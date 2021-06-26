Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Busy Philipps’ Most Honest Quotes About Motherhood, Marriage and More

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl7ZS_0PRC7NtK00
Busy Philipps attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on January 5, 2020. Sara De Boer/Startraks

Her truth! Busy Philipps is known for speaking her mind when it comes to her career, motherhood, marriage and more. The actress certainly does not hold back, which makes her all the more relatable to fans going through similar situations.

“I gauge what is appropriate and what is necessary, and I always laugh when people say things like, ‘You reveal everything on social media!’ because I think to myself, ‘Oh, well, if only you knew!’” the Cougar Town alum exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019. “I think that part of the value in what we all can do, whether we’re in the entertainment industry or not, is share our stories and be open to hearing other people’s. I think that that is truly how and what we need to do right now, in this country especially. Truly, I think it’s incredible.”

She added: “The internet has been such a gift to connect us to people all over the world who are having similar experiences or who have gone through similar things or who are parenting and trying to do their best.”

Amid her willingness to share intimate details of her day-to-day life, Philipps proves she is no different than any other person trying to make their way through the world. “You just have to focus on what’s really important in life, and that’s your friends and your family and the life that you build,” she revealed to Us in April 2017.

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s honesty is apparent in her musings on those things that mean the most to her. She married husband Marc Silverstein in June 2007 and went on to welcome Birdie in August 2008 and Cricket in July 2013.

Philipps was as outspoken as ever when she revealed in December 2020 that Birdie is gay and uses they/them pronouns. “For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out,” she explained on her “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast. “Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

When she is not balancing family and her friendship with former Dawson’s Creek costar Michelle Williams, Philipps is dominating everything from acting to writing to hosting. In fact, her 2018 memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, served as another avenue for her to share stories from her past filled with vulnerability and openness.

Scroll down to revisit Philipps’ most honest quotes about motherhood, marriage, work and more.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Silverstein
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Busy Philipps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Marriage#Cougar#Cricket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Honest Parenting Quotes From Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson knows the challenges and joys of raising children. The singer and fashion designer has three kids ― Maxwell, Ace and Birdie ― with husband Eric Johnson. Since becoming a mom in 2012, she’s been open about adjusting to parenthood, having quality time, her changing body image and more.
Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Idris Elba less ‘cynical’ about marriage

Idris Elba’s wife has made him less of a “cynic” about marriage. The 48-year-old actor was previously wed to Kim Norgaard and Sonya Hamlin but had negative ideas about the institution until the “pure love and intention of heart” shown by Sabrina Dhowre – who he tied the knot with in 2019 after two years of dating – made him have second thoughts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit reality series debuted on E! Since then, the women have taken nearly every industry imaginable by storm.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Single Moms Who Do It All

Mother knows best! Celebrities — including Amber Heard, Mindy Kaling and Charlize Theron — are proud to be single parents to their adorable little ones. While balancing careers in Hollywood, these famous ladies are bringing up children on their own and making it look easy. In July 2021, Heard announced...
MoviesSoompi

Lee Yo Won, Chu Ja Hyun, Jang Hye Jin, And More Confirmed For New JTBC Drama About Motherhood

JTBC’s new drama “Green Mothers Club” (literal title) has revealed its lineup of lead actors!. “Green Mothers Club” is about the dangerous relationships in a neighborhood association of parents at the local elementary school. The women in the association, who had come to think of themselves only as “mothers,” will reveal previously hidden secrets and learn about the meaning of “friendship” in adulthood.
KidsThe Spokesman-Review

For your kids, be honest about your COVID-19 fears

My mother grew up in Prague during World War II amid food shortages and the blare of air raid sirens. Surprisingly, she remembers that time as relatively free of stress and anxiety. She recalls observing her parents like a spy, closely studying how they reacted to each new wartime development. Because her parents stayed calm, projecting confidence that her family would be OK, my mother stayed calm, too. She accepted the challenges as a part of everyday life.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Family Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Shares Brutally Honest Post About Having A Baby

No one says motherhood is easy, but a new mother took to the parenting forum “Mumsnet” to share some thoughts…that might surprise you (or maybe not!). An anonymous new mom to a seven-month-old-son shared that she was once was a “vibrant and fund person, but is now a shell of her former self” even warning other women that having a baby could “ruin your life.” She went on to explain how she wished she could turn time back and that she being a mom has “destroyed” both her mental and physical health.
Beauty & Fashioncoveteur.com

An Honest Discussion about Aging Gracefully

In our society, age is a strangely hush-hush topic. Like sex, money, and politics, you might not find the realities of aging as a point of discussion at your average dinner party. Of course, that doesn't apply to all circles—I've been to plenty of dinner parties where all four are discussed with abandon, but that's another story.
Family RelationshipsGrazia

Terri White: It's Time To Cut The Crap About Older Motherhood

After men tell a survey that 36 is ‘too old’ to become a mother, Terri White says we need to ditch the misconceptions. ‘Ding ding,’ the stranger shouted merrily, ringing an imaginary bell. ‘Last orders!’ The man we’d met five minutes before in a pub beer garden had just asked me and my boyfriend if we had a kid.
Beauty & Fashionthebusinesstimes.com

Be honest: Is it fun being you in your business?

When you love what you do, there’s no drudgery or sense of burden. There’s only enthusiasm, passion and joy. In fact, you’ll often feel better when you’re “working” than when you’re not. You constantly seek to improve yourself and your business, and ideas flow readily. It’s fun being you in your business.
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

More Joys of Marriage

“Marriage” brings to mind young couples on their wedding day, or a first house, or a new baby. But what happens later, years into the complicated collaboration that marriage can be? Today on The Weekly Reader, our book critic Marion Winik reviews two new novels that explore some of the challenges of long-term relationships: Lorna Comes Home by Diane Johnson and Should We Stay or Should We Go by Lionel Shriver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy