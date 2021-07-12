Best smart light bulbs 2021

When it comes to setting up a smart home, lighting is one of the simplest things you can switch over first, not to mention one of the most cost effective. That said, there's an abundance of choice in terms of smart lights, and what might be considered the best smart light bulb depends on a number of factors. The C by GE A19 Smart Light Bulb checks all of the boxes. It's made by a trusted brand in lighting and is compatible with all major voice assistants and smart home control platforms. They can be grouped together or used on their own and can replace any standard 60-watt incandescent A19 bulb. And while it's a top pick, it isn't the only choice around.