Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

10 best tennis rackets to recreate your own Wimbledon on the courts

By Jon Axworthy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am0Ya_0PYIwOUc00

With no Wimbledon this year you can fill that centre court-sized hole in your life by picking up your racket and getting your rally on.

However, if it looks like it’s just been on the receiving end of a John McEnroe temper tantrum, it’s probably not going to help your game much.

Upgrading your tennis racket can revolutionise how you play and lend your game real power and control, but you should choose carefully and tailor your choice according to the weaknesses in your game.

Rackets are engineered to compliment a playing style, whether that’s adding more power to a backhand or increasing the accuracy of a serve, while raising a player’s all-round game.

That’s what we were looking for with each racket, to see what aspect of a game it could amplify and whether it made us feel more confident to go for more adventurous shots and keep whoever was over the other side of the net pinned down with power.

With that in mind, here are the strings that we think can help raise your game and walk off a winner.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Head speed MP lite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGEoj_0PYIwOUc00

Yonex astral 115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQVWt_0PYIwOUc00

HEAD TiS6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGkjU_0PYIwOUc00

Wilson pro staff 97TR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgTEW_0PYIwOUc00

Volkl v-feel 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0E23_0PYIwOUc00

Babolat pure aero VS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGpMb_0PYIwOUc00

Prince tour 100P

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMPI7_0PYIwOUc00

Dunlop CX 200 LS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOghZ_0PYIwOUc00

Wilson clash 100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQXtC_0PYIwOUc00

Babolat pure strike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xs1iJ_0PYIwOUc00

The verdict: Tennis rackets

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Person
John Mcenroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rackets#Wimbledon Tennis#Mp#Yonex#Jd Sports#Style#Mind#Court#Influence Selections#Armour Discount Codes#Real Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

10 best tennis shoes

Play tennis and you will know that it is so much more than hitting the ball. Singles is such a physical game of speed and movement whilst doubles is an all court game based on craft.The feet really take quite some abuse on court; play in regular trainers and you will realise that they wear down really quickly.Tennis shoes offer the best protection possible against injuries and are built to last and will provide the stability, comfort and durability for the game. If you are serious about your game, tennis shoes should be high on all players’ list of priorities.Many...
Tenniswtatennis.com

The most difficult challenge in tennis: The French-Wimbledon double

In typical years, the short interval players have to switch from the clay of Roland Garros to the grass courts of Wimbledon makes winning both championships in the same summer the most difficult challenge in tennis. But that’s especially true with the gap as short as it's ever been this year because of the French Open’s decision to start play a week later, on May 30, in the hope that Covid virus concerns would diminish enough to allow more fans to attend the tournament.
Tennischatsports.com

On the Tennis Court, Lefties Can Be ‘Annoying’

As a child, Rafael Nadal hit with two hands from both sides until he was told to choose one side so he would have a single-handed forehand. Although the boy did most things right-handed, he instinctively started playing tennis as a lefty. With his talent and his tenacity, Nadal likely...
Tennisspaandbeautytoday.com

Ace Your Style Game With These Tennis-Inspired Products

Tennis is more than just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. An aristocratic game that became popular among monarchs in the 16th century, tennis remains one of the most fashionable sports to this day. Like polo and yachting, tennis is one of those classy sports that makes you feel fancy—whether you’re hitting a few balls at the country club or sitting court-side at Wimbledon.
Mountain View, CAtennis.com

Tennis Boom, Redux: Recreational tennis continues its resurgence

For the recreational tennis player, the last 14 months have been a stressful time. Masks. Gloves. Disinfecting benches, grips, water bottles. The careful monitoring of tennis balls. Facilities closed, opened, closed, opened. Doubles and distance. League play and tournaments cancelled. “It was a little scary,” says Hyacinth Yorke, a teaching...
TennisWest Hawaii Today

Leaving it all on the court: Kealakehe tennis seniors celebrated

The Kealakehe Waveriders tennis team celebrated its senior players last week at Kealakehe. The seniors, who had two seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduated from high school this past weekend. (Kealakehe Athletic Department/Courtesy Photo)
Tenniskdal610.com

