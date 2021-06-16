VNR: 50th anniversary celebration for UH Mānoa’s ground-breaking ALOHAnet

Director of Marketing & Outreach Relations, College of Engineering. Link to video (details below): https://bit.ly/3wy1bed. WHAT: Hundreds of speakers, panelists and participants gathered virtually to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ALOHAnet with a symposium commemorating the pioneering system’s impact on technology worldwide. Born out of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering in June 1971, the ALOHAnet protocol is the basis of all wireless communications—including mobile, satellite, cellular and WiFi. ALOHAnet was the first system to transmit data into a computer using radio waves, and it led to the development of Ethernet and personal wireless communication technologies.