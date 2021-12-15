ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Best 4K TVs for Gaming & Streaming in 2021

By Jonathan Knoder and Taylor Clemons
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7VAo_0PPThMKX00

With 4K TVs being more affordable than ever, it’s easy to get your hands on the TV of your dreams. Even if you’re working with a fairly limited budget, you can find excellent options from brands like TCL and even Samsung. Sony and LG have premium models with high-end features like OLED screens and Dolby Cinema picture and audio processing, making them great home theater upgrades if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

With so many options for 4K TVs available, it can be difficult to know where to start. So here are a few key points to keep in mind when shopping for a new TV:

  • Price – Narrowing down your budget not only keeps you from overspending, it helps to narrow down your choices as well. It’s a lot easier to choose between a list of about a dozen models than it is from a list of thousands. Knowing your budget will also help you to make sure you’re getting the best features at the best price. And just because you’re sticking to a budget, that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on features. Brands like TCL and Hisense offer budget-friendly models that have many of the same features as their mid-tier and even high-end competitors, so you can still get an awesome 4K TV without having to skip rent this month.
  • Screen Size – The best way to determine the ideal screen size for your space is to measure, in inches, from where you’ll be sitting to where your TV will be wall mounted or placed on a dedicated stand, then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 10 feet (120 inches) from your TV, the ideal size would be 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what’s available and what your budget is, but a screen that is too big can overwhelm your living room and even cause motion sickness. On the other end of the spectrum, a screen that is too small for your space will be difficult to see, and it will force everyone to crowd around the TV; and nobody wants to sit all squished together on Game Day or during family movie night.
  • Connectivity – You need to make sure your new TV is going to be able to connect to all of your game consoles, audio equipment, and playback devices. You’ll want to choose a TV that has at least 3 HDMI inputs to accommodate DVD and Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and sound bars. You can also opt for Bluetooth-enabled models that allow for wireless connections between sound equipment to allow for custom home theater configurations as well as to keep your space neat and organized. If you use a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, you’ll want to make sure your new TV is compatible so you can integrate it into your smart home network.

We want you to be able to find the best 4K TV that fits your space, budget, and needs, so we’ve gathered up 11 picks from brands like Sony, TCL, and LG. We broke down their features and price points to make it easier to see which will fit best in your home. You can keep reading below to find the 4K TV of your dreams.

1. Samsung QN90A 55-Inch

BEST OVERALL

The 55-inch QN90A from Samsung is the ultimate 4K TV. It features an all-new, proprietary Neo QLED panel with Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32X to give you colors, contrast, and details that rival OLED options. The all-new processor analyzes movies and shows scene-by-scene for the best viewing experience possible, and the native 120Hz refresh rate makes motion blur a thing of the past. Object tracking sound follows the action on screen for 3D audio without extra equipment, and the SpaceFit Audio feature automatically monitors ambient sound and adjusts settings to give you the best audio for your space.

It also has an active voice amplifier that boosts dialogue so you never miss a line of your favorite shows and movies. With Multi View and Tap View, you can instantly share content from your Samsung phone by touching it to the TV and watch several video sources at once. The new GameView lets console gamers monitor frame rate, refresh rate, input lag, and VRR settings in real-time for a smoother experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDfJw_0PPThMKX00


Buy: SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series $1,597.99

2. TCL 40-inch 3-Series TV

BEST BUDGET TV

This model from TCL is a great option for anyone looking to buy their first 4K TV or upgrade their current setup on a budget. The 43-inch screen is perfect for placing on a mantle or stand, and you can also wall mount this TV for more placement options. The Roku platform gives you access to thousands of streaming apps while keeping your favorites and all of your connected devices together in a simplified, easy-to-navigate hub menu. You can connect this TV to Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled devices for hands-free voice controls, or you can download the Roku app to turn your mobile device into a voice-enabled remote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bx1ji_0PPThMKX00


Buy: TCL 40-inch 3-Series TV $229.99

3. Samsung AU8000 50-Inch

BEST MID-RANGE TV

This model from Samsung gives you an excellent balance between budget, screen size, and features. The 50-inch screen uses Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Color technology to produce excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution as well as rich, deep colors. It has Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby built-in for hands-free voice controls right out of the box, and with Q Symphony compatibility, you can set up a soundbar that works with your TV’s speakers for better audio. You can instantly share videos and pictures from your Samsung mobile devices via Tap View, and with PC on TV, you can use your new TV as a remote access monitor for your desktop or laptop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pko7E_0PPThMKX00


Buy: SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Crystal UHD AU8000 Series $477.99

4. LG C1 OLED TV 83-Inch

BEST TV SPLURGE

If you’re willing to spend more in order to get your dream TV, the 83-inch C1 OLED from LG is the best option. The 83-inch screen uses OLED technology to create some of the most lifelike images you can get in a TV; with 8 million individually lit pixels, you’ll get deep blacks and super bright whites for enhanced contrast while Dolby Vision IQ HDR sharpens details.

