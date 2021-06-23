Aloha With Every Cup – Hawaii, My Favorite Coffee Houses
People say I’m passionate about coffee. They know me well! Coupled with travel, I’ve taken to exploring and writing about the coffee scene wherever I roam. I have a passion for supporting local roasters and coffee houses. With increasing Hawaii tourism, why not wake to the smell of great coffee to start your Aloha vacation? Here are my favorite coffee shops on Oahu and even a few new ones. They still served the best coffee in Hawaii!pointmetotheplane.boardingarea.com