ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best entertainment stands for PS5 in 2022

By Matt Shore
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

The next generation of consoles is here, and this time it might take some redecorating with the best entertainment center for PS5 to make sure it all fits together. With consoles feeling the need to continue improving graphics, speeds, and features to keep up with PC growth, it only makes sense that they also grow physically to fit the components. The PS5 measures 15.4-by-10.2-by-4.1 inches, which is huge compared to the PS4 Pro. So, let's prepare accordingly with these entertainment stands for the PS5.

The best entertainment stands for PS5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kKoc_0PQZZTcr00

Monarch Specialties TV Stand

Modern design

This unit might have the least creative name on our list, but it makes up for it in actual options for where to put your PS5. The unique spiral design leaves a lower "top shelf" on the right side to house your PS5 vertically without resorting to placing it on the top of the media stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crHYV_0PQZZTcr00

VASAGLE Industrial Rustic Brown TV stand

A rustic look

It might be a bit of a squeeze, but the VASAGLE industrial rustic stand should have just enough room to allow either a vertical placement on the side shelves or horizontal on the central shelves. This leaves three open shelves for other game systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tf5lI_0PQZZTcr00

Furinno JAYA Large Stand

Room for stereos

This option gives you a choice between black and walnut wood grain. It's a simple stand with cloth drawers, but the basics come at a more affordable price. There isn't likely to be any room for vertical placement unless your TV is on the smaller side, but both central shelves will fit the PS5 horizontally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yo7S4_0PQZZTcr00

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Barn Door Stand

Hidden views

This well-liked stand should have enough space behind the doors if you really want to keep your PS5 out of sight. It could sit vertically or horizontally, but why hide the gently curved case of the PS5? Two larger models offer a second door and more surface space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQuPP_0PQZZTcr00

Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand

As simple as it gets

This classic media stand design gives you four shelves all the same size; it just comes down to which corner you'd like to store your PS5. Horizontal is your only option, and you end up with just enough room to tuck it next to a smaller television on the top shelf.

Happy homes for your PS5

In my search for the best TV stands, media consoles, and entertainment centers (whichever you prefer to call it) for your PS5 , one thing has become apparent: there are by far more options for housing the PS5 horizontally. Rounding up to 16 inches, most vertical shelves will be a tight fit for the PS5's height.

The Monarch Specialties TV Stand gives you room to choose how and where you want to keep your PS5. It lands n the middle of the field for a price, which makes it a great value, but the unique spiral shape of its shelves won't fit every home. The Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand gives you a classic design that will look good in any space and has several color options.

Any one of these stands will make a pleasant home for your new PS5, but if you go with a different option, always make sure you're checking the interior measurements of the unit. Nothing is worse than building furniture only to find you are half an inch off. It's also worth considering size when picking out a home for your new PS5 to get one that will show off, or hide, your best PS5 accessories .

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Barely transparent letterbox at bottom of screen.

Welcome to Android Central! Go to Settings>Accessibility>Timing Controls>Time to take action, and make sure it's set to Default (and not 30 seconds). I think the B stands for Britannica, as in the Encyclopedia set.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

A new era in ownership of a non-latest model Samsung tablet?

My Tab S7 rebooted overnight for some reason. I decided to go into the update section to see if it had done an update, it hadn't but I decided to check and was SHOCKED to see the JUNE update! That's right - the non-current model of Samsung TABLET has gotten an update as soon as it was released by Google...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Center#Design#Video Game
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy A71 Cases 2022

Samsung's new Galaxy A71 is a beautiful device with many of the bells and whistles you could want, including a fantastic design. Now that you've picked one of these up for yourself, it's important to keep your new investment protected. We've have found the best cases you can get.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Housing
Android Central

Best OnePlus 9 Cases 2022

If you're planning to grab that beautiful new OnePlus 9, your first stop after preordering needs to be picking up a case so that you don't drop it and shatter it the moment you leave home. Thankfully, the selection of cases for the OnePlus 9 is better than recent years, so you have more selection — especially among name-brand cases.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best S22 Ultra cases 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get software updates for a total of four years, but the only way the phone itself will last that long is if you protect it. Bring on the functionality and flair with these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

448
Followers
415
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy