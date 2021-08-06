Cancel
Relationships

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely’s Marriage Is Some Kind of Beautiful! See the Couple’s Cutest Photos

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3pSq_0POIePct00

According to Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith, love is all you need. Whether they’re smiling for photos on the red carpet or enjoying some private R&R on the beach, the Die Another Day actor’s sweetest pics with his wife prove their love story is everlasting.

Pierce and Keely first met and immediately hit it off during a beach party in Cabos San Lucas in the summer of 1994. At the time, the TV journalist was visiting for a job assignment with Cheers actor Ted Danson, while the James Bond alum was there vacationing with friends.

“He was captivating. Tall, dark and handsome … everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to,” Keely once said, according to the Sun. “He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes.”

It wasn’t long before the two became a fully committed couple and showed off their love at Hollywood events. In January 1997, Pierce and Keely welcomed their first child together, son Dylan Brosnan. The pair expanded their family with son Paris Brosnan in February 2001.

The Golden Globe nominee and the Weekend Gardener author made their love official just months later when they walked down the aisle together in August 2001. The duo said “I do” during a lavish wedding ceremony in Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland.

It practically felt like love at first sight for Pierce and Keely, and the film producer once dished he “[thanks] God every day” for his wonderful wife. Prior to tying the knot with Keely, Pierce was married to his first spouse, actress Cassandra Harris. The couple married in 1980 and welcomed their only child together, Sean Brosnan, in 1983. However, their marriage was cut short when Cassandra tragically died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

Following Cassandra’s heartbreaking death, Pierce said the devastation took him quite some time to move on. “This is the first time in my life I’ve ever experienced bereavement,” he told People in 1992. “And it’s overwhelming.”

However, everything changed when he opened up his heart to love again with Keely. “I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again. We were meant to find each other,” he once explained. “I thank God for [Keely] every day.”

Nowadays, Pierce couldn’t feel more grateful to have his beloved beauty by his side for more than 20 years. “When Keely looks at me, I go weak,” he exclusively told Closer in 2018. “I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Pierce and Keely’s cutest photos throughout the years!

