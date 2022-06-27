10 beautiful beaches on Buzzards Bay to visit this summer

As someone who grew up in Massachusetts and takes an inordinate amount of pride in no longer living there, (and in managing to escape without any discernible accent) I’ll admit I was prepared to be underwhelmed by Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, a historic seaside hotel on Cape Cod. Spoiler alert, I wasn’t. This absolute gem of a resort saw my jaded New York elitism and calmly handed me the idyllic New England getaway I didn’t know I needed, and I’ve never enjoyed being wrong more in my life.

