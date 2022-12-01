ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gossip Girl’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

You know you love them! Blake Lively , Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley went on to big things after Gossip Girl gave them their big breaks.

The CW teen drama ran for six seasons from September 2007 to December 2012. Fans became instantly obsessed with the lives of the elite youth of New York City, played by Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Meester (Blair Waldorf), Badgley (Dan Humphrey), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass), Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) and Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey).

After the series wrapped, the cast built thriving personal lives with fellow A-listers and starred in some of the most popular television shows and films in the entertainment industry. Despite their individual successes, talks of a revival never died down.

HBO Max ordered 10 episodes of a reboot in July 2019. The upcoming show is set to take place eight years after the events of the series finale and follow a new generation of New York City-dwelling private school students. However, diehard fans should not count on seeing the original cast in the series.

“We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening, and we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved,” executive producer Josh Schwartz told reporters in July 2019. “But [we] certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon their [participation]. They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, it would be great to see them again.”

Crawford, for one, seemed open to diving back into the world of the Upper East Side. “I would love to do the voice [of Gossip Girl],” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I wish they would ask me to do the voice of Gossip Girl this time around! That’s a great job. It’s a great gig. They didn’t ask me!”

While the main cast may not have plans to reprise their roles in the reboot, scroll down to see what they have been up to since the original series ended in 2012.

