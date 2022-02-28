The 24 Best Hair Straighteners for Smooth, Shiny Hair

Though we typically associated moisturizers with skincare, your hair needs moisture, too. But we're not just talking about slapping on some conditioner. Whether you opt to use a leave-in cream, spray, or fortifying mask, experts say choosing one of the best hair moisturizers to revitalize dry hair ultimately depends on a few factors, including its type—fine, thick, textured, color-treated, and more—and the moisturizer's formulation. "For those with finer hair, I recommend using a leave-in conditioner spray, as it won’t weigh hair down," celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko—who counts stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Maude Apatow as clients—tells BAZAAR.com. "These sprays also offer a nice distribution of product thanks to their built-in applicators that prevents users from over-saturating their strands. Those with thicker, curly, and textured hair types can benefit the most from using a heavier leave-in cream, since their hair can traditionally handle more product and fully absorb its hydrating benefits." When it comes to hair creams, Polko advises working them into your hands first, and then distributing it evenly throughout the hair.

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO