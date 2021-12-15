The Best 4K TVs for Gaming & Streaming in 2021

With 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, it’s easy to get your hands on the TV of your dreams. Even if you’re working with a fairly limited budget, you can find excellent options from brands like TCL and even Samsung. Sony and LG have premium models with high-end features like OLED screens and Dolby Cinema picture and audio processing, making them great home theater upgrades if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

With so many options for 4K TVs available, it can be difficult to know where to start. So here are a few key points to keep in mind when shopping for a new TV:

Price – Narrowing down your budget not only keeps you from overspending, it helps to narrow down your choices as well. It’s a lot easier to choose between a list of about a dozen models than it is from a list of thousands. Knowing your budget will also help you to make sure you’re getting the best features at the best price. And just because you’re sticking to a budget, that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on features. Brands like TCL and Hisense offer budget-friendly models that have many of the same features as their mid-tier and even high-end competitors, so you can still get an awesome 4K TV without having to skip rent this month.

Narrowing down your budget not only keeps you from overspending, it helps to narrow down your choices as well. It’s a lot easier to choose between a list of about a dozen models than it is from a list of thousands. Knowing your budget will also help you to make sure you’re getting the best features at the best price. And just because you’re sticking to a budget, that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on features. Brands like TCL and Hisense offer budget-friendly models that have many of the same features as their mid-tier and even high-end competitors, so you can still get an awesome 4K TV without having to skip rent this month. Screen Size – The best way to determine the ideal screen size for your space is to measure, in inches, from where you’ll be sitting to where your TV will be wall mounted or placed on a dedicated stand, then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 10 feet (120 inches) from your TV, the ideal size would be 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what’s available and what your budget is, but a screen that is too big can overwhelm your living room and even cause motion sickness. On the other end of the spectrum, a screen that is too small for your space will be difficult to see, and it will force everyone to crowd around the TV; and nobody wants to sit all squished together on Game Day or during family movie night.

The best way to determine the ideal screen size for your space is to measure, in inches, from where you’ll be sitting to where your TV will be wall mounted or placed on a dedicated stand, then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 10 feet (120 inches) from your TV, the ideal size would be 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what’s available and what your budget is, but a screen that is too big can overwhelm your living room and even cause motion sickness. On the other end of the spectrum, a screen that is too small for your space will be difficult to see, and it will force everyone to crowd around the TV; and nobody wants to sit all squished together on Game Day or during family movie night. Connectivity – You need to make sure your new TV is going to be able to connect to all of your game consoles, audio equipment, and playback devices. You’ll want to choose a TV that has at least 3 HDMI inputs to accommodate DVD and Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and sound bars. You can also opt for Bluetooth-enabled models that allow for wireless connections between sound equipment to allow for custom home theater configurations as well as to keep your space neat and organized. If you use a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, you’ll want to make sure your new TV is compatible so you can integrate it into your smart home network.

We want you to be able to find the best 4K TV that fits your space, budget, and needs, so we’ve gathered up 11 picks from brands like Sony, TCL, and LG. We broke down their features and price points to make it easier to see which will fit best in your home. You can keep reading below to find the 4K TV of your dreams.

1. Samsung QN90A 55-Inch

BEST OVERALL

The 55-inch QN90A from Samsung is the ultimate 4K TV. It features an all-new, proprietary Neo QLED panel with Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32X to give you colors, contrast, and details that rival OLED options. The all-new processor analyzes movies and shows scene-by-scene for the best viewing experience possible, and the native 120Hz refresh rate makes motion blur a thing of the past. Object tracking sound follows the action on screen for 3D audio without extra equipment, and the SpaceFit Audio feature automatically monitors ambient sound and adjusts settings to give you the best audio for your space.

It also has an active voice amplifier that boosts dialogue so you never miss a line of your favorite shows and movies. With Multi View and Tap View, you can instantly share content from your Samsung phone by touching it to the TV and watch several video sources at once. The new GameView lets console gamers monitor frame rate, refresh rate, input lag, and VRR settings in real-time for a smoother experience.



Buy: SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series $1,597.99

2. TCL 40-inch 3-Series TV

BEST BUDGET TV

This model from TCL is a great option for anyone looking to buy their first 4K TV or upgrade their current setup on a budget. The 43-inch screen is perfect for placing on a mantle or stand, and you can also wall mount this TV for more placement options. The Roku platform gives you access to thousands of streaming apps while keeping your favorites and all of your connected devices together in a simplified, easy-to-navigate hub menu. You can connect this TV to Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices for hands-free voice controls, or you can download the Roku app to turn your mobile device into a voice-enabled remote.



