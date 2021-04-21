NHL, NHLPA agree on CBA Memo of Understanding to resume season

The Rangers had one of their worst outings in the last two years last night. They not only lost 6-1, but it looked to be the final nail in the coffin in the Rangers playoff hopes this season. It was already a longshot, but the timing of the loss couldn’t have been worse. It was to the Islanders, which put them out of reach. The Bruins won as well, which gives them a six point lead with two games in hand.