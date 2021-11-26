ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut the Cord With the 37 Best Wireless Chargers of 2021

By William Goodman and Jonathan Knoder
 2021-11-26

Sure, cutting the cord might be best applied to getting rid of your cable package. But it’s also a good thought to apply to how we charge our smart devices, too. Having a mess of tangled-up cords is never fun and with the prevalence of wireless headphones , you should look to free your phone or smartwatch from cords too. This is where wireless chargers come into play.

As evidenced by its name, a wireless charger is typically a stand or a pad of some sort that will charge your smart devices just by resting the device on the stand. These chargers use their induction coils to create an electrical connection to the coil inside your phone, therefore removing the need for you to plug the cord in. This also speeds up the charging time considerably.

Wireless charging is advancing by leaps and bounds, and with the iPhone 13 touching down from the Apple spaceship with its MagSafe charging system, it’s about to get a bigger push than ever before.

But despite all the fancy tech, these chargers aren’t very expensive and it’s easy to get one that can fit your individual needs. So cut the cord already and get one of the 37 best wireless chargers below.

1. Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand

BEST OVERALL

Anker has made their name on providing extremely quality products that are equally as affordable. Few things better symbolize this philosophy than the brand’s PowerWave wireless charging stand. While it’s 10W max charging speeds is better suited to the Samsung Galaxy, iPhones will still charge just fine (if a bit slower). Plus, the angled stand makes it great to keep on a desk or nightstand so you can quickly glance as notifications come through. And you can get it for under $20, half the price of similar charging stands from brands like Nomad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Bvk2_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand $15.19 (orig. $19.49) 22% OFF

2. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

BEST BATTERY PACK FOR APPLE USERS

iPhone users should never hit the point where they look down and their screen has the dreaded blank screen with a big empty battery flashing. The MagSafe Battery Pack is essentially your wireless charging savior when you’re out and about. It’s like having a spare battery with you at all times. Just snap it on the back of your iPhone and you’re covered for at least a full day’s worth of battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWNW0_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $89.95 (orig. $99.00) 9% OFF

3. Belkin 2-1 Charging Stand

GREAT OFFICE ACCESSORY

If you don’t want to spring for the Belkin 3-in-1 charging stand below, you can save yourself a little coin on the also amazing 2-in-1 instead. Especially if you only have two wireless charging devices you need to worry about, let’s say your iPhone and your AirPods for example. Even when it’s not wirelessly charging your devices, it looks great on an office desk or nightstand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAExS_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Belkin 2-1 Charging Stand $95.99

4. Anker Wireless Charger

BUDGET MAGSAFE CHARGER

It looks just like a Magsafe charger and acts just like one, but it sure isn’t priced like one. You can save yourself a pretty penny on the Anker Wireless Charger over an Apple Magsafe. Sure, you do give up faster charging speeds, but if you are one of many who usually only charge your phone at night, who cares? Save yourself some money on this affordable wireless charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1f1H_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker Wireless Charger $19.99

5. Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand

MODERN DESIGN

This wireless charger offers a sleek and smart way to charge both your iPhone and your AirPods or other wireless charging devices simultaneously. With a combined 13W of charging power, it charges your iPhone 12 or 13 with 7.5W and distributes the other 5W to the base of the stand for, let’s say your AirPods. It’s a pretty nifty device to have on your office desk too as it can serve as a stand as you take video calls or watch content on your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNpV8_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand $49.99

6. Nomad Base Station Wireless Charging Hub

CHARGERS 4 DEVICES

Nomad has made a name for itself by making some of the best wireless charging stations in the world, and their products often sell out quickly. This extremely handsome wireless charging base station from Nomad is a perfect Christmas gift for any early adopters on your gift list. The gorgeous walnut finish will look great on anyone’s desk, and it will quickly juice up to four devices at once with three charging coils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2c66_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Nomad Base Station $99.95

7. Oisle Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

UNIQUE DESIGN

This wireless charging battery pack cleverly uses the logo to let you know how much battery power is left. The logo will change colors from blue — all systems go — to purple meaning, it’s about halfway drained to red meaning the battery pack has less than 30% left. The pack itself comes in a handful of fun colors as well so you can match your pack to your personal style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZP2LY_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Oisle Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $55.00 (orig. $58.99) 7% OFF

8. Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charger

BEST SPLURGE

Looking to shell out for a really elegant-looking and solid wireless charger? The Courant Catch 3 is the choice for you. The powerful wireless charger has plenty of space (enough for two devices) and a variety of options (including phones, other essentials and smart devices). We’ve expressed our admiration for the third iteration of the popular device before. And since it has increased charging speeds, you’ll be able to have your stuff ready to roll at a moment’s notice. It also comes in a few different colors to suit your own tastes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Fk3A_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Courant Catch 3 $175.00

9. Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

CONVENIENT BATTERY PACK

Double your battery life with the light and small Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger. It snaps to the back of your phone and from there you can enjoy up to 17 hours worth of video content binging (although we don’t recommend that for your eyes). It’s so handy and reliable that Anker even backs it up with an 18-month warranty. Pick from one of five colors and add a secondary battery to your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328nUX_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger $54.99

10. Mophie Snap Plus Powerstation Stand

PORTABLE PLUS STAND

Sure, battery packs are cool and all, but can yours serve as a handy phone stand as well? Charge your battery, but also conveniently place your phone upright for hands free video calls, or just to watch the newest episode of Succession on your lunch break (you don’t want to miss out on the watercooler conversation do you?) It really is the best of both the charging stand and portable battery pack worlds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnWTC_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Mophie Snap Plus Powerstation Stand $69.99

11. Mophie Snap Plus

POWER IN A PINCH

A great companion for your iPhone 13 or 12, the Mophie Snap Plus powers up your phone’s battery up to 100%. It is like having a second life for your battery whenever you need it. Although it works wonders with Magsafe phones, it is also just Qi compatible for all you Google and Samsung fans out there. And when you’re done charging your phone’s battery, recharge the Snap Plus via USB-C in a snap (pun intended).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFvtd_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Mophie Snap Plus

12. Nimble Wireless Pad

ECO-FRIENDLY DESIGN

Waste is a big issue when it comes to electronics, and it’s one Nimble seeks to address with their eco-friendly wireless charging pad . The fabric cover is made from recycled water bottles, and plant-based bioplastics help reduce plastic waste. It also has a stylish look that makes it a great option for your desk or entryway. The charging pad is compatible with wireless charging, and you can also attach an auxiliary cable if you want to charge another device at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXias_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Nimble Charging Pad $49.95

13. Apple – MagSafe Duo Charger

COMPACT MULTI-DEVICE CHARGER

Got multiple Apple devices? This charger from Apple has a dock for your iPhone as well as a smaller dock for Airpods and the Apple Watch. The charger itself folds, so you can easily take it on the go, while the smaller dock pops up for more convenient Watch charging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwH3p_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Apple MagSafe Duo Charger $129.00

14. Anker Wireless Power Bank

MOST PORTABLE

Most wireless chargers are designed as at-home or office options for charging on your nightstand or desk. But you can also take the magic of Qi-charging on the go with this wireless power bank from Anker. You can easily plugin through USB-C if your device doesn’t support wireless charging, or place your Qi-enabled phone on top of the bank to get a convenient, wireless recharge. You can also plug in the Anker power bank and use the charging pad at the same time, and you can even charge multiple devices at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbhD9_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker Portable Charger $30.59 (orig. $35.99) 15% OFF

15. Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

EDITOR-TESTED

Taylor Galla, Spy’s E-Commerce Editor, tried out this wireless charging stand from Satechi and loves it. It charges both an iPhone and a set of AirPods at the same time, and is a well-designed stand you can place on your nightstand or desk for easy access. The iPhone charger above is equipped with hands-free magnetic attachment so your phone stays in place, and it’s got an LED indicator light to let you know when it’s powered up and ready to go.

It works well, but make sure you’ve got a MagSafe-compatible case on your phone before using it, otherwise you’ll have to remove it for the charging and magnetic attachment to work. The AirPods charging tray below also heats up a bit while you’re charging them, but not to an inconvenient or potentially dangerous level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDE2M_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand $59.99

16. Mophie Wireless Charger

AMAZON’S CHOICE

With over 3,500 reviews for an average four-star rating, this option from ever-reliable Mophie is Amazon’s Choice for a dedicated wireless charger. Those who favor Apple devices will want to reach for this charger, as Mophie has worked specifically with the tech giant to ensure all devices get a quick-charging boost with this charger. Plus, the non-slip rubberized coating on the circular base makes it so you won’t need to worry about your phone sliding around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3QAO_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Mophie Wireless Charger $18.25 (orig. $19.99) 9% OFF

17. PhoneSoap Wireless

MOST VERSATILE

Nobody wants their bedrooms and living rooms overrun with accessories, so if you’re going to be using a phone sanitizer and a wireless charger, why not combine the two into a single device. The PhoneSoap wireless has a Qi-compatible charging pad integrated into the box, so that as you rid your phone of all those disgusting germs, you can make sure that your battery always stays at 100%. It may not charge your phone as quickly as some of the others on this list, but its certainly more convenient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvsTm_0PSXGRK800


