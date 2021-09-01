The Best Copper Saucepans for Your Most Delicate Culinary Tasks

Even if your kitchen is only stocked with the basics, you probably have a saucepan or two that you’ve come to rely on. It’s easily one of the most useful pieces of cookware , because it can be used for everything from cooking soup, making sauces and boiling eggs. But as much as you may like the one you currently own, it’s always worth thinking about upgrading, especially to one made of copper.

There are two major advantages to a copper sauce pan. The first is that the material has the highest conductivity among non-noble metals. This means that it heats up faster than pans made from other metals and is more sensitive to temperature changes, which is great for sauces that require a little more nuance. Second, they just look nice. There is also a major drawback of course: The interior of a copper saucepan, which is frequently lined with tin, is more likely to need a touch up or full-on replacement over time. Still, for most cooks, the trade-off is more than worthwhile.

If you’re ready to up your saucepan game, then it’s time to invest in one made of copper. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. Mauviel M'Heritage Copper Saucepan

Mauviel’s copper saucepan has everything you could possibly want out of a piece of cookware . The French-made pan has a thin, stainless-steel lining that helps it conduct and evenly distribute heat, giving you more control over cooking than normal. Additionally, it can be used on all cooking services, and has a stainless-steel handle that looks great and stays cool—regardless of temperature.

2. de Buyer Prima Matera Saucepan

Already a copper pan convert? If you’re looking to upgrade, look no further than this model from de Buyer. The brand’s copper pan shows why it’s such a trusted name. It’s made from a mixture of 90 percent copper and 10 percent stainless-steel, which disperses heat evenly, no matter what kind of cooktop you’re using (yes, even an induction stove). It also has a cast iron handle that will help ensure you don’t burn yourself. Did we also mention it’s elegant? Because it’s one of the best-looking copper saucepans on the market.

3. Lagostina Martellata Copper Saucepan

Although it’s more than a worthwhile trade-off, the main drawback of a copper saucepan is that its tin lining requires more upkeep than most of other pans. That’s not the case with Lagostina’s pan, though, as it has a stainless-steel lining. While this isn’t quite as sensitive to heat changes as its copper exterior, the two metals still combine to excellent effect. Plus, this pan is durable enough to withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit—or a run through the dishwasher.

4. Demmex Solid Copper Sugar Saucepan

If you want a pan that’s made solely of copper, lining and all, then Demmex’s offering is exactly what you’re looking for. The company’s pan features no lining or lacquer, making it a go-to option for pastry chefs who regularly heat sugar or syrups. And while it does have a brass handle and handle helper, those are its only non-copper elements. Plus, it’s easy on the eyes, as its pebbled exterior is nothing if not striking.