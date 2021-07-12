11 Just-Right Straw Hats That Are Not Too Big (Or Too Small)
Ah, weekends. It's the perfect time to shimmy out of your sweatpants (and into a breezy dress) to seek out some sun. But, wait, before you get too cozy on your picnic blanket, you'll want to make sure the most important accessory of summer is crowning your precious noggin: yep, a hat. Not only do brimmed straw hats keep us cool, but they also protect our heads from damaging UV-rays. Brimmed straw hats are the light, airy, breathable, and natural route for seeking maximum shade radius. Also, brimmed straw hats are cute.www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0