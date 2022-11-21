ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Dory Jackson
 25 days ago
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen ’s relationship took a dramatic turn before she filed for divorce , but their dynamic wasn’t always this way.

The duo’s love story began in 2011 when the Addams Family actress first met Heerdegen on the set of ABC’s short-lived series Pan Am . Ricci starred in the period drama, while Heerdegen served as a dolly grip operator.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2012 that the duo were officially dating . From there, speculation around the couple’s engagement surfaced that October when Ricci was seen sporting an engagement ring.

Us broke the news of the twosome’s engagement in February 2013 and they wed in New York City that October . The couple welcomed their only child , son Freddie, in the year that followed.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in March 2017, Ricci opened up about how marriage and motherhood changed her. “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light,” she explained at the time. “I’m a completely different person than I was before I had my child.”

The Lizzie Borden Chronicles alum added, “Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like 35, it’s not so special to be immature.”

Us exclusively revealed in June 2020 that Ricci was granted a protective order against Heerdegen . The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that “officers responded to a domestic battery radio call” at their home in Woodland Hills, California. The LAPD said “a report was completed” thereafter.

Heerdegen was not arrested, but the new protective measure will prohibit the pair from contacting one another. Us confirmed shortly after that Ricci filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 2.

Just before the police incident, Ricci posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to the film producer. The former child star posted a photo to Instagram of the sweet card that she and the pair’s son made, captioning the moment: “We ♥ you, Daddy!”

The Casper actress dated actor Owen Benjamin before finding love with Heerdegen. The former duo got engaged in March 2009 but called it quits in June 2009.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Ricci and Heerdegen’s relationship over the years.

