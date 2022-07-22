Election Department seeking Election Day poll workers

As an Election Day poll worker, you will work with a team, and each team member will have their own important role.

There is nothing more important to democracy than free and fair elections. By becoming a poll worker, you will help ensure that all registered voters are able to exercise their right to vote freely, without obstruction or influence.

Election Day poll workers receive two hours of paid training to prepare them for their assignment on Election Day, and a stipend for their day of service to our City.

Election Day poll worker responsibilities include:

Assist in the setup of the voting location on Election Day

Prevent interference with the voting process and assists voters in accordance with the law

Check voters in, hand out ballots, and direct voters to voting stations

Assist voters who may have difficulties voting due to sight and physical limitations

Provide language assistance to Boston’s LEP (Limited English Proficiency); translators may be on site or available by phone at the Boston Election Department Translator Phone Bank

Oversee the completion of forms for challenged and provisional ballots

Read and record the number of ballots cast before, during, and at the close of the polls

Assist with various assignments required to secure the closing of the polls

2022 Election Schedule