bottles that show how much you drink. That can come in handy to help you drink more water and prevent dehydration. "By the time you're thirsty, you're already experiencing about 1 percent dehydration," Allen says.

It's also worth choosing a water bottle that you think looks good or is your favorite color. After all, if you like how it looks, you're more likely to carry it with you and drink from it, she says.

3 Things to Watch Out for in a Water Bottle

1. BPA

Most plastic water bottles are now made without the chemical bisphenol A (BPA), which some early research has found to be an endocrine disruptor. These chemicals mimic or interfere with your natural hormones and are linked to developmental, neurological, reproductive, immune and other issues, per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences .

Though more research is needed to determine BPA's health effects on humans, the Food and Drug Administration has stated that BPA is safe at low levels. That said, if you want to play it safe, look for a bottle that's BPA-free — and keep in mind that some bottle tops are sometimes lined with BPA, per the Mayo Clinic .

It's worth noting that the majority of bottles are BPA-free — it's hard to find one that isn't.

2. Lead

This is a toxic substance that accumulates in the body and can pose a health hazard even in small amounts over time. It's especially harmful to children, pregnant women and unborn babies, per the California Department of Public Health .

For most people, dishes like reusable water bottles don't pose a significant risk of lead exposure, but you can double-check the label for terms likes like "lead-free."

3. Hand-Wash Only

If your reusable water bottle isn't dishwasher-friendly, make sure you're willing to clean it regularly by hand (and have a brush to do so, if necessary).

Popular brands like S'well recommend cleaning daily or after each use. Beyond preventing germs from flourishing, regularly emptying and washing your reusable water bottle will help prevent odor and taste problems.