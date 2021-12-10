11 Keratosis Pilaris Treatments That Really, Truly Work

Apple cider vinegar is a common condiment that can be found in many homes. It has also been known to be an efficient anti-bacterial substance for quite some time. It has many nutrients such as Calcium, Magnesium and Iron which are good for the skin and also overall health. Apple cider vinegar, in its most natural and purest form is made by crushing organic apples and storing the juices into barrels made out of wood. Natural wooden barrels are used to enhance the fermentation of the juices. This substance is not only used in food. It is also used to cure or treat many skin or hair problems such as itchy scalp, dandruff, sunburn, acne, eczema, body odor, athlete’s foot and insect bites. However, many people ask if it can also help treat a skin condition called keratosis pilaris.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO