10 best tennis rackets to recreate your own Wimbledon on the courts

With no Wimbledon this year you can fill that centre court-sized hole in your life by picking up your racket and getting your rally on.

However, if it looks like it’s just been on the receiving end of a John McEnroe temper tantrum, it’s probably not going to help your game much.

Upgrading your tennis racket can revolutionise how you play and lend your game real power and control, but you should choose carefully and tailor your choice according to the weaknesses in your game.

Rackets are engineered to compliment a playing style, whether that’s adding more power to a backhand or increasing the accuracy of a serve, while raising a player’s all-round game.

That’s what we were looking for with each racket, to see what aspect of a game it could amplify and whether it made us feel more confident to go for more adventurous shots and keep whoever was over the other side of the net pinned down with power.

With that in mind, here are the strings that we think can help raise your game and walk off a winner.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Head speed MP lite

Yonex astral 115

HEAD TiS6

Wilson pro staff 97TR

Volkl v-feel 5

Babolat pure aero VS

Prince tour 100P

Dunlop CX 200 LS

Wilson clash 100

Babolat pure strike

The verdict: Tennis rackets