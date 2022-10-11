The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones Is On Sale at Black Friday Prices

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds.

Fortunately, you can fix the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones.

Right now, Amazon’s eero router deal has a three-pack of its eero Mesh WiFi System on sale for just $169 . That’s $30 off its regular price of $199+, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this set since Black Friday.

Buy eero 6 mesh WiFi system (3-Pack) $169

This three-pack gets you one eero 6 router and two eero 6 extenders, which increase your internet coverage to almost 5,000 square feet. That’s more than enough to cover your whole home, yard and garage, so you’re never stuck without a connection. (It’s great to extend your WiFi at the office too).

This set also gets you super fast speeds up to 500 Mbps. Spread out the three units to ensure your internet speed is divided evenly, and runs smoothly, throughout your property (we recommend one extender per floor if you’re in a two-storey house, or one on each side of the room if you’re on a single floor).

The eero system works on both 2.4Ghz and 5.0Ghz wireless frequencies, and pairs with any internet service provider. Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure, while eero says its “TrueMesh technology” helps to “intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and drop-offs.” Eero says this router can handle 75 or more connected devices at once.

The eero Mesh WiFi System sets up in minutes, and you can track speed, performance and settings from the handy eero app. Connect the eero to your modem, then place each unit throughout the house, focusing on rooms where you use WiFi the most. The system will help to ensure more reliable whole-home coverage, with consistently fast speeds and easy pairing to your laptop, phone and other devices.

Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi system is one of their best-selling products online and we recommend taking advantage of the $30 discount now to get the three-pack for just $169 before prices go back up.

We’ve tested this mesh WiFi system out in a three-bedroom house as well as in an office, and in both instances, it delivered strong signals and consistent speeds (We did experiment with different spots around the room to find one where connection was strongest). Set up was easy — almost just “plug and play” — and once we found that WiFi sweet spot, there was no tinkering needed to the system.

All of Eero’s Amazon deals are live now with Eero units discounted to just $69 and up . See the full eero Amazon deals here .