Buy: TCL 40-inch 3-Series TV $229.99

3. Samsung AU8000 50-Inch

BEST MID-RANGE TV

This model from Samsung gives you an excellent balance between budget, screen size, and features. The 50-inch screen uses Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Color technology to produce excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution as well as rich, deep colors. It has Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby built-in for hands-free voice controls right out of the box, and with Q Symphony compatibility, you can set up a soundbar that works with your TV’s speakers for better audio. You can instantly share videos and pictures from your Samsung mobile devices via Tap View, and with PC on TV, you can use your new TV as a remote access monitor for your desktop or laptop.



Buy: SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series $477.99

4. LG C1 OLED TV 83-Inch

BEST TV SPLURGE

If you’re willing to spend more in order to get your dream TV, the 83-inch C1 OLED from LG is the best option. The 83-inch screen uses OLED technology to create some of the most lifelike images you can get in a TV; with 8 million individually lit pixels, you’ll get deep blacks and super bright whites for enhanced contrast while Dolby Vision IQ HDR sharpens details.

It’s compatible with Nvidia G-Sync VRR for gaming, and you can set up a 5.1CH custom surround sound configuration with WiSA wireless audio equipment. The fourth-generation a9 processor uses AI to enhance both picture and sound quality, while the native 120Hz refresh rate smooths motion so you never miss a single detail.



Buy: LG OLED C1 Series 83-Inch $4,996.99

5. Sony A90J 55-Inch

BEST OLED TV

The A90J from Sony is the best choice for anyone who prioritizes picture quality over everything else when shopping for a new 4K TV. It uses an OLED panel with millions of individually lit pixels to produce almost unrivaled colors, contrast, and details. It also uses Sony’s proprietary XR suite of software to enhance color volume, smooth motion blur, and better upscale non-4K content. It’s also optimized for gaming with the PS5, using G-Sync VRR for a better experience.

With Acoustic Surface Audio+, the entire screen gets turned into a speaker for near-perfect sound and video syncing and audio that better fills your space. The IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes make everything from Hollywood classics to the latest blockbusters look exactly as their creators intended.



Buy: Sony A90J 55 Inch TV $2,498.00

6. LG NanoCell 90 55-Inch

BEST 55-INCH TV

This is a great 55-inch option for your first 4K TV or home theater upgrade. It uses Dolby Cinema HDR and audio processing along with a 120Hz refresh rate to give you one of the smoothest viewing experiences you can get in a 55-inch TV. The suite of preloaded apps lets you stream your favorite shows and movies right out of the box, and Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility give you hands-free controls.



Buy: LG NanoCell 90 Series 55-Inch TV $896.99

7. Samsung Q70A 65-Inch

BEST 65-INCH TV

This 65-inch TV uses dual-LED panels to create warm and cool colors simultaneously for rich colors and sharp details. The 4K TV also has built-in sensors that monitor ambient light and sound to automatically change picture settings and boost dialogue to give you the best viewing and listening experience in almost any environment.

You can share content from your mobile devices and watch multiple video sources with Multi View and Tap View. It also works with the SmartThings app so you can control your TV with compatible smart home devices for a more seamless smart network integration.



Buy: SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series $1,097.99

8. Sony A80J

BEST 75-INCH TV

This 77-inch OLED model from Sony gives you a bit more bang for your buck if you’re shopping for a 75-inch TV . You’ll get the incredible colors, contrast, detailing, and upscaled 4K resolution you’ve come to expect from OLED televisions as well as Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the entire screen into a speaker. It also works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, AirPlay 2 for sharing content from your iOS mobile devices, and Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice controls.



Buy: Sony A80J 77 Inch TV $2,963.00

9. Samsung Q60A 85-Inch

BEST 85-INCH TV

If you’re looking for a truly large 4K TV to upgrade your home theater, the Q60A from Samsung is a great option. It uses a dual-LED panel to simultaneously create warm and cool colors as well as Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology for 100 percent DCI-P3 color volume. Object Tracking Sound follows the on-screen action as built-in sensors monitor ambient sound and boost volume so you can hear every line in almost any environment.

It has Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice controls right out of the box, and it also works with SmartThings so you can better integrate your new TV into your smart home network. With Multi View, you can watch several video sources at once, and Tap View allows you to instantly share content from your Samsung mobile device by touching it to the TV.



Buy: SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series $1,747.99

10. Omni Series Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch

BEST SMALL SCREEN TV

If your living room is on the smaller side, or you’re looking for a TV for your bedroom or kids’ playroom, the Omni Series Amazon Fire TV is an excellent option. The 43-inch screen is perfect for smaller spaces while still delivering great 4K resolution. It runs on the Fire TV platform, meaning it has Alexa built-in, and it allows you to download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.

With preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. You can even make two-way video calls with your TV, which is great for staying in touch with friends and family across the country and even across the world.



Buy: Omni Series Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch $309.99 (orig. $409.99) 24% OFF

11. Samsung Q80A 65-Inch

BEST TV FOR GAMING

If you’re a serious gamer, you need a TV that can keep up with the hottest titles and consoles. The Q80A has a dedicated GameView mode that lets you change aspect ratios, select VRR tech, and monitor things like input lag and frame rate. You can change settings on the fly, meaning you can catch issues before they can ruin your online match or break immersion. Each of the 4 HDMI inputs supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate technology for smoother motion and better details.

You can even use the TV as a remote monitor for your desktop or laptop, letting you play your favorite PC games from the comfort of your couch. The TV has Object Tracking Sound as well as built-in sensors to boost dialogue in loud environments so you never miss a line. And with Multi View, you can pull up walkthrough videos while you game to help you with stubborn boss fights or difficult puzzles; and Tap View lets you instantly share media from your Samsung mobile device by touching it to the TV.



Buy: SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series $1,197.99

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

4K TVs: Frequently Asked Questions

The easiest way to explain: 4K has four times the pixels as a 1080p screen, which ultimately means a better much better resolution. Cool. So, what’s a pixel? A single pixel is a digital representation of an image. Have you ever seen those mosaic pictures that are made up of tiny little pictures?

Look at this photograph:

That 311 album cover is a crude example of what is happening inside of your television — a bunch of individual pixels making up a larger picture. In a 1080p TV, there are two million of those pixels making up the imagery. Since there are four times as many pixels in a 4K TV compared to 1080p (4 x 2,000,000), there are eight million of those tiny little things jam-packed inside of your display.

And as you can see in the 311 album cover above, with relatively large pixels, the overall image is a little blurry. When you introduce more pixels, your image becomes sharper, hence why 4K has better image quality than 1080p.

When you venture into the world of 4K TVs, you’re bound to run into HDR. HDR stands for high dynamic range, and although is a little more tricky to define, it works in tandem with 4K. In the most consumer-friendly definition possible, HDR is essentially the range of colors each pixel can display.

Let’s say a company has two accountants. Bob the accountant rounds all expenses to whole dollar amounts — $10.11 becomes $10, $12.87 becomes $13, so on and so forth ( not great, Bob! ). Jenny the accountant doesn’t do that, and uses the actual values to input expenses. At the end of the month, Jenny’s accounts will paint a more accurate picture than Bob’s of the company’s expenses, because she was using more specified dollar amounts. Bob will also probably get fired.

That analogy is essentially how HDR works. Standard dynamic range uses a limited amount of the color gamut to display colors (like whole dollar amounts). HDR uses more finite precision ($10.11) to display a more accurate color representation. Because more of the color gamut is available in HDR, totaled with better resolution, the picture quality is more vibrant and sharp.

If you’re looking for a new TV to be the perfect complement to your new Xbox, Switch or PS5 , you’re going to want a TV with these specs:

At least 120Hz refresh rate

OLED, QLED or mini-LED technology

At least three HDMI ports (most TVs on this list have four)

Input lag of 40ms or less

If you’re unsure what TVs have those specs, don’t worry, we have you covered. Below you’ll find the best 4K TVs for gaming that can handle even you most intense gaming sessions. It’s time to hop online and start owning the competition.

The short answer is, no. If you apply that same math from 1080p to 4K, now from 4K to 8K, we end up with four times the resolution of 4K. Wow, seems great, right? But the same problem occurs with 8K as it did with 4K in the past — there just isn’t much 8K content yet. And to stream 8K content, you need a ton of bandwidth and HDMI cables that can handle that sort of information load. Above and beyond that, the benefit of 8K is most noticeable on TVs that are larger than 75 inches. They're also wildly expensive.