David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s Family Album: Their Best Pics With Kids

Beckham, party of six! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting ever since.

After their eldest son Brooklyn ’s birth, the couple went on to welcome Romeo , Cruz and Harper . When it comes to raising such a big brood, the fashion designer told Jimmy Kimmel their key to success is "swapping" parenting responsibilities.

“David is watching the kids,” the former Spice Girl said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance in November 2019. “When I’m at home, he’s away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids.”

The businesswoman added at the time: “I’ve got so many kids. It’s a lot. I always say it’s less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many. We have all the children, all four kids, bring all their friends to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day, there’s always lots and lots of children.”

Both Victoria and David are “really hands-on,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020. “Yes, I’m up early working out, but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London. At 6 p.m. we are all together eating dinner [and] talking about our days. We communicate a lot.”

She and the former professional soccer player renewed their wedding vows in 2017 in a small ceremony with “only six” attendees.”

“We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values,” the athlete told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs at the time. “Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.”

Two years prior, David tattooed the number "99" on his finger to mark the year he married Victoria. "99 was a good year for me," he captioned his 2015 Instagram reveal. "Sixteen years ago today was our special day. 16 years on we have our beautiful children. Thank you for giving me our amazing little ones. Happy anniversary.”