Buy: PhoneSoap Wireless $99.95

18. Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe

BEST FOR IPHONE 12

Thanks to Apple’s MagSafe technology, the iPhone 12 can charge wirelessly at speeds up to 15W, which is an impressive 3x faster than standard Qi charging. There aren’t many chargers out there that will allow you to do this, but if you also have an Apple Watch and some wireless earbuds, it might be worth it to splurge on this Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe which not only simultaneously charges all three devices at peak speeds, but looks damn good doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iww7_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe $149.99

19. Samsung 2-in-1 Portable Fast Charge Wireless Charger

BEST FOR ANDROID DEVICES

If you’re looking for a portable charger for your Android, this option from Samsung can be taken on the go as a portable power bank without the need for a tangle of cables. Simply place your phone on the charging area to give it a quick recharge through fast charging. You can use it for smartwatches, too. You can also charge two devices at once by using the included cable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1bDE_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Samsung Portable Charger $50.29

20. PopPower Home Wireless Charger

BEST FOR POPSOCKETS

If you want the benefits of a wireless charger without having to remove your PopSockets or PopGrip, look no further than this dedicated charger from PopPower . As we’ve written about before, the dedicated indentation in the charger allows you to nestle your phone inside it, while still getting that great and speedy wireless charge. Oh, and you won’t need to worry about ever removing your PopSockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiZXB_0PSXGRK800


Buy: PopPower Home Wireless Charger $60.00

21. Courant Catch:2 Leather Wireless Charging Pad

MOST LUXE

This large charging pad from Courant is a convenient way to charge multiple devices at once, and the sleek leather finish makes it more stylish than the average plastic and metal options. It supports fast charging for a quick power-up, and it can charge through most phone cases. The charger is available in light blue or gray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DU8sl_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Courant Catch 2 $150.00

22. Native Union Dock Wireless Charger

BEST DESIGN

This wireless charger from Native Union is a great option for a desk or nightstand. The unique circular shape and fabric cover adds a stylish touch to this otherwise utilitarian item. A long 6.5-foot USB cable is included, and the dual coil charger provides your phone with fast and reliable power. It’s available in slate or pink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKaUC_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Native Union Charging Dock $70.00

23. Anker PowerWave 10 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

BEST FOR WORKSPACES

If you still have some non-wireless devices that need charging, treat yourself to this Anker 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. It comes with two additional USB ports built into the base to let you juice up anything from an iPad to a portable charger, while still supplying up to 10W of wireless power to your smartphone. If your power strip is full of charging bricks, this is a great way to consolidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Q8hl_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker PowerWave 10 $45.99

24. Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charger

BEST LOOKING

Just as stylish and slick as it is effective, this wireless charger from Moshi is chock-full of really smart features. It’s really low profile, which makes it easy to carry around in your bag, the subtle LED light lets you know when it’s charging. Plus, you can charge a variety of different devices on it, including AirPods and other Bluetooth headphones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heeeF_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charger $39.95

25. Mophie Charge Stream Wireless Charger

BEST ‘TRUE’ WIRELESS

For as much as the other options on this list are, indeed, wireless chargers, the charging station your phone sits upon still needs to be plugged into some sort of power cord. However, that’s not the case with Mophie’s Charge wireless charger. Simply place your phone on top of the block and it’ll begin to charge, as it’s a combination of a standard power block and a wireless charger. That makes it highly portable and useful in a variety of situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYXjF_0PSXGRK800


Buy: mophie Charge Stream Wireless Charger

26. Anker PowerWave Base Pad Wireless Charger

BEST ENTRY LEVEL

While this wireless charger from Anker doesn’t offer a stand like a lot of the other models do, it is a great way to get into the wireless charging space without having to shell out the cost of a smartphone to do so. The pad’s dual anti-slip rings make it so you can place your phone down without having to worry about it falling off after the fact. Once you add in through-case charging and overheating protection, you’ve got quite a compelling charger for an even more compelling price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGokH_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Anker PowerWave Base Pad Wireless Charger $19.99

27. Google Pixel Wireless Charger

BEST FOR GOOGLE DEVICES

This stand wireless charger from Google is perfectly attuned to Google smartphone devices in a really sharp, smart-looking package. The company has designed it to seamlessly work with their Pixel phones , meaning you won’t have to worry about it not operating as expected. Additionally, it will turn your smartphone into a sort of smart display while it’s charging, as it will display photos from your album, provide hands-free Google Assistant usage, and much more. Plus, it just looks really clean and elegant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4337gx_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Google Pixel Wireless Charger $34.73 (orig. $79.00) 56% OFF

28. Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand

BEST MID-LEVEL

With its ability to work in portrait or landscape mode, a striking minimalist design, and it’s speedy charging time, this wireless charging stand from Logitech is a great option to consider if you’re willing to spend a bit more on a wireless charger. The U-shaped cradle makes sliding your phone into place effortless (and that it won’t let your phone fall out either is appreciated). Meanwhile, this wireless charger is able to charge your phone through your case, so no more needing to unsheathe your phone every time you want to top it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDcjz_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand $24.00

29. Belkin Wireless Charging Stand

BEST EASE OF USE

One of the best things about a wireless charger is how easy it is to charge your phone. So a charger that goes one step further is going to make your experience even better. Belkin’s wireless charger stand comes with a circular design that allows you to charge your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, allowing you to watch something while you work if you’re so inclined. Either way, the choice is yours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tfcX_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Belkin Wireless Charging Stand $22.99 (orig. $34.99) 34% OFF

30. Apple – MagSafe iPhone Charger

BEST FOR iPHONE USERS

Apple’s MagSafe charging technology makes it easy to ensure your phone and the wireless charger are always properly aligned by making the charger magnetic. There are plenty of MagSafe compatible options, but sometimes it’s best to go straight to the source — this simple MagSafe charger is made by Apple, and it’s designed for the iPhone 12 and Airpods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ymhet_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Apple MagSafe Charger $39.00

31. Nanami Fast Wireless Charger

FASTEST CHARGER

Thanks to its dual-coil construction, this wireless charger from Nanami boasts a charging speed that’s 1.4 times faster than other wireless chargers on the market. That increased speed doesn’t need to be of concern, as the charger itself includes over-temperature protection measures to ensure your phone doesn’t go up in flames. Plus, the stand makes it handy to keep on a desk so you can see all of your notifications at a glance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygHQX_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Nanami Fast Wireless Charger $24.99

32. iOttie Wireless Car Charger

BEST FOR CARS

Whether its to ensure your smartphone is ready while driving for Uber or just to keep the GPS going on a road trip, iOttie’s wireless car charger includes all the things you love about a wireless charger — but wraps it up into a car-friendly package. The charger itself is powered by a cigarette lighter adaptor and then is mounted to the interior portion of the windshield for easy and safe use. The rotation arm makes it easy to adjust the mount for your preferred use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9sof_0PSXGRK800


Buy: iOttie Wireless Car Charger $36.95 (orig. $49.95) 26% OFF

33. Eggtronic USB A Charging Mat

BEST ENTRYWAY TRAY

A valet tray is a great way to keep your daily essentials organized, letting you drop your keys and wallet in one place. This tray has a section for storing and wirelessly charging your phone, while the rest of the space can be used for your other essentials. It’s compatible with fast charging, too, so you can more quickly power up your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVyPC_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Eggtronic Charging Mat $49.00

34. Yootech Wireless Charger Two Pack

BEST FOR HOME AND WORK

If you want to have a wireless charger at home and the office (or even in different sections of your home) this two-pack of wireless chargers from Yootech is a fantastic way to do a bulk outfitting all at once. And just because the price on this lower than you may think doesn’t mean it skimps on features in a way; it has three different charging wattages to make sure all makes and models are capable of working and will even charge through a majority of smartphone cases. Oh, and you can place your phone either vertically or horizontally depending on your preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlNqr_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Yootech Wireless Charger Two Pack $28.99

35. Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock

BEST DOCK

Those in search of a total and complete solution for the majority of their smart devices should give this three-in-one option from Logitech a shot. With dedicated spaces for an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, it’s everything an Apple user could want in one extremely sleek package. The chargers itself is beautifully crafted and allows you to charge all your devices at once without concern. Plus, it just looks cool and is certainly befitting of the craftsmanship and elegance Apple puts into all of their devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJ9PD_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock $129.99

36. Belkin Circular Wireless Charger

BEST FOR APPLE DEVICES

Belkin’s circular wireless charger has been inherently designed for Apple devices which means the pad is going to really excel at charging your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch. The 7.5W speed allows for fast charging on all of those devices while the dish-like design of the charger itself allows you to pile a few devices onto it with ease. Plus, the clean white design will look great in any space and brighten up even the dourest of rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mA5b4_0PSXGRK800


Buy: Belkin Circular Wireless Charger $23.99 (orig. $39.99) 40% OFF

37. Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

ALSO CONSIDER

If you want to go to the charging pad route but don’t want to shell out a lot of money to do so, this option from Mophie is currently priced at under $100 making it a fantastic value option for your dollar. With dedicated slots for an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone (or other similar devices) you’ll be all set to have all of your devices in one spot all charged and ready to go. Plus, as an added touch, the suede construction just looks really nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDBvB_0PSXGRK800


Buy: mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad $77.99 (orig. $109.95) 29% OFF

