Honolulu, HI

VNR: 50th anniversary celebration for UH Mānoa’s ground-breaking ALOHAnet

the university of hawai'i system
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Marketing & Outreach Relations, College of Engineering. Link to video (details below): https://bit.ly/3wy1bed. WHAT: Hundreds of speakers, panelists and participants gathered virtually to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ALOHAnet with a symposium commemorating the pioneering system’s impact on technology worldwide. Born out of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering in June 1971, the ALOHAnet protocol is the basis of all wireless communications—including mobile, satellite, cellular and WiFi. ALOHAnet was the first system to transmit data into a computer using radio waves, and it led to the development of Ethernet and personal wireless communication technologies.

www.hawaii.edu
Honolulu, HI

UH project spearheads new model for safer school reopenings

Educational Specialist, Social Sciences, Dean’s Office. Despite Hawaiʻi’s progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 infections and in administering vaccinations, significant gaps remain in the state’s underserved communities, further widening health disparities. But a Waiʻanae charter school’s success this spring as a pilot project for free weekly SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing of its teachers and staff could lead to safer school reopenings in the fall statewide.