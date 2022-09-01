ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breath of the Wild 2: Release window, trailer, pre-orders and latest news

By Marshall Honorof
 4 days ago

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may have a Spring 2023 release date, but we've not heard much about the game for some time, in terms of extra game footage or any concrete details.

Nevertheless, it'll have to follow on from what's widely considered one of the best video game of the last decade . And we hope that means taking what made Breath of the Wild great but expanding on it to ensure the formula still feels fresh.

With that in mind, keep reading for everything we know about Breath of the Wild 2 so far.

Breath of the Wild 2 release date window

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As it stands, the earliest Breath of the Wild 2 will arrive is Spring 2023, having been recently officially pushed back from a 2022 release date by Nintendo in a short development update video .

Not much has been shown off about Breath of the Wild 2, but we're on tenterhooks waiting for some form of Nintendo Direct to give us a taste of the game and how it could build upon Breath of the Wild yet also introduce fresh elements. (These are the 11 games to play while we wait for Breath of the Wild 2 ).

Breath of the Wild 2 pre-orders

You read that correctly: Breath of the Wild 2, a game we don't even have an official title for yet, is available to pre-order from Amazon U.S. and Best Buy . Both stores just have placeholder art and release dates for now, but if you want to get your $60 locked in early for a copy, you are free to do so.

Breath of the Wild 2 trailer

The first Breath of the Wild 2 trailer debuted at E3 2019. Here it is, in case you haven’t seen it:

As of June 2021, there's now a newer, much more detailed trailer to watch as well. This one covers some of the same territory, but also shows off detailed gameplay features, including a new traversal mechanic that will let Link travel to airborne locations.

Breath of the Wild 2 story

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While Nintendo hasn’t provided any additional context for the Breath of the Wild 2 trailers, we do know a few important things from them. First, this will be a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, starring the same iterations of Link and Zelda. This is a relative rarity for Zelda games, which tend to reimagine Link, Zelda and Ganon for each new major installment. It’s not totally unheard-of, though; Zelda II and Majora’s Mask did the same thing.

We also know that Link and Zelda will investigate some kind of strange spirit energy, which can apparently reanimate the dead. A placid shot of Hyrule with an ominous rumbling suggests that this spirit energy may corrupt the bright lands of Hyrule and turn them into a dark mirror of themselves. Traversing light and dark worlds is old hat for the Zelda franchise, in everything from A Link to the Past to Twilight Princess.

The setup, then, would seem to be that Link and Zelda set off on a new journey after Breath of the Wild, as they promised to do in the epilogue. They make a strange discovery, and this evil power threatens all of Hyrule. The only question is whether Zelda will be an active player for the bulk of the story, as in Wind Waker, or whether she’ll need rescuing right away, as in the first Breath of the Wild.

If you want to learn more about the world of Breath of the Wild in the meantime, a prequel called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity can answer your questions. The game debuted in November, and it's a lengthy, substantial game — albeit a hack-and-slash action title, not an open-world adventure. It's not Breath of the Wild 2, but it's another chance to immerse yourself in the same setting.

While Nintendo has been tight-lipped about Breath of the Wild 2 in general, expect to see some updates before the end of the year. After all, it's still Zelda's 35th Anniversary , which means now is the perfect time for Nintendo to keep us in the loop about our favorite Hylian warrior.

