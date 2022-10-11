ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The WiFi System That Gets Rid of Dead Zones Is On Sale at Black Friday Prices

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet, it may not be your service provider to blame. Bad connections and dead zones happen all the time if you’re living in a house with a lot of walls — or a lot of people. With everybody’s devices draining the WiFi, you end up with a weak, unreliable internet signal, and super slow speeds.

Fortunately, you can fix the problem by picking up a mesh WiFi router system, which helps to troubleshoot bad connections, boost speed across multiple devices, and eliminate dead zones.

Right now, Amazon’s eero router deal has a three-pack of its eero Mesh WiFi System on sale for just $169 . That’s $30 off its regular price of $199+, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this set since Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDjpD_0POmtHDC00

Buy eero 6 mesh WiFi system (3-Pack) $169

This three-pack gets you one eero 6 router and two eero 6 extenders, which increase your internet coverage to almost 5,000 square feet. That’s more than enough to cover your whole home, yard and garage, so you’re never stuck without a connection. (It’s great to extend your WiFi at the office too).

This set also gets you super fast speeds up to 500 Mbps. Spread out the three units to ensure your internet speed is divided evenly, and runs smoothly, throughout your property (we recommend one extender per floor if you’re in a two-storey house, or one on each side of the room if you’re on a single floor).

The eero system works on both 2.4Ghz and 5.0Ghz wireless frequencies, and pairs with any internet service provider. Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure, while eero says its “TrueMesh technology” helps to “intelligently route traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and drop-offs.” Eero says this router can handle 75 or more connected devices at once.

The eero Mesh WiFi System sets up in minutes, and you can track speed, performance and settings from the handy eero app. Connect the eero to your modem, then place each unit throughout the house, focusing on rooms where you use WiFi the most. The system will help to ensure more reliable whole-home coverage, with consistently fast speeds and easy pairing to your laptop, phone and other devices.

Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi system is one of their best-selling products online and we recommend taking advantage of the $30 discount now to get the three-pack for just $169 before prices go back up.

We’ve tested this mesh WiFi system out in a three-bedroom house as well as in an office, and in both instances, it delivered strong signals and consistent speeds (We did experiment with different spots around the room to find one where connection was strongest). Set up was easy — almost just “plug and play” — and once we found that WiFi sweet spot, there was no tinkering needed to the system.

All of Eero’s Amazon deals are live now with Eero units discounted to just $69 and up . See the full eero Amazon deals here .

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyers Are Turning on Each Other Over Mar-a-Lago Probe

Christina Bobb, the Trump lawyer who in June signed a letter certifying that all of the sensitive material the former president moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been returned, is talking to federal authorities investigating the matter. The news that Bobb is dishing to the feds, reported initially...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande Helped Register 145,000 Voters Ahead of Midterms

Political pop stars are doing their part in the forthcoming midterm elections by partnering with the non-profit voter registration organization HeadCount to boost voter turnout. The organization has reportedly registered more than 145,000 voters this year thanks to key campaigns with Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, David Byrne, Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company, Paramore, and more. “We’re joined at the hip with the music industry,” executive director Andrew Bernstein shared in a statement. One of their latest partnerships incentivized pop fans to register to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eero Saarinen
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
BEAUTY & FASHION
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Audio System#Wifi#Internet Speed#Laptop
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rolling Stone

Smart Trackers: This is Your Last Chance to Score a Fitbit for $60

Smartwatches are a useful accessory to add to your collection and it’s even better when you can find them on sale. One of the best smartwatch brands is Fitbit and right now, a number of popular Fitbit models are heavily discounted on Amazon, as part of the brand’s Prime Day Early Access sale. Keep on scrolling for the best Fitbit deals you can shop for right now. P.S. The sale ends tonight so grab your new fitness tracker before the price shoots back up.  What Are the Best Fitbit Deals? The best Fitbit deals are taking place on Amazon.com, where the fitness brand’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Today’s Best Deals: Get a 70-inch TV for $450, a Chromebook for $98

October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Says Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Don’t Go Far Enough: ‘Release Every Federal Cannabis Prisoner’

Joe Biden took a step towards marijuana decriminalization last week when he granted a mass pardon to anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of the drug. He also asked governors to take similar steps, and directed his administration to review marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance alongside hard drugs like heroin. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs…There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.” The action will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

M.I.A. Equates Alex Jones Lying About Massacred Children to ‘Celebrities Pushing Vaccines’

M.I.A. has decided to compare a conspiracy theorist lying about the massacre of innocent children to promoting the Covid vaccine. On Wednesday, after a jury decided that Alex Jones will have to pay the families of the children who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly $1 billion in damages after spreading lies that the shooting never happened, M.I.A. shared that celebrities, too, should pay for promoting vaccines. “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” she tweeted. To back her claim, the musician tweeted a screenshot of trending topics on Twitter, including one about the Pfizer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy