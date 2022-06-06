Best entertainment stands for PS5 in 2022

The next generation of consoles is here, and this time it might take some redecorating with the best entertainment center for PS5 to make sure it all fits together. With consoles feeling the need to continue improving graphics, speeds, and features to keep up with PC growth, it only makes sense that they also grow physically to fit the components. The PS5 measures 15.4-by-10.2-by-4.1 inches, which is huge compared to the PS4 Pro. So, let's prepare accordingly with these entertainment stands for the PS5.

The best entertainment stands for PS5

Monarch Specialties TV Stand

Modern design

This unit might have the least creative name on our list, but it makes up for it in actual options for where to put your PS5. The unique spiral design leaves a lower "top shelf" on the right side to house your PS5 vertically without resorting to placing it on the top of the media stand.

VASAGLE Industrial Rustic Brown TV stand

A rustic look

It might be a bit of a squeeze, but the VASAGLE industrial rustic stand should have just enough room to allow either a vertical placement on the side shelves or horizontal on the central shelves. This leaves three open shelves for other game systems.

Furinno JAYA Large Stand

Room for stereos

This option gives you a choice between black and walnut wood grain. It's a simple stand with cloth drawers, but the basics come at a more affordable price. There isn't likely to be any room for vertical placement unless your TV is on the smaller side, but both central shelves will fit the PS5 horizontally.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Barn Door Stand

Hidden views

This well-liked stand should have enough space behind the doors if you really want to keep your PS5 out of sight. It could sit vertically or horizontally, but why hide the gently curved case of the PS5? Two larger models offer a second door and more surface space.

Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand

As simple as it gets

This classic media stand design gives you four shelves all the same size; it just comes down to which corner you'd like to store your PS5. Horizontal is your only option, and you end up with just enough room to tuck it next to a smaller television on the top shelf.

Happy homes for your PS5

In my search for the best TV stands, media consoles, and entertainment centers (whichever you prefer to call it) for your PS5 , one thing has become apparent: there are by far more options for housing the PS5 horizontally. Rounding up to 16 inches, most vertical shelves will be a tight fit for the PS5's height.

The Monarch Specialties TV Stand gives you room to choose how and where you want to keep your PS5. It lands n the middle of the field for a price, which makes it a great value, but the unique spiral shape of its shelves won't fit every home. The Walker Edison Furniture Company Minimal Farmhouse Wood Stand gives you a classic design that will look good in any space and has several color options.

Any one of these stands will make a pleasant home for your new PS5, but if you go with a different option, always make sure you're checking the interior measurements of the unit. Nothing is worse than building furniture only to find you are half an inch off. It's also worth considering size when picking out a home for your new PS5 to get one that will show off, or hide, your best PS5 accessories .