Tennis-Question marks over Osaka’s Wimbledon participation, says Bartoli

PARIS (Reuters) – Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli says there are big question marks about whether or not Naomi Osaka will play at the grasscourt championships this year after her withdrawal from the French Open, citing mental health issues. Japan’s Osaka pulled out of French Open on Monday after refusing...
Tennistennishead.net

‘Roger Federer has the best chance at Wimbledon,’ says Boris Becker

Boris Becker believes Roger Federer has the best chance at add to his Grand Slam tally at Wimbledon, though says it is still important for Federer to play at the French Open. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has played just three matches all year and openly admitted he is not expecting to win the French Open.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

MV Bests FHS Girls' Tennis, 5-0

Martha’s Vineyard’s singles dominance led the way for them over Falmouth in girls’ tennis on Wednesday, May 26, on the island. MV’s singles players did not lose a single game on their way to three straight 6-0, 6-0 wins. MV’s No. 1, Hunter Tomkins, beat Caroline Moskal. At second singles,...
ApparelVogue

Rackets At The Ready, Tennis Skirts Are All The Rage Right Now

Hype for tennis skirts started around this time last year, despite the absence of the annual Wimbledon tournament. Match games are on for 2021, but it’s not just centre court fans who are on board with the tennis craze. TikTokers have been wearing theirs with preppy crew-neck sweatshirts and polo shirts, and elevating the on-court styling with white socks and low-top trainers. Those not interested in perfecting their serves can style the sporty staple with a loose-fitting tee – worn with a French tuck – or a sleek ribbed tank top.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Osaka withdraws from pre-Wimbledon event in Berlin

(Reuters) - Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 5000 grasscourt tournament on Monday, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion's participation at Wimbledon later this month. The decision comes after Japanese world number two Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds.
Tennisbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Roger Federer confirms withdrawal from French Open

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open ahead of his scheduled fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini on Monday. The news comes as no surprise, with Federer admitting after a late-night victory over Dominik Koepfer on Saturday that he could take such a course of action amid concerns about jeopardising his Wimbledon chances.
Tennistennis365.com

Simona Halep ‘excited’ about grass-court return ahead of Wimbledon

Simona Halep appears on track to defend her Wimbledon title after announcing she will make her return to the tour at the new grass-court event in Bad Homburg. The Romanian was forced to miss the French Open, where she would have been one of the favourites for the title, after tearing her left calf muscle during a match in Rome a month ago.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic produces marvelous comeback to beat Lorenzo Musetti

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic is through to his 15th Roland Garros final following a tremendous 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 victory over the young gun Lorenzo Musetti. Making a debut at Roland Garros, Lorenzo won three matches and moved closer to stun an 18-time Major winner before Djokovic shifted into a higher gear to crumble the opponent and celebrate his fifth victory from two sets to love down when the Italian retired in the decider.
Tennisvoticle.com

Teaching Tennis Without A Tennis Court

There aren't any handicaps when it comes to developing a massive forearm along with a powerful grip. And don't let anyone tell you you can't develop a effective grip with a small hand along with a wrist. These tiny adjustments are necessary and all amazing shooters have made adjustments to fine tune their processes. He admits that the forearms are a stubborn component, nevertheless he can LESS for them than he does for his upper arms, back or chest. 메이저토토사이트 ! Man United vs. Don't skip the ab exercises as they're vital for continuing progress on your squats and deadlifts. Don't figure this, you'll understand it if you lift it. Together with the standard development path, the thought was that a monolithic project would be undertaken and finished - there could be an ending point, maybe years go in time. It's inside this phrase "appropriate care " in which the best technique for forearm strength and development lies.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

New Boys Tennis Coach Fueled by His Own Vineyard Legacy

When Kevin Lewis played tennis as a student at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, his coach Tom Rabbit said to him that if he tried he would be successful. “He put a tennis racket in my hand and said ‘here, use it.’ I had no idea what I was doing but he implemented in me that no matter how much time you have, if you try with that time you have, you’re going to be successful whether you win or lose.”