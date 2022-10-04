Don’t Look Twice, You Can Really Get the Ring Doorbell Camera for Under $40 Right Now

Ring released its Video Wired Doorbell last year and the full HD doorbell camera is an incredible value at its $65 price point. But now, Amazon has an early Prime Day deal that brings the price of the Ring camera down to just $39.99 . The company didn’t cut any major corners to hit this impressive price point, so this is a no-brainer for a smart security system upgrade.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a slim doorbell camera that lets you talk to people at your door, while broadcasting images and videos in crisp, 1080p HD. Get alerts on your phone, tablet, or computer whenever someone is outside, and speak and listen to them even if you’re not at home.

It’s great for asking delivery drivers to leave packages on your doorstep, or to deter unexpected visitors from coming through your gate when you’re out of town. A “night vision” feature ensures you see who’s arriving, even in the dark.

Customize the Ring Video Doorbell to send alerts whenever someone knocks, or when a motion sensor is triggered. The Ring can also be connected with Alexa, to receive announcements whenever visitors are detected.

Activate voice control and use the Echo Dot to talk to guests at your door, even if your phone is not close at hand. Just say, “Alexa, talk to the front door” and be connected instantly. You can also use voice control to get a live video feed from the doorbell directly on your television with a Fire TV Stick or Echo Show smart speaker.

As its name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired does need to be wired to your home for power, so it needs to replace an existing doorbell. If your home doesn’t have existing doorbell wiring, we recommend the standard Ring Video Doorbell instead.

This model also lacks a “chime box,” the mechanism that plays a tune when you push a doorbell’s button. Amazon offers its own wireless Chime Box, which you can get separately for about $30 . What’s amazing is that you can get Ring’s Wired Video Doorbell and the Chime Box for less than $100 total.

The Ring Video Doorbell currently has a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 60,000 reviews online .

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired stacks up nicely compared to the company’s professional models . It’s a great choice if you’re considering a video doorbell, or want to start a smart home security system.

In case you missed it, Amazon is launching a second Prime Day shopping event this month, dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale. That’s where you can find this Ring Camera on sale. Regularly $65+, get this Ring Doorball Camera deal on Amazon right now for just $39.99 . See more details here .