It’s compatible with Nvidia G-Sync VRR for gaming, and you can set up a 5.1CH custom surround sound configuration with WiSA wireless audio equipment. The fourth-generation a9 processor uses AI to enhance both picture and sound quality, while the native 120Hz refresh rate smooths motion so you never miss a single detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EttsQ_0PPThMKX00


Buy: LG OLED C1 Series 83-Inch $4,996.99

5. Sony A90J 55-Inch

BEST OLED TV

The A90J from Sony is the best choice for anyone who prioritizes picture quality over everything else when shopping for a new 4K TV. It uses an OLED panel with millions of individually lit pixels to produce almost unrivaled colors, contrast, and details. It also uses Sony’s proprietary XR suite of software to enhance color volume, smooth motion blur, and better upscale non-4K content. It’s also optimized for gaming with the PS5, using G-Sync VRR for a better experience.

With Acoustic Surface Audio+, the entire screen gets turned into a speaker for near-perfect sound and video syncing and audio that better fills your space. The IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes make everything from Hollywood classics to the latest blockbusters look exactly as their creators intended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6Wxn_0PPThMKX00


Buy: Sony A90J 55 Inch TV $2,498.00

6. LG NanoCell 90 55-Inch

BEST 55-INCH TV

This is a great 55-inch option for your first 4K TV or home theater upgrade. It uses Dolby Cinema HDR and audio processing along with a 120Hz refresh rate to give you one of the smoothest viewing experiences you can get in a 55-inch TV. The suite of preloaded apps lets you stream your favorite shows and movies right out of the box, and Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility give you hands-free controls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utNyz_0PPThMKX00


Buy: LG NanoCell 90 Series 55-Inch TV $896.99

7. Samsung Q70A 65-Inch

BEST 65-INCH TV

This 65-inch TV uses dual-LED panels to create warm and cool colors simultaneously for rich colors and sharp details. The 4K TV also has built-in sensors that monitor ambient light and sound to automatically change picture settings and boost dialogue to give you the best viewing and listening experience in almost any environment.

You can share content from your mobile devices and watch multiple video sources with Multi View and Tap View. It also works with the SmartThings app so you can control your TV with compatible smart home devices for a more seamless smart network integration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSe3n_0PPThMKX00


Buy: SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series $1,097.99

8. Sony A80J

BEST 75-INCH TV

This 77-inch OLED model from Sony gives you a bit more bang for your buck if you’re shopping for a 75-inch TV . You’ll get the incredible colors, contrast, detailing, and upscaled 4K resolution you’ve come to expect from OLED televisions as well as Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ which turns the entire screen into a speaker. It also works with Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, AirPlay 2 for sharing content from your iOS mobile devices, and Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free voice controls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8y6A_0PPThMKX00


Buy: Sony A80J 77 Inch TV $2,963.00

9. Samsung Q60A 85-Inch

BEST 85-INCH TV

If you’re looking for a truly large 4K TV to upgrade your home theater, the Q60A from Samsung is a great option. It uses a dual-LED panel to simultaneously create warm and cool colors as well as Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology for 100 percent DCI-P3 color volume. Object Tracking Sound follows the on-screen action as built-in sensors monitor ambient sound and boost volume so you can hear every line in almost any environment.

It has Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice controls right out of the box, and it also works with SmartThings so you can better integrate your new TV into your smart home network. With Multi View, you can watch several video sources at once, and Tap View allows you to instantly share content from your Samsung mobile device by touching it to the TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBbPd_0PPThMKX00


Buy: SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series $1,747.99

10. Omni Series Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch

BEST SMALL SCREEN TV

If your living room is on the smaller side, or you’re looking for a TV for your bedroom or kids’ playroom, the Omni Series Amazon Fire TV is an excellent option. The 43-inch screen is perfect for smaller spaces while still delivering great 4K resolution. It runs on the Fire TV platform, meaning it has Alexa built-in, and it allows you to download Alexa Skills to turn your TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.

With preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, you can start watching your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. You can even make two-way video calls with your TV, which is great for staying in touch with friends and family across the country and even across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjCJd_0PPThMKX00


Buy: Omni Series Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch $309.99 (orig. $409.99) 24% OFF

11. Samsung Q80A 65-Inch

BEST TV FOR GAMING

If you’re a serious gamer, you need a TV that can keep up with the hottest titles and consoles. The Q80A has a dedicated GameView mode that lets you change aspect ratios, select VRR tech, and monitor things like input lag and frame rate. You can change settings on the fly, meaning you can catch issues before they can ruin your online match or break immersion. Each of the 4 HDMI inputs supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate technology for smoother motion and better details.

You can even use the TV as a remote monitor for your desktop or laptop, letting you play your favorite PC games from the comfort of your couch. The TV has Object Tracking Sound as well as built-in sensors to boost dialogue in loud environments so you never miss a line. And with Multi View, you can pull up walkthrough videos while you game to help you with stubborn boss fights or difficult puzzles; and Tap View lets you instantly share media from your Samsung mobile device by touching it to the TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L62JG_0PPThMKX00


Buy: SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series $1,197.99

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

4K TVs: Frequently Asked Questions

What Does 4K Mean, Anyway?

