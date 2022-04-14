The *Most* Interesting to Look At! See How Much Kourtney Kardashian Has Changed Over the Years

In October 2007, season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired and with it , the world was introduced to Kourtney Kardashian . As the oldest sibling in her famous family, Kourtney, who is now in her forties, was and continues to be the voice of reason — albeit that voice is usually dry and sarcastic. And now, fans can watch her love life unfold with fiancé Travis Barker on the Kardashian-Jenners’ new Hulu show, The Kardashians .

The Poosh founder shares three children — Mason , Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick, and runs and promote her lifestyle site.

In terms of beauty care, the California native is aging like fine wine thanks to her strict diet, workout routine and her skincare regimen .

When it comes to Kourtney's meals , she’s all about moderation (a.k.a. she’ll have waffles and syrup for breakfast and a salad for lunch). However, every few months, she’ll buckle down and go on a low-carb, high-fat keto diet .

In July 2020, Kourtney faced backlash after revealing she was going back on keto . “To all of you who are saying keto is ‘unhealthy,’ my doctor has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins, so I would not recommend this without checking with your doctor first,” she assured her followers in an Instagram Story. “My doctor I trust puts me on it, and I personally love it.”

As for her skin, Kourtney is a huge believer in daily moisturizing, toners and face masks — and she loves sharing her knowledge with her family. A source previously revealed to Life & Style that Mason is already “hooked” on his mom’s routine .

“I just went through a whole skincare routine with him. We did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in a drawer in his bathroom,” Kourtney told Harper's Bazaar in December 2019. “He loves to do it and feel like he’s taking care of his skin. I think that it is an important thing to teach girls and boys, like how my mom taught us to take care of ourselves.”

