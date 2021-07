Among Us is the smash hit multiplayer game about social subterfuge, and it's coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 sometime this year. We're of course looking forward to seeing what all the fuss is about with this small but popular title, as it was pretty much all we were hearing about in 2020. While it's not seeing as much focus these days, it's still an exciting new release for PlayStation users, and developer InnerSloth is celebrating its arrival with a trio of physical editions for fans.