The easiest way to explain: 4K has four times the pixels as a 1080p screen, which ultimately means a better much better resolution. Cool. So, what’s a pixel? A single pixel is a digital representation of an image. Have you ever seen those mosaic pictures that are made up of tiny little pictures?

Look at this photograph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNeUP_0PPThMKX00

That 311 album cover is a crude example of what is happening inside of your television — a bunch of individual pixels making up a larger picture. In a 1080p TV, there are two million of those pixels making up the imagery. Since there are four times as many pixels in a 4K TV compared to 1080p (4 x 2,000,000), there are eight million of those tiny little things jam-packed inside of your display.

And as you can see in the 311 album cover above, with relatively large pixels, the overall image is a little blurry. When you introduce more pixels, your image becomes sharper, hence why 4K has better image quality than 1080p.

What Is HDR?

When you venture into the world of 4K TVs, you’re bound to run into HDR. HDR stands for high dynamic range, and although is a little more tricky to define, it works in tandem with 4K. In the most consumer-friendly definition possible, HDR is essentially the range of colors each pixel can display.

Let’s say a company has two accountants. Bob the accountant rounds all expenses to whole dollar amounts — $10.11 becomes $10, $12.87 becomes $13, so on and so forth ( not great, Bob! ). Jenny the accountant doesn’t do that, and uses the actual values to input expenses. At the end of the month, Jenny’s accounts will paint a more accurate picture than Bob’s of the company’s expenses, because she was using more specified dollar amounts. Bob will also probably get fired.

That analogy is essentially how HDR works. Standard dynamic range uses a limited amount of the color gamut to display colors (like whole dollar amounts). HDR uses more finite precision ($10.11) to display a more accurate color representation. Because more of the color gamut is available in HDR, totaled with better resolution, the picture quality is more vibrant and sharp.

What 4K TV Features Are Good for Gaming?

If you’re looking for a new TV to be the perfect complement to your new Xbox, Switch or PS5 , you’re going to want a TV with these specs:

  • At least 120Hz refresh rate
  • OLED, QLED or mini-LED technology
  • At least three HDMI ports (most TVs on this list have four)
  • Input lag of 40ms or less

If you’re unsure what TVs have those specs, don’t worry, we have you covered. Below you’ll find the best 4K TVs for gaming that can handle even you most intense gaming sessions. It’s time to hop online and start owning the competition.

Are 8K TVs Worth It?

The short answer is, no. If you apply that same math from 1080p to 4K, now from 4K to 8K, we end up with four times the resolution of 4K. Wow, seems great, right? But the same problem occurs with 8K as it did with 4K in the past — there just isn’t much 8K content yet. And to stream 8K content, you need a ton of bandwidth and HDMI cables that can handle that sort of information load. Above and beyond that, the benefit of 8K is most noticeable on TVs that are larger than 75 inches. They're also wildly expensive.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
SPY

Look Cool with These 8 Stylish Headphones

Sure, it’s true that looks aren’t everything. But if we’re candid, they make a bit of a difference, especially when you’re considering a consumer electronic product. In 2021, we not only want our wireless headphones and devices to perform at the best possible quality, but we also want them to look cool too. That can be hard to do with something as tech-focused as a set of headphones, but it can be done if you know where to look. Fortunately for you, we’ve made it even easier by rounding up eight of 2021’s best-looking and most stylish headphones. Some include premium...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#4k Tvs#Gaming Streaming#Lg#Oled#Dolby Cinema#K Tv
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterreview.com

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar: Atmos Doing the Utmost

Soundbars don’t just make your TV louder. With a Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar, you immerse yourself in a big cinema experience from the comfort of your couch. Dolby Atmos is positional sound software that mimics a movie theater’s surround sound experience. Atmos is becoming increasingly more available on household devices, but what’s more exciting is that many popular streaming services like Netflix, Tidal, Prime Video, and Apple Music keep offering more and more Dolby Atmos content.
ELECTRONICS
rockpapershotgun.com

The best gaming keyboard deals: Logitech, Razer, Roccat and more

It's easy to underestimate the nuances of buying a new keyboard, but it isn't as simple as finding one that's got all 26 letters on it. Whether you want lightning fast keystrokes to get the edge in multiplayer gaming, a fantastic-feeling keypress for a more tactile experience, or an RGB lightshow that makes your desk look like it's hosting a tiny rock concert, there's are many different factors to consider when investing in a new letter-rectangle.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

LG unveils flagship soundbar for 2022 with up-firing center channel

LG has unveiled what it says is the first soundbar with an upfiring center channel, its flagship model for 2022: the S95QR. The S95QR features five up-firing channels in total – three on the soundbar, and two in the separate rear speakers. The center is designed to make voices appear to come out of your screen – the way they do at the movies.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy