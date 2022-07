From Edgefield County to Fifth Avenue in New York City, David Drake’s pottery is bringing the antebellum South to modern day. Drake, also known as Dave the Potter, was born in 1801 but spent the majority of his life as a slave in Edgefield County under Dr. Adler Landrum. He died in the 1870s, but his legacy comes from functional pots and jars that were used in a variety of plantations across the South that consisted of inscribed poetry and writing.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO