Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

By Johnni Macke
 3 days ago
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight , fans were introduced to the Cullen coven . Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen ( Robert Pattinson ) sparkles in the sunlight.

Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer , the films spanned five years and consisted of Twilight , The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012).

Moviegoers met the Cullen clan in the first movie, but by Breaking Dawn - Part 1 , human Bella Swan ( Kristen Stewart ) had married into the family after tying the knot with Edward in that film. They later welcomed daughter Renesmee Cullen ( Mackenzie Foy ).

The OG family members were Carlisle Cullen ( Peter Facinelli ) and his wife, Esme ( Elizabeth Reaser ). Their coven — better known as their children in the human world — were Alice ( Ashley Greene ), Emmett ( Kellan Lutz ) and Edward.

Their crew was rounded out by Rosalie Hale ( Nikki Reed ), who married Emmett after being turned by Carlisle, and Jasper Hale ( Jackson Rathbone ), who married Alice. Rosalie and Jasper used the same last name to pass as twins or siblings while pretending to be high schoolers alongside the Cullen "kids."

Ten years after Twilight shot the costars to superstardom, Reaser told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “happy that people are excited about it” years later.

“I cannot believe it’s been 10 years,” the Michigan native told Us in September 2018. “It seems like yesterday to me, but I’m excited.”

Reaser noted that “just palling around” on set are some of her fondest memories of filming the franchise.

“They would be very grueling experiences, those shoots, so I think it was just hanging with our cast and being in little tents with people and joking and keeping each other excited,” she added. “Those are the little moments you most remember.”

Over the years, many of the on-screen family members have reunited and kept in contact .

“I just saw Peter the other night at dinner and it’s funny. It’s like seeing a cousin, like, an actual family member,” Reaser told Us . “People are busy and traveling with work, but I adore them all.”

The following month, Rathbone told Us that he does get recognized for his role in the films , more than a decade after the first installment hit theaters. As for the future of the vampire-driven movies, the actor hopes to see Twilight prequels down the line.

“I think that would be fun. I’m sure, like anything else, they could reboot it,” he revealed to Us in October 2018, noting he’d “love to see” an origin story for Jasper and Alice.

Rathbone added: “But I think there’s a whole universe there they could really expand and we got to finally start seeing a bit of it in Breaking Dawn . And I know [author] Stephenie has it all written out and mapped out in her head.”

Scroll down to see what the Cullen coven has been up to in real life since they wrapped the final Breaking Dawn film in 